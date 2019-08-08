Fifth Third Bancorp : Quarterly report with a continuing view of a company's financial position 0 08/08/2019 | 12:46pm EDT Send by mail :

Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the Quarterly Period Ended June 30, 2019 Commission File Number 001-33653 (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Ohio 31-0854434 (State or other jurisdiction (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation or organization) Identification Number) Fifth Third Center Cincinnati, Ohio 45263 (Address of principal executive offices) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (800) 972-3030 Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one): Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐No ☒ Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class: Trading Symbol(s): Name of each exchange on which registered: Common Stock, Without Par Value FITB The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Depositary Shares Representing a 1/1000th Ownership Interest in a FITBI The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Share of 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I There were 730,485,823 shares of the Registrant's common stock, without par value, outstanding as of July 31, 2019. Table of Contents FINANCIAL CONTENTS Part I. Financial Information Glossary of Abbreviations and Acronyms 2 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Item 2) Selected Financial Data 3 Overview 4 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 8 Recent Accounting Standards 10 Critical Accounting Policies 10 Statements of Income Analysis 11 Balance Sheet Analysis 19 Business Segment Review 26 Risk Management-Overview 33 Credit Risk Management 34 Market Risk Management 48 Liquidity Risk Management 53 Operational Risk Management 55 Compliance Risk Management 55 Capital Management 56 Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements 59 Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk (Item 3) 60 Controls and Procedures (Item 4) 60 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (Item 1) Balance Sheets (unaudited) 61 Statements of Income (unaudited) 62 Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) 63 Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited) 64 Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) 66 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) 67 Part II. Other Information Legal Proceedings (Item 1) 129 Risk Factors (Item 1A) 129 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds (Item 2) 129 Exhibits (Item 6) 129 Signature 130 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This report contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "will likely result," "may," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "projected," "intends to," or may include other similar words or phrases such as "believes," "plans," "trend," "objective," "continue," "remain," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," or similar verbs. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements we may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to us. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (1) deteriorating credit quality; (2) loan concentration by location or industry of borrowers or collateral; (3) problems encountered by other financial institutions; (4) inadequate sources of funding or liquidity; (5) unfavorable actions of rating agencies; (6) inability to maintain or grow deposits; (7) limitations on the ability to receive dividends from subsidiaries; (8) cyber-security risks; (9) Fifth Third's ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks; (10) failures by third-party service providers; (11) inability to manage strategic initiatives and/or organizational changes; (12) inability to implement technology system enhancements; (13) failure of internal controls and other risk management systems; (14) losses related to fraud, theft or violence; (15) inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; (16) adverse impacts of government regulation; (17) governmental or regulatory changes or other actions; (18) failures to meet applicable capital requirements; (19) regulatory objections to Fifth Third's capital plan; (20) regulation of Fifth Third's derivatives activities; (21) deposit insurance premiums; (22) assessments for the orderly liquidation fund; replacement of LIBOR; (24) weakness in the national or local economies; (25) global political and economic uncertainty or negative actions; (26) changes in interest rates; (27) changes and trends in capital markets; (28) fluctuation of Fifth Third's stock price; (29) volatility in mortgage banking revenue; (30) litigation, investigations and enforcement proceedings by governmental authorities; (31) breaches