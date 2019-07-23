Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fifth Third Bancorp    FITB

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fifth Third Bancorp : Expects Net Interest Margin to Fall in 3Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 10:08am EDT

By Allison Prang

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is guiding for net interest margin contraction in the third quarter.

The Cincinnati-based bank holding company said it is expecting its adjusted net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent basis to fall by about three basis points from the second quarter.

The company's net interest margin should fall by about four basis points in the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Tayfun Tuzun told analysts.

The company is expecting adjusted net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent basis to increase by about 1% from the second quarter and for adjusted noninterest income to increase by about 2%.

Fifth Third expects adjusted noninterest expense to be flat.

The company also expects average commercial loan and leases to be stable and for average consumer loan and leases to increase by about 2%. Its credit loss provision should primarily reflect loan growth, the company said.

The company said it expects its effective tax rate will be between 22% and 23% for the rest of the year.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
10:08aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Expects Net Interest Margin to Fall in 3Q
DJ
07:11aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Profit Declines as Noninterest Expenses Climb 24%
DJ
06:50aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes..
PU
06:34aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
06:32aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/22FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Announces Cash Dividend for MB Financial Series C Preferre..
BU
07/22FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Prospectus filed under Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
07/19FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Pre-effective amendment to an S-4 filing
PU
07/19FIFTH THIRD : Bank Adds to Financial Empowerment Resources
BU
07/18FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Continues Sponsorship of NAACP National Convention
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 732 M
EBIT 2019 3 195 M
Net income 2019 2 257 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91x
P/E ratio 2020 9,24x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 20 173 M
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 30,94  $
Last Close Price 27,82  $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars C. Anderson Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Aravind Immaneni Co-COO, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sid Deloatch CIO-Corporate & Enterprise Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP18.74%20 173
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.83%178 306
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 632
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP11.94%54 214
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK18.16%48 971
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-1.12%48 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group