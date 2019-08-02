Fifth Third Bancorp : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

Morningstar® Document Research℠

FORM 8-K

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - FITB

Filed: August 02, 2019 (period: August 02, 2019)

Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): August 2, 2019

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ohio 001-33653 31-0854434 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 45263 (Zip Code) (Address of Principal Executive Offices)

Fifth Third Center

38 Fountain Square Plaza, Cincinnati, Ohio

(800) 972-3030

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Common Stock, Without Par Value Depositary Shares Representing a 1/1000th Ownership Interest in a Share of 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I

Trading Name of each exchange Symbol(s) on which registered FITB The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC FITBI The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01

Other Events

MB Financial, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fifth Third Bancorp (the "Company") has submitted redemption notices to the trustees to redeem the trust preferred securities related to the trusts listed below, which will result in the redemption of the securities identified below on the date specified. The redemptions will be funded with excess cash currently available to the Company.

MB Financial Capital Trust II Floating Rate Capital Securities $ 35,000,000 9/16/2019

Trust Security Principal Amount Redemption Date MB Financial Capital Trust IV Capital Securities 9/16/2019 $ 20,000,000

MB Financial Capital Trust V Floating Rate Capital Securities $ 30,000,000 9/16/2019

On August 2, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing this redemption. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 - Press Release dated August 2, 2019.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

August 2, 2019

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP (Registrant)

By:

/s/ James C. Leonard James C. Leonard

Executive Vice President and Treasurer

Exhibit 99.1

NEWS RELEASE

CONTACTS

Chris Doll (Investor Relations) Christopher.Doll@53.com | 513-534-2345 Gary Rhodes (Media Relations) Gary.Rhodes@53.com | 513-534-4225

August 2, 2019

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Redemption of MB Financial

Capital Trust II, IV, and V

CINCINNATI - Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced that it has submitted redemption notices to the trustees for redemption on September 16, 2019, of all the outstanding trust preferred securities issued by MB Financial Capital Trust II, IV, and V.

MB Financial Capital Trust II floating rate capital securities (no CUSIP) have a current distribution rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 1.40 percent and a scheduled maturity date of September 15, 2035, although they may be redeemed on any interest payment date on or after September 15, 2010. The outstanding principal balance of these preferred securities is $35,000,000. The redemption price will be $1,000 per security, which reflects 100 percent of the liquidation amount, plus accrued and unpaid distributions to the actual redemption date of $347.53 per security will be paid. The redemptions will be funded with available cash.

MB Financial Capital Trust IV capital securities (no CUSIP) have a current distribution rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 1.52 percent and a scheduled maturity date of September 15, 2036, although they may be redeemed on any interest payment date on or after September 15, 2011. The outstanding principal balance of these preferred securities is $20,000,000. The redemption price will be $1,000 per security, which reflects 100 percent of the liquidation amount, plus accrued and unpaid distributions to the actual redemption date of $207.10 per security will be paid. The redemptions will be funded with available cash.

MB Financial Capital Trust V floating rate capital securities (CUSIP 55376EAA8) have a current distribution rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 1.30 percent and a scheduled maturity date of December 15, 2037, although they may be redeemed on any interest payment date on or after December 15, 2012. The outstanding principal balance of these preferred securities is $30,000,000. The redemption price will be $1,000 per security, which reflects 100 percent of the liquidation amount, plus accrued and unpaid distributions to the actual redemption date of $290.06 per security will be paid. The redemptions will be funded with available cash.

The redemption or paying agent for the MB Financial Capital Trust II and V securities is:

Wilmington Trust

1100 North Market Street Wilmington, DE 19890 Attn: Michael Wass