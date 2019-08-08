Log in
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
Fifth Third Bancorp : Quarterly report with a continuing view of a company's financial position

08/08/2019

FORM10-Q

FORM10-Q

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - FITB

Filed: August 08, 2019 (period: June 30, 2019)

Quarterly report with a continuing view of a company's financial position

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the Quarterly Period Ended June 30, 2019

Commission File Number 001-33653

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Ohio

31-0854434

(State or other jurisdiction

(I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

Fifth Third Center

Cincinnati, Ohio 45263

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (800) 972-3030

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class:

Trading Symbol(s):

Name of each exchange on which registered:

Common Stock, Without Par Value

FITB

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Depositary Shares Representing a 1/1000th Ownership Interest in a

FITBI

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Share of 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual

Preferred Stock, Series I

There were 730,485,823 shares of the Registrant's common stock, without par value, outstanding as of July 31, 2019.

Table of Contents

FINANCIAL CONTENTS

Part I. Financial Information

Glossary of Abbreviations and Acronyms

2

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Item 2)

Selected Financial Data

3

Overview

4

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

8

Recent Accounting Standards

10

Critical Accounting Policies

10

Statements of Income Analysis

11

Balance Sheet Analysis

19

Business Segment Review

26

Risk Management-Overview

33

Credit Risk Management

34

Market Risk Management

48

Liquidity Risk Management

53

Operational Risk Management

55

Compliance Risk Management

55

Capital Management

56

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

59

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk (Item 3)

60

Controls and Procedures (Item 4)

60

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (Item 1)

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

61

Statements of Income (unaudited)

62

Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

63

Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

64

Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

66

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

67

Part II. Other Information

Legal Proceedings (Item 1)

129

Risk Factors (Item 1A)

129

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds (Item 2)

129

Exhibits (Item 6)

129

Signature

130

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "will likely result," "may," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "projected," "intends to," or may include other similar words or phrases such as "believes," "plans," "trend," "objective," "continue," "remain," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," or similar verbs. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements we may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to us. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (1) deteriorating credit quality; (2) loan concentration by location or industry of borrowers or collateral; (3) problems encountered by other financial institutions; (4) inadequate sources of funding or liquidity; (5) unfavorable actions of rating agencies; (6) inability to maintain or grow deposits; (7) limitations on the ability to receive dividends from subsidiaries; (8) cyber-security risks; (9) Fifth Third's ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks; (10) failures by third-party service providers; (11) inability to manage strategic initiatives and/or organizational changes; (12) inability to implement technology system enhancements; (13) failure of internal controls and other risk management systems; (14) losses related to fraud, theft or violence; (15) inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; (16) adverse impacts of government regulation; (17) governmental or regulatory changes or other actions; (18) failures to meet applicable capital requirements; (19) regulatory objections to Fifth Third's capital plan; (20) regulation of Fifth Third's derivatives activities; (21) deposit insurance premiums; (22) assessments for the orderly liquidation fund;

  1. replacement of LIBOR; (24) weakness in the national or local economies; (25) global political and economic uncertainty or negative actions; (26) changes in interest rates; (27) changes and trends in capital markets; (28) fluctuation of Fifth Third's stock price; (29) volatility in mortgage banking revenue; (30) litigation, investigations and enforcement proceedings by governmental authorities; (31) breaches of contractual covenants, representations and warranties; (32) competition and changes in the financial services industry; (33) changing retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior; (34) risks relating to the merger with MB Financial, Inc. and Fifth Third's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (35) difficulties in identifying, acquiring or integrating suitable strategic partnerships, investments or acquisitions; (36) potential dilution from future acquisitions; (37) loss of income and/or difficulties encountered in the sale and separation of businesses, investments or other assets; (38) results of investments or acquired entities; (39) changes in accounting standards or interpretation or declines in the value of Fifth Third's goodwill or other intangible assets; (40) inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models; (41) effects of critical accounting policies and judgments or the use of inaccurate estimates; (42) weather-related events or other natural disasters; and (43) the impact of reputational risk created by these or other developments on such matters as business generation and retention, funding and liquidity.

