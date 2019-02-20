Fifth Third Bancorp : Preliminary proxy statement providing notification matters to be brought to a vote

Morningstar® Document Research℠

FORM PRE 14A

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - FITB

Filed: February 20, 2019 (period: April 16, 2019)

Preliminary proxy statement providing notification matters to be brought to a vote

Table of Contents

38 FOUNTAIN SQUARE PLAZA

CINCINNATI, OHIO 45263

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

March 6, 2019

To the Shareholders of Fifth Third Bancorp:

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Fifth Third Bancorp to be held at the Renaissance Hotel, at 36 East Fourth Street, Cincinnati, Ohio on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. eastern daylight saving time for the purposes of considering and acting upon the following:

(1) Election of all members of the Board of Directors to serve until the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2020.

(2) Approval of the appointment of the firm of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as the independent external audit firm for the Company for the year 2019.

(3) An advisory approval of the Company's executive compensation.

(4) An advisory vote to determine whether the shareholder vote on the compensation of the Company's executives will occur every 1, 2, or 3 years.

(5) The proposal described in the proxy statement to approve the Fifth Third Bancorp 2019 Incentive Compensation Plan, including the issuance of shares of common stock authorized thereunder. The proposed 2019 Fifth Third Bancorp Incentive Compensation Plan is attached as Annex A to the proxy statement and is incorporated therein by reference.

(6) The proposal described in the proxy statement to amend the Fifth Third Bancorp Articles of Incorporation to authorize a new class of preferred stock. The proposed amendment is attached as Annex B to the proxy statement and is incorporated therein by reference.

(7) Transaction of such other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Even if you plan to attend the meeting in person, please vote at your earliest convenience by signing and returning the proxy card you receive or by voting over the internet or by telephone.

If you plan to attend the Annual Meeting:

Please note that space limitations make it necessary to limit attendance only to shareholders of the Company and the holders of shareholder proxies. Admission to the Annual Meeting will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will require presentation of a valid driver's license or other federal or state-issued photo identification card. Shareholders of record must bring the admission ticket attached to their proxy card or the Notice of Internet Availability they receive in order to be admitted to the meeting. "Street name" shareholders must bring a notice regarding the availability of proxy materials, the top portion of a voting instruction form, or a recent proxy or letter from the bank, broker, or other intermediary that holds the beneficial holders' shares and which confirms the beneficial holders' ownership of those shares. Registration and seating will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. eastern daylight saving time. Communication and recording devices will not be permitted at the Annual Meeting. A copy of the regulations for conduct at the Annual Meeting is attached as Annex C to the proxy statement.

If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please call D.F. King & Co., Inc., which is assisting us, toll-free at 1-800-488-8035.

By Order of the Board of Directors Susan B. Zaunbrecher

Corporate Secretary

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Questions and Answers About the Annual Meeting and Voting Information About the 2019 Annual Meeting

1

8

Certain Beneficial Owners

9

Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance Election of Directors (Item 1 on Proxy Card)

10

11

Board of Directors, Its Committees, Meetings, and Functions Corporate Governance

25

27

Board Governance

28

Board Performance Evaluations Board Leadership

28

28

Risk Management Oversight Communication with the Board

29

30

Shareholder Communication with Investor Relations Department

31

Board of Directors Compensation

32

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

35

Summary of Executive Compensation Programs Highlights of 2018 Company Performance Compensation Methodology and Structure 2018 Total Compensation Pay Mix

36

37

38

44

2018 Executive Compensation Plan Design and Award Decisions Tax and Accounting Impacts of Compensation Programs

45

53

2019 Executive Compensation Plan Design Changes Executive Benefits and Perquisites

54

54

Executive Ownership and Capital Accumulation

55

Human Capital and Compensation Committee Report CEO Pay Ratio

58

59

Compensation of Named Executive Officers

61

Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation Certain Transactions

67

71

72

Report of the Audit Committee

74

Principal Independent External Audit Firm Fees

76

Company Proposal No. 1: Independent External Audit Firm (Item 2 on Proxy Card)

77

Company Proposal No. 2: Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation (Item 3 on Proxy Card)

78

Company Proposal No. 3: Advisory Vote on Frequency of Votes on Executive Compensation (Item 4 on Proxy Card) Company Proposal No. 4: Proposal to Approve the Fifth Third Bancorp 2019 Incentive Compensation Plan Including the Issuance of Shares of Common Stock Authorized Thereunder (Item 5 on Proxy Card)

79 80

Company Proposal No. 5: Proposal to Approve an Amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation to

Authorize a New Class of Preferred Stock (Item 6 on Proxy Card)

93

2020 Shareholder Proposals

102

Other Business

105

Annex A: Fifth Third Bancorp 2019 Incentive Compensation Plan

A-1

Annex B: Proposed Amendment to the Fifth Third Bancorp Articles of Incorporation

B-1

Annex C: Regulations for Conduct at the April 16, 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Fifth Third Bancorp Agenda

C-1

38 Fountain Square Plaza

Cincinnati, Ohio 45263

2019 Proxy Statement

This proxy statement, notice of the 2019 Annual Meeting, notice of internet availability, form of proxy, and the Annual Report of the Company for the year 2018 are first being sent or made available to shareholders on or about March 6, 2019.