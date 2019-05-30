Fifth Third Bancorp : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

Exhibit 99.1

CONTACT: Chris Doll (Investors) 513-534-2345 May 30, 2019 Gary Rhodes (Media) 513-534-4225

Fifth Third Bank Files Application with Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Convert to National Bank Charter

Cincinnati, Ohio - Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced that Fifth Third Bank has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC") to convert from an Ohio state-chartered bank to a national bank to better align regulatory supervision with its expanding national business model by streamlining its operations under one uniform set of laws and regulations. The application is subject to regulatory approval.

Corporate Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of March 31, 2019, Fifth Third Bancorp had $168 billion in assets and operated 1,207 full-service banking centers and 2,559 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third Bancorp, through Fifth Third Bank, provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third Bancorp operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third Bancorp is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2019, had $394 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $44 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third Bancorp's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "will likely result," "may," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "projected," "intends to," or may include other similar words or phrases such as "believes," "plans," "trend," "objective," "continue," "remain," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," or similar verbs. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary