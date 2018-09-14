Fifth Third Bancorp : How to Help Shooting Victims, Their Families

CINCINNATI - The Fifth Third Foundation has made a $1 million gift to help victims of last week's tragedy and hopes to raise another $1 million through donations.

Fifth Third Bank has provided or coordinated assistance in a variety of ways to the shooting victims and their families, regardless of whether the individuals impacted were employees or contractors. Most of these details are being kept private.

'We have been touched and strengthened by the community rallying around us,' said Greg Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp, 'and we wanted to do more. We know from what we're hearing from our community that others want to help, too.'

The Bank is working with the National Compassion Fund. It's a fund that is part of the National Center for Victims of Crime, a charitable 501(c)(3) organization, to provide resources and compensation to victims of mass shootings or terror attacks. The Fifth Third Foundation has made a $1 million gift to start a separate fund -- Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund -- within the organization and it hopes to raise another $1 million through donations. People will be able to give charitable contributions to this fund in person, at a Fifth Third banking center or online. Money raised through this effort will benefit people harmed in the shooting. This includes families of persons who were shot as well as those who experienced physical injuries or psychological trauma as a result of the incident.

'What I've found, in every interaction over the last week is that people sincerely want to help,' Carmichael said. 'They want to connect and comfort; they want to lift us, just as we continue to lift one another.'

Those wishing to donate to the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund can find more information at https://www.gofundme.com/CincinnatiStrongVictimsFund.

In addition to the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund, there have been individual efforts set up for some of the victims.