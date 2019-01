By Josh Beckerman



--Student loan startup CommonBond has laid off 22 people, about 18% of its staff, Reuters reported Wednesday.

--In March 2018, CommonBond unveiled a $50 million Series D funding round led by Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-commonbond-layoffs/online-student-lender-commonbond-lays-off-18-percent-of-staff-idUSKCN1PA33M

