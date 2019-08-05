Fifth Third Bancorp : CORRECTING and REPLACING Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Redemption of MB Financial Capital Trust II, IV, and V

Monday, August 5, 2019 4:31 pm EDT

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. The previous press release dated August 2, 2019, had indicated the accrued and unpaid distributions to the actual redemption date per security related to MB Financial Capital Trust II, IV, and V were to be $347.53, $207.10, and $290.06, respectively. The correct accrued and unpaid distributions are shown in the press release below.

The corrected release reads:

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF MB FINANCIAL CAPITAL TRUST II, IV, AND V

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced that it has submitted redemption notices to the trustees for redemption on September 16, 2019, of all the outstanding trust preferred securities issued by MB Financial Capital Trust II, IV, and V.

MB Financial Capital Trust II floating rate capital securities (no CUSIP) have a current distribution rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 1.40 percent and a scheduled maturity date of September 15, 2035, although they may be redeemed on any interest payment date on or after September 15, 2010. The outstanding principal balance of these preferred securities is $35,000,000. The redemption price will be $1,000 per security, which reflects 100 percent of the liquidation amount, plus accrued and unpaid distributions to the actual redemption date of $9.63 per security will be paid. The redemptions will be funded with available cash.

MB Financial Capital Trust IV capital securities (no CUSIP) have a current distribution rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 1.52 percent and a scheduled maturity date of September 15, 2036, although they may be redeemed on any interest payment date on or after September 15, 2011. The outstanding principal balance of these preferred securities is $20,000,000. The redemption price will be $1,000 per security, which reflects 100 percent of the liquidation amount, plus accrued and unpaid distributions to the actual redemption date of $10.04 per security will be paid. The redemptions will be funded with available cash.

MB Financial Capital Trust V floating rate capital securities (CUSIP 55376EAA8) have a current distribution rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 1.30 percent and a scheduled maturity date of December 15, 2037, although they may be redeemed on any interest payment date on or after December 15, 2012. The outstanding principal balance of these preferred securities is $30,000,000. The redemption price will be $1,000 per security, which reflects 100 percent of the liquidation amount, plus accrued and unpaid distributions to the actual redemption date of $9.38 per security will be paid. The redemptions will be funded with available cash.

The redemption or paying agent for the MB Financial Capital Trust II and V securities is:

Wilmington Trust

1100 North Market Street

Wilmington, DE 19890

Attn: Michael Wass

The redemption or paying agent for the MB Financial Capital Trust IV securities is:

U.S. Bank

800 Nicollet Mall

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Attn: Brett Briggs

