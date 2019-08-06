Fifth Third Bancorp : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

or declines in the value of Fifth Third's goodwill or other intangible assets; (40) inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models; (41) effects of critical accounting policies and judgments or the use of inaccurate estimates; (42) weather-related events or other natural disasters; and (43) the impact of reputational risk created by these or other developments on such matters as business generation and retention, funding and liquidity.

You should refer to our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or "SEC," for further information on other factors, which could cause actual results to be significantly different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Copies of those filings are available at no cost on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.govor on our Web site at www.53.com. We undertake no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report.

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

On August 5, 2019, Fifth Third Bancorp ("Fifth Third") entered into a new share repurchase agreement with Citibank, N.A. ("Citi") pursuant to which Fifth Third will purchase approximately $100 million of its outstanding common stock.

Fifth Third is repurchasing the shares of its common stock as part of its 100 million share repurchase program previously announced in a press release on June 18, 2019 and a current report on Form 8-K filed on June 20, 2019.

Under the Master Confirmation dated as of August 5, 2019, supplemented by a Supplemental Confirmation dated August 5, 2019, (together, the "Repurchase Agreement") between Fifth Third and Citi, Fifth Third will pay $100 million to Citi on August 7, 2019, and expects to receive a substantial majority of the shares underlying the Repurchase Agreement by August 7, 2019. The actual number of shares of Fifth Third common stock to be delivered by Citi will be based generally on a discount to the average of the daily volume-weighted average NASDAQ prices of Fifth Third's common stock during the term of the Repurchase Agreement. At settlement, Citi may be obligated to deliver additional shares of Fifth Third's common stock to Fifth Third, or Fifth Third may be obligated to make a delivery of common stock or a payment of cash to Citi at Fifth Third's election. Fifth Third expects the settlement of the transaction to occur on or before September 30, 2019.

The Repurchase Agreement is subject to certain customary adjustments and termination provisions. In addition, upon the occurrence of certain extraordinary events, Citi is entitled to terminate the Repurchase Agreement, in which case Fifth Third may receive fewer shares of its common stock than expected.

The foregoing description of the Repurchase Agreement is a summary and is qualified in its entirety by the terms of the Repurchase Agreement, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to Fifth Third's Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2019.

Citi and certain of its affiliates have performed, and in the future may perform, various financial advisory and other services for Fifth Third and Fifth Third's affiliates for which they have received, and may in the future receive, customary fees and expenses.