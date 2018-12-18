Fifth Third Bancorp : Kala Gibson Named to National Board to Advance Minority-owned Businesses

Fifth
Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) congratulates Kala Gibson, senior vice
president and head of business banking, on his appointment to the board
of directors for the National
Minority Supplier Development Council. The NMSDC advances
opportunities for certified minority-owned business enterprises by
connecting them to strategic sourcing leaders at large corporations.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181218005828/en/
Kala Gibson, Fifth Third Senior Vice President and Head of Business Banking (Photo: Business Wire)
Gibson’s appointment to the NMSDC is a natural extension of his passion
and dedication to deepen partnerships and expand access to capital for
minority- and women-owned businesses. Fifth Third spends hundreds of
millions of dollars annually in goods and services, ranging from
facility-management services to information technology and office
supplies. Awarding more of these contracts to diverse businesses has
been a major focus of the Bank’s Strategic Sourcing department.
“Kala Gibson has been instrumental in helping Fifth Third develop and
implement strategies to help small businesses and diverse businesses
succeed,” said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth
Third Bank. “His election to the NMSDC’s board of directors is a
testament to his tireless efforts to help owners of diverse businesses
compete and thrive.”
Gibson is instrumental in implementing Fifth
Third Bank’s Community Commitment, which has pledged $11.1 billion
to small business lending through 2020. This year, the Bank made an
additional $5 million investment in the Community Reinvestment Fund to
expand access to capital, financial management skills, lending tools and
continuing education for small business owners in low- and
moderate-income communities.
“I’ve always believed that a diverse small business community is a
strong small business community,” Gibson said. “It’s incredibly
gratifying to put that belief into practice every day. The NMSDC will
allow me to contribute at an even higher level, and I’m honored by the
opportunity.”
Gibson has more than 26 years of banking
industry experience, including senior leadership roles in retail,
community, small business and asset-based lending. He currently oversees
strategic planning, operations, sales force and product for the Business
Banking division at Fifth Third, the 13th-largest bank in the nation. In
addition to the NMSDC, he volunteers his time to the Charles H. Wright
Museum of African-American History board, Business Banking Executive
Circle, Consumer Banker Association Small Business Committee, Cincinnati
ArtsWave Regional Grant Review Committee and National Underground
Railroad Freedom Center.
About Fifth Third
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of September 30, 2018, the Company
had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,152 full-service Banking
Centers, and 2,443 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana,
Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North
Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to
approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third
operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking,
Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among
the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of September 30, 2018,
had $376 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $38 billion
for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through
its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor
information and press
releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market
under the symbol “FITB.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181218005828/en/