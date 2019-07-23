Log in
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fifth Third Bancorp : Profit Declines as Noninterest Expenses Climb 24%

07/23/2019 | 07:11am EDT

By Allison Prang

Fifth Third Bancorp's (FITB) profit fell as the company's expenses and provision for credit losses increased and noninterest income fell.

Net income was $453 million, down 25% from the comparable quarter a year prior. Earnings were 57 cents a share, down from 82 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 63 cents a share.

Revenue rose 8.1% to $1.91 billion. Analysts were expecting $1.9 billion. Noninterest income fell 11% while net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis rose 22%.

Fifth Third's provision for credit losses was $85 million up from $14 million. Its provision fell from $90 million in the first quarter.

Noninterest expenses rose 24%. Technology and communication costs more than doubled to $136 million up from $67 million a year earlier. The company said total merger-related costs -- which include $49 million in technology and communications expense -- were $109 million, up from $2 million a year earlier.

Fifth Third's net interest margin was 3.37%, an increase of 16 basis points year over year and up nine basis points from the first quarter. Its adjusted net interest margin, not including a purchase accounting accretion from MB Financial's non-purchase credit impaired loan portfolio, was 3.32%, up 11 basis points year over year and up four basis points from the first quarter.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 732 M
EBIT 2019 3 195 M
Net income 2019 2 257 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91x
P/E ratio 2020 9,24x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 20 173 M
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 30,94  $
Last Close Price 27,82  $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars C. Anderson Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Aravind Immaneni Co-COO, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sid Deloatch CIO-Corporate & Enterprise Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP18.74%20 173
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.83%178 509
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 844
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP11.90%54 249
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.14%49 409
QNB-2.56%48 842