of contractual covenants, representations and warranties; (32) competition and changes in the financial services industry; (33) changing retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior; (34) risks relating to the merger with MB Financial, Inc. and Fifth Third's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (35) difficulties in identifying, acquiring or integrating suitable strategic partnerships, investments or acquisitions; (36) potential dilution from future acquisitions; (37) loss of income and/or difficulties encountered in the sale and separation of businesses, investments or other assets; (38) results of investments or acquired entities; (39) changes in accounting standards or interpretation or declines in the value of Fifth Third's goodwill or other intangible assets; (40) inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models; (41) effects of critical accounting policies and judgments or the use of inaccurate estimates; (42) weather-related events or other natural disasters; and (43) the impact of reputational risk created by these or other developments on such matters as business generation and retention, funding and liquidity. 1 Table of Contents Glossary of Abbreviations and Acronyms Fifth Third Bancorp provides the following list of abbreviations and acronyms as a tool for the reader that are used in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. ALCO: Asset Liability Management Committee ALLL: Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses HQLA: High Quality Liquid Assets AOCI: Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) IPO: Initial Public Offering APR: Annual Percentage Rate IRC: Internal Revenue Code ARM: Adjustable Rate Mortgage IRLC: Interest Rate Lock Commitment ASF: Available Stable Funding ISDA: International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. ASU: Accounting Standards Update LCR: Liquidity Coverage Ratio ATM: Automated Teller Machine LIBOR: London Interbank Offered Rate BCBS: Basel Committee on Banking Supervision LIHTC: Low-Income Housing Tax Credit BHC: Bank Holding Company LLC: Limited Liability Company BOLI: Bank Owned Life Insurance LTV: Loan-to-Value BPO: Broker Price Opinion MD&A: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial bps: Basis Points Condition and Results of Operations CCAR: Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review MSR: Mortgage Servicing Right CDC: Fifth Third Community Development Corporation N/A: Not Applicable CECL: Current Expected Credit Loss NAV: Net Asset Value CET1: Common Equity Tier 1 NII: Net Interest Income CFPB: United States Consumer Financial Protection Bureau NM: Not Meaningful C&I: Commercial and Industrial NPR: Notice of Proposed Rulemaking DCF: Discounted Cash Flow NSFR: Net Stable Funding Ratio DFA: Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform & Consumer Protection Act OAS: Option-Adjusted Spread DTCC: Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation OCC: Office of the Comptroller of the Currency DTI: Debt-to-Income OCI: Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) ERM: Enterprise Risk Management OREO: Other Real Estate Owned ERMC: Enterprise Risk Management Committee OTTI: Other-Than-Temporary Impairment EVE: Economic Value of Equity PCA: Prompt Corrective Action FASB: Financial Accounting Standards Board PCI: Purchased Credit Impaired FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation RCC: Risk Compliance Committee FHA: Federal Housing Administration ROU: Right-of-Use FHLB: Federal Home Loan Bank RSF: Required Stable Funding FHLMC: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation SAR: Stock Appreciation Right FICO: Fair Isaac Corporation (credit rating) SBA: Small Business Administration FINRA: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority SEC: United States Securities and Exchange Commission FNMA: Federal National Mortgage Association TBA: To Be Announced FOMC: Federal Open Market Committee TDR: Troubled Debt Restructuring FRB: Federal Reserve Bank TILA: Truth in Lending Act FTE: Fully Taxable Equivalent U.S.: United States of America FTP: Funds Transfer Pricing U.S. GAAP: United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles FTS: Fifth Third Securities VA: United States Department of Veteran Affairs GDP: Gross Domestic Product VIE: Variable Interest Entity GNMA: Government National Mortgage Association VRDN: Variable Rate Demand Note GSE: United States Government Sponsored Enterprise 2 The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results. Table of Contents Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Item 2) The following is Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of certain significant factors that have affected Fifth Third Bancorp's (the "Bancorp" or "Fifth Third") financial condition and results of operations during the periods included