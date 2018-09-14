Fifth Third Bancorp : How to Help Shooting Victims, Their Families

Fifth Third Foundation Makes $1 Million Gift to Benefit Victims

The Fifth Third Foundation has made a $1 million gift to help victims of last week’s tragedy and hopes to raise another $1 million through donations.

Fifth Third Bank has provided or coordinated assistance in a variety of ways to the shooting victims and their families, regardless of whether the individuals impacted were employees or contractors. Most of these details are being kept private.

“We have been touched and strengthened by the community rallying around us,” said Greg Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp, “and we wanted to do more. We know from what we’re hearing from our community that others want to help, too.”

The Bank is working with the National Compassion Fund. It’s a fund that is part of the National Center for Victims of Crime, a charitable 501(c)(3) organization, to provide resources and compensation to victims of mass shootings or terror attacks. The Fifth Third Foundation has made a $1 million gift to start a separate fund -- Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund -- within the organization and it hopes to raise another $1 million through donations. People will be able to give charitable contributions to this fund in person, at a Fifth Third banking center or online. Money raised through this effort will benefit people harmed in the shooting. This includes families of persons who were shot as well as those who experienced physical injuries or psychological trauma as a result of the incident.

“What I’ve found, in every interaction over the last week is that people sincerely want to help,” Carmichael said. “They want to connect and comfort; they want to lift us, just as we continue to lift one another.”

Those wishing to donate to the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund can find more information at https://www.gofundme.com/CincinnatiStrongVictimsFund.

In addition to the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund, there have been individual efforts set up for some of the victims.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had $141 billion in assets and operated 1,158 full-service Banking Centers and 2,458 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2018, had $368 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

About the Fifth Third Foundation

Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was the first charitable foundation created by a financial institution. The Foundation supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.

