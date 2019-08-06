Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fifth Third Bancorp    FITB

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fifth Third Bancorp : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT

Morningstar® Document Research

FORM8-K

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - FITB

Filed: August 06, 2019 (period: August 05, 2019)

Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): August 5, 2019

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ohio

001-33653

31-0854434

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

Fifth Third Center

38 Fountain Square Plaza, Cincinnati, Ohio

45263

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

(800) 972-3030

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Name of each exchange

Title of each class

Symbol(s)

on which registered

Common Stock, Without Par Value

FITB

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Depositary Shares Representing a 1/1000th

FITBI

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Ownership Interest in a Share of 6.625%

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Source: FIFTH THIRD BANCORP, 8-K, August 06, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "will likely result," "may," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "estimate," "forecast," "projected," "intends to," or may include other similar words or phrases such as "believes," "plans," "trend," "objective," "continue," "remain," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," or similar verbs. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended from time to time by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements we may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to us.

There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (1) deteriorating credit quality; (2) loan concentration by location or industry of borrowers or collateral; (3) problems encountered by other financial institutions; (4) inadequate sources of funding or liquidity;

  1. unfavorable actions of rating agencies; (6) inability to maintain or grow deposits; (7) limitations on the ability to receive dividends from subsidiaries; (8) cyber-security risks; (9) Fifth Third's ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks; (10) failures by third-party service providers; (11) inability to manage strategic initiatives and/or organizational changes; (12) inability to implement technology system enhancements; (13) failure of internal controls and other risk management systems; (14) losses related to fraud, theft or violence; (15) inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; (16) adverse impacts of government regulation; (17) governmental or regulatory changes or other actions; (18) failures to meet applicable capital requirements; (19) regulatory objections to Fifth Third's capital plan; (20) regulation of Fifth Third's derivatives activities; (21) deposit insurance premiums; (22) assessments for the orderly liquidation fund; (23) replacement of LIBOR; (24) weakness in the national or local economies; (25) global political and economic uncertainty or negative actions; (26) changes in interest rates; (27) changes and trends in capital markets; (28) fluctuation of Fifth Third's stock price; (29) volatility in mortgage banking revenue; (30) litigation, investigations, and enforcement proceedings by governmental authorities; (31) breaches of contractual covenants, representations and warranties; (32) competition and changes in the financial services industry; (33) changing retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior; (34) risks relating to the merger with MB Financial, Inc. and Fifth Third's ability to realize anticipated benefits of the merger; (35) difficulties in identifying, acquiring or integrating suitable strategic partnerships, investments or acquisitions; (36) potential dilution from future acquisitions; (37) loss of income and/or difficulties encountered in the sale and separation of businesses, investments or other assets;
  1. results of investments or acquired entities; (39) changes in accounting standards or interpretation

Source: FIFTH THIRD BANCORP, 8-K, August 06, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

or declines in the value of Fifth Third's goodwill or other intangible assets; (40) inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models; (41) effects of critical accounting policies and judgments or the use of inaccurate estimates; (42) weather-related events or other natural disasters; and (43) the impact of reputational risk created by these or other developments on such matters as business generation and retention, funding and liquidity.

You should refer to our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or "SEC," for further information on other factors, which could cause actual results to be significantly different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Copies of those filings are available at no cost on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.govor on our Web site at www.53.com. We undertake no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report.

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

On August 5, 2019, Fifth Third Bancorp ("Fifth Third") entered into a new share repurchase agreement with Citibank, N.A. ("Citi") pursuant to which Fifth Third will purchase approximately $100 million of its outstanding common stock.

Fifth Third is repurchasing the shares of its common stock as part of its 100 million share repurchase program previously announced in a press release on June 18, 2019 and a current report on Form 8-K filed on June 20, 2019.

Under the Master Confirmation dated as of August 5, 2019, supplemented by a Supplemental Confirmation dated August 5, 2019, (together, the "Repurchase Agreement") between Fifth Third and Citi, Fifth Third will pay $100 million to Citi on August 7, 2019, and expects to receive a substantial majority of the shares underlying the Repurchase Agreement by August 7, 2019. The actual number of shares of Fifth Third common stock to be delivered by Citi will be based generally on a discount to the average of the daily volume-weighted average NASDAQ prices of Fifth Third's common stock during the term of the Repurchase Agreement. At settlement, Citi may be obligated to deliver additional shares of Fifth Third's common stock to Fifth Third, or Fifth Third may be obligated to make a delivery of common stock or a payment of cash to Citi at Fifth Third's election. Fifth Third expects the settlement of the transaction to occur on or before September 30, 2019.

The Repurchase Agreement is subject to certain customary adjustments and termination provisions. In addition, upon the occurrence of certain extraordinary events, Citi is entitled to terminate the Repurchase Agreement, in which case Fifth Third may receive fewer shares of its common stock than expected.

The foregoing description of the Repurchase Agreement is a summary and is qualified in its entirety by the terms of the Repurchase Agreement, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to Fifth Third's Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2019.

Citi and certain of its affiliates have performed, and in the future may perform, various financial advisory and other services for Fifth Third and Fifth Third's affiliates for which they have received, and may in the future receive, customary fees and expenses.

Source: FIFTH THIRD BANCORP, 8-K, August 06, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(Registrant)

August 6, 2019

By: /s/ James C. Leonard

James C. Leonard

Executive Vice President and Treasurer

Source: FIFTH THIRD BANCORP, 8-K, August 06, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fifth Third Bancorp published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
09:45aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K
PU
09:35aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes..
PU
09:31aFifth Third Bancorp to Raise Minimum Wage to $18/Hour From $15
DJ
09:25aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/..
AQ
09:20aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation..
AQ
09:04aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : to Raise Minimum Hourly Wage to $18
BU
08/05FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : CORRECTING and REPLACING Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Red..
PU
08/02FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes..
PU
08/02FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/02FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : CORRECTING and REPLACING Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Red..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 768 M
EBIT 2019 3 159 M
Net income 2019 2 241 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 8,67x
P/E ratio 2020 8,89x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,54x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 19 735 M
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 31,79  $
Last Close Price 26,98  $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars C. Anderson Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Aravind Immaneni Co-COO, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sid Deloatch CIO-Corporate & Enterprise Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP14.66%19 735
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.39%170 348
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.61%52 060
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 558
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.14%46 802
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%45 888
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group