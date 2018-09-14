Fifth Third Bancorp : How to Help Shooting Victims, Their Families

The Fifth Third Foundation has made a $1 million gift to help victims of
last week’s tragedy and hopes to raise another $1 million through
donations.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005573/en/
The Fifth Third Foundation has made a $1 million gift to help victims of last week’s tragedy and hopes to raise another $1 million through donations. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fifth Third Bank has provided or coordinated assistance in a variety of
ways to the shooting victims and their families, regardless of whether
the individuals impacted were employees or contractors. Most of these
details are being kept private.
“We have been touched and strengthened by the community rallying around
us,” said Greg Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third
Bancorp, “and we wanted to do more. We know from what we’re hearing from
our community that others want to help, too.”
The Bank is working with the National Compassion Fund. It’s a fund that
is part of the National Center for Victims of Crime, a charitable
501(c)(3) organization, to provide resources and compensation to victims
of mass shootings or terror attacks. The Fifth Third Foundation has made
a $1 million gift to start a separate fund -- Cincinnati Strong Victims
Fund -- within the organization and it hopes to raise another $1 million
through donations. People will be able to give charitable contributions
to this fund in person, at a Fifth Third banking center or online. Money
raised through this effort will benefit people harmed in the shooting.
This includes families of persons who were shot as well as those who
experienced physical injuries or psychological trauma as a result of the
incident.
“What I’ve found, in every interaction over the last week is that people
sincerely want to help,” Carmichael said. “They want to connect and
comfort; they want to lift us, just as we continue to lift one another.”
Those wishing to donate to the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund can find
more information at https://www.gofundme.com/CincinnatiStrongVictimsFund.
In addition to the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund, there have been
individual efforts set up for some of the victims.
About Fifth Third
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had
$141 billion in assets and operated 1,158 full-service Banking Centers
and 2,458 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana,
Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North
Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to
approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third
operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking,
Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the
largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2018, had $368
billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for
individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its
Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor
information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market
under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858.
Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.
About the Fifth Third Foundation
Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was the first charitable
foundation created by a financial institution. The Foundation supports
worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education,
community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank
operates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005573/en/