Fifth Third Bancorp : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.
05/30/2019 | 02:54pm EDT
FORM8-K
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - FITB
Filed: May 30, 2019 (period: May 30, 2019)
Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): May 30, 2019
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Ohio
001-33653
31-0854434
(State or other jurisdiction
(Commission
(IRS Employer
of incorporation)
File Number)
Identification No.)
Fifth Third Center
38 Fountain Square Plaza, Cincinnati, Ohio
45263
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
(800) 972-3030
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Trading
Name of each exchange
Title of each class
Symbol(s)
on which registered
Common Stock, Without Par Value
FITB
The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Depositary Shares Representing a 1/1000th
FITBI
The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Ownership Interest in a Share of 6.625%
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I
Item 8.01
Other Events
On May 30, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing that Fifth Third Bank has applied to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to convert from an Ohio state-chartered bank to a national bank. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits
Exhibit 99.1 -Press Release dated May 30, 2019.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
(Registrant)
May 30, 2019
By: /s/ Susan B. Zaunbrecher
Susan B. Zaunbrecher
Executive Vice President, Chief Legal
Officer and Corporate Secretary
Exhibit 99.1
CONTACT: Chris Doll (Investors)
513-534-2345
May 30, 2019
Gary Rhodes (Media)
513-534-4225
Fifth Third Bank Files Application with Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Convert to National Bank Charter
Cincinnati, Ohio - Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced that Fifth Third Bank has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC") to convert from an Ohio state-chartered bank to a national bank to better align regulatory supervision with its expanding national business model by streamlining its operations under one uniform set of laws and regulations. The application is subject to regulatory approval.
Corporate Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of March 31, 2019, Fifth Third Bancorp had $168 billion in assets and operated 1,207 full-service banking centers and 2,559 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third Bancorp, through Fifth Third Bank, provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third Bancorp operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third Bancorp is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2019, had $394 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $44 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third Bancorp's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "will likely result," "may," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "projected," "intends to," or may include other similar words or phrases such as "believes," "plans," "trend," "objective," "continue," "remain," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," or similar verbs. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.