1

Table of Contents

Glossary of Abbreviations and Acronyms

Fifth Third Bancorp provides the following list of abbreviations and acronyms as a tool for the reader that are used in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

ALCO: Asset Liability Management Committee

ALLL: Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

HQLA: High Quality Liquid Assets

AOCI: Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

IPO: Initial Public Offering

APR: Annual Percentage Rate

IRC: Internal Revenue Code

ARM: Adjustable Rate Mortgage

IRLC: Interest Rate Lock Commitment

ASF: Available Stable Funding

ISDA: International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.

ASU: Accounting Standards Update

LCR: Liquidity Coverage Ratio

ATM: Automated Teller Machine

LIBOR: London Interbank Offered Rate

BCBS: Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

LIHTC: Low-Income Housing Tax Credit

BHC: Bank Holding Company

LLC: Limited Liability Company

BOLI: Bank Owned Life Insurance

LTV: Loan-to-Value

BPO: Broker Price Opinion

MD&A: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial

bps: Basis Points

Condition and Results of Operations

CCAR: Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review

MSR: Mortgage Servicing Right

CDC: Fifth Third Community Development Corporation

N/A: Not Applicable

CECL: Current Expected Credit Loss

NAV: Net Asset Value

CET1: Common Equity Tier 1

NII: Net Interest Income

CFPB: United States Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

NM: Not Meaningful

C&I: Commercial and Industrial

NPR: Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

DCF: Discounted Cash Flow

NSFR: Net Stable Funding Ratio

DFA: Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform & Consumer Protection Act

OAS: Option-Adjusted Spread

DTCC: Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation

OCC: Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

DTI: Debt-to-Income

OCI: Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

ERM: Enterprise Risk Management

OREO: Other Real Estate Owned

ERMC: Enterprise Risk Management Committee

OTTI: Other-Than-Temporary Impairment

EVE: Economic Value of Equity

PCA: Prompt Corrective Action

FASB: Financial Accounting Standards Board

PCI: Purchased Credit Impaired

FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

RCC: Risk Compliance Committee

FHA: Federal Housing Administration

ROU: Right-of-Use

FHLB: Federal Home Loan Bank

RSF: Required Stable Funding

FHLMC: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

SAR: Stock Appreciation Right

FICO: Fair Isaac Corporation (credit rating)

SBA: Small Business Administration

FINRA: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

SEC: United States Securities and Exchange Commission

FNMA: Federal National Mortgage Association

TBA: To Be Announced

FOMC: Federal Open Market Committee

TDR: Troubled Debt Restructuring

FRB: Federal Reserve Bank

TILA: Truth in Lending Act

FTE: Fully Taxable Equivalent

U.S.: United States of America

FTP: Funds Transfer Pricing

U.S. GAAP: United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

FTS: Fifth Third Securities

VA: United States Department of Veteran Affairs

GDP: Gross Domestic Product

VIE: Variable Interest Entity

GNMA: Government National Mortgage Association

VRDN: Variable Rate Demand Note

GSE: United States Government Sponsored Enterprise

2

Table of Contents

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Item 2)

The following is Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of certain significant factors that have affected Fifth Third Bancorp's (the "Bancorp" or "Fifth Third") financial condition and results of operations during the periods included in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are a part of this filing. Reference to the Bancorp incorporates the parent holding company and all consolidated subsidiaries. The Bancorp's banking subsidiary is referred to as the Bank.

TABLE 1: Selected Financial Data

For the three months

For the six months

ended June 30,

%

ended June 30,

%

($ in millions, except for per share data)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Income Statement Data

Net interest income (U.S. GAAP)

$

1,245

1,020

22

$

2,327

2,016

15

Net interest income (FTE)(a)(b)

1,250

1,024

22

2,336

2,023

15

Noninterest income

660

743

(11)

1,761

1,652

7

Total revenue(a)

1,910

1,767

8

4,097

3,675

11

Provision for credit losses(c)

85

14

507

175

27

548

Noninterest expense

1,243

1,001

24

2,341

2,011

16

Net income attributable to Bancorp

453

602

(25)

1,228

1,303

(6)

Net income available to common shareholders

427

579

(26)

1,187

1,265

(6)

Common Share Data

Earnings per share - basic

$

0.57

0.84

(32)

$

1.68

1.82

(8)

Earnings per share - diluted

0.57

0.82

(30)

1.66

1.79

(7)

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.24

0.18

33

0.46

0.34

35

Book value per share

26.17

21.75

20

26.17

21.75

20

Market value per share

27.90

28.70

(3)

27.90

28.70

(3)

Financial Ratios

Return on average assets

1.08 %

1.71

(37)

1.56 %

1.86

(16)

Return on average common equity

9.1

15.9

(43)

13.9

17.3

(20)

Return on average tangible common equity (including AOCI)(b)

12.3

19.2

(36)

17.8

20.9

(15)

Return on average tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)(b)

12.9

18.3

(30)

18.2

20.1

(9)

Dividend payout

42.1

21.4

97

27.4

18.7

47

Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

12.02

11.28

7

11.74

11.34

4

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (including AOCI)(b)

8.27

9.23

(10)

8.27

9.23

(10)

Net interest margin(a)(b)

3.37

3.21

5

3.33

3.19

4

Net interest rate spread (a)(b)

2.95

2.86

3

2.91

2.86

2

Efficiency(a)(b)

65.1

56.7

15

57.1

54.7

4

Credit Quality

Net losses charged-off

$

78

94

(17)

$

156

175

(11)

Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases

0.29 %

0.41

(29)

0.30 %

0.38

(21)

ALLL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases

1.02

1.17

(13)

1.02

1.17

(13)

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of portfolio loans and leases(d)

1.15

1.31

(12)

1.15

1.31

(12)

Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases

and OREO

0.51

0.52

(2)

0.51

0.52

(2)

Average Balances

Loans and leases, including held for sale

$

110,993

93,232

19

$

104,712

93,051

13

Securities and other short-term investments

37,797

34,935

8

36,953

34,806

6

Total assets

167,578

141,420

18

158,324

141,433

12

Transaction deposits(e)

112,847

97,574

16

106,780

97,298

10

Core deposits(f)

118,525

101,592

17

112,051

101,235

11

Wholesale funding(g)

23,633

20,464

15

22,915

20,511

12

Bancorp shareholders' equity

20,135

15,947

26

18,588

16,044

16

Regulatory Capital and Liquidity Ratios

CET1 capital(h)

9.57 %

10.91

(12)

9.57 %

10.91

(12)

Tier I risk-based capital(h)

10.62

12.02

(12)

10.62

12.02

(12)

Total risk-based capital(h)

13.53

15.21

(11)

13.53

15.21

(11)

Tier I leverage

9.24

10.24

(10)

9.24

10.24

(10)

Modified LCR

119

116

3

119

116

3

  1. Amounts presented on an FTE basis. The FTE adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $5 and $4, respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $9 and $7, respectively.
  2. These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of MD&A.
  3. The provision for credit losses is the sum of the provision for loan and lease losses and the provision for (benefit from) the reserve for unfunded commitments.
  4. The allowance for credit losses is the sum of the ALLL and the reserve for unfunded commitments.
  5. Includes demand deposits, interest checking deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits and foreign office deposits.
  6. Includes transaction deposits and other time deposits.
  7. Includes certificates $100,000 and over, other deposits, federal funds purchased, other short-term borrowings and long-term debt.
  8. Under the U.S. banking agencies' Basel III Final Rule, assets and credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures are calculated according to the standardized approach for risk-weighted assets. The resulting values are added together in the Bancorp's total risk-weighted assets.

3

