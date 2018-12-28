Fifth Third Bancorp : Federal Reserve Does Not Object to Fifth Third Bancorp's Resubmitted Capital Plan

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) announced today that the Board of
Governors of the Federal Reserve System (“the Federal Reserve”) did not
object to Fifth Third’s Resubmitted Capital Plan for potential capital
actions through June 30, 2019.
On May 21, 2018, Fifth Third announced an agreement to merge with MB
Financial, Inc. Because of the transaction, the Federal Reserve required
Fifth Third to resubmit its CCAR plan recognizing the pro forma impact
of the combined Fifth Third MB Financial post-merger entity.
The capital actions in Fifth Third’s Resubmitted Capital Plan through
June 30, 2019 remain unchanged compared to the originally submitted 2018
CCAR plan. Through December 2018, Fifth Third has executed approximately
$900 million of $1.81 billion in share repurchases authorized under the
2018 CCAR process. Additionally, Fifth Third continues to have the
authorization to increase the common dividend to $0.24 beginning 2Q 2019.
Fifth Third’s Bank Holding Company application and the Bank Merger Act
application related to its merger with MB Financial are subject to the
final approval by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of September 30, 2018, the Company
had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,152 full-service Banking
Centers, and 2,443 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana,
Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North
Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to
approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third
operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking,
Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among
the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of September 30, 2018,
had $376 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $38 billion
for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through
its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor
information and press
releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market
under the symbol “FITB.”