in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are a part of this filing. Reference to the Bancorp incorporates the parent holding company and all consolidated subsidiaries. The Bancorp's banking subsidiary is referred to as the Bank. TABLE 1: Selected Financial Data For the three months For the six months ended June 30, % ended June 30, % ($ in millions, except for per share data) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Income Statement Data Net interest income (U.S. GAAP) $ 1,245 1,020 22 $ 2,327 2,016 15 Net interest income (FTE)(a)(b) 1,250 1,024 22 2,336 2,023 15 Noninterest income 660 743 (11) 1,761 1,652 7 Total revenue(a) 1,910 1,767 8 4,097 3,675 11 Provision for credit losses(c) 85 14 507 175 27 548 Noninterest expense 1,243 1,001 24 2,341 2,011 16 Net income attributable to Bancorp 453 602 (25) 1,228 1,303 (6) Net income available to common shareholders 427 579 (26) 1,187 1,265 (6) Common Share Data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.57 0.84 (32) $ 1.68 1.82 (8) Earnings per share - diluted 0.57 0.82 (30) 1.66 1.79 (7) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.24 0.18 33 0.46 0.34 35 Book value per share 26.17 21.75 20 26.17 21.75 20 Market value per share 27.90 28.70 (3) 27.90 28.70 (3) Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.71 (37) 1.56 % 1.86 (16) Return on average common equity 9.1 15.9 (43) 13.9 17.3 (20) Return on average tangible common equity (including AOCI)(b) 12.3 19.2 (36) 17.8 20.9 (15) Return on average tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)(b) 12.9 18.3 (30) 18.2 20.1 (9) Dividend payout 42.1 21.4 97 27.4 18.7 47 Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 12.02 11.28 7 11.74 11.34 4 Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (including AOCI)(b) 8.27 9.23 (10) 8.27 9.23 (10) Net interest margin(a)(b) 3.37 3.21 5 3.33 3.19 4 Net interest rate spread (a)(b) 2.95 2.86 3 2.91 2.86 2 Efficiency(a)(b) 65.1 56.7 15 57.1 54.7 4 Credit Quality Net losses charged-off $ 78 94 (17) $ 156 175 (11) Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases 0.29 % 0.41 (29) 0.30 % 0.38 (21) ALLL as a percent of portfolio loans and leases 1.02 1.17 (13) 1.02 1.17 (13) Allowance for credit losses as a percent of portfolio loans and leases(d) 1.15 1.31 (12) 1.15 1.31 (12) Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO 0.51 0.52 (2) 0.51 0.52 (2) Average Balances Loans and leases, including held for sale $ 110,993 93,232 19 $ 104,712 93,051 13 Securities and other short-term investments 37,797 34,935 8 36,953 34,806 6 Total assets 167,578 141,420 18 158,324 141,433 12 Transaction deposits(e) 112,847 97,574 16 106,780 97,298 10 Core deposits(f) 118,525 101,592 17 112,051 101,235 11 Wholesale funding(g) 23,633 20,464 15 22,915 20,511 12 Bancorp shareholders' equity 20,135 15,947 26 18,588 16,044 16 Regulatory Capital and Liquidity Ratios CET1 capital(h) 9.57 % 10.91 (12) 9.57 % 10.91 (12) Tier I risk-based capital(h) 10.62 12.02 (12) 10.62 12.02 (12) Total risk-based capital(h) 13.53 15.21 (11) 13.53 15.21 (11) Tier I leverage 9.24 10.24 (10) 9.24 10.24 (10) Modified LCR 119 116 3 119 116 3 Amounts presented on an FTE basis. Amounts presented on an FTE basis. The FTE adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $5 and $4, respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $9 and $7, respectively. These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of MD&A. The provision for credit losses is the sum of the provision for loan and lease losses and the provision for (benefit from) the reserve for unfunded commitments. The allowance for credit losses is the sum of the ALLL and the reserve for unfunded commitments. Includes demand deposits, interest checking deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits and foreign office deposits. Includes transaction deposits and other time deposits. Includes certificates $100,000 and over, other deposits, federal funds purchased, other short-term borrowings and long-term debt. Under the U.S. banking agencies' Basel III Final Rule, assets and credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures are calculated according to the standardized approach for risk-weighted assets. The resulting values are added together in the Bancorp's total risk-weighted assets. 3 Table of Contents Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Item 2) The following is Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of certain significant factors that have affected Fifth Third Bancorp's (the "Bancorp" or "Fifth Third") financial condition and results of operations during the periods included in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are a part of this filing. Reference to the Bancorp incorporates the parent holding company and all consolidated subsidiaries. The Bancorp's banking subsidiary is referred to as the Bank.

