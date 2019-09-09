Log in
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
Fifth Third Bancorp : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

09/09/2019

FORM8-K

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - FITB

Filed: September 09, 2019 (period: September 09, 2019)

Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 9, 2019

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ohio

001-33653

31-0854434

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

Fifth Third Center

38 Fountain Square Plaza, Cincinnati,

Ohio

45263

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

(800) 972-3030

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Name of each exchange

Title of each class

Symbol(s)

on which registered

Common Stock, Without Par Value

FITB

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Depositary Shares Representing a 1/1000th

FITBI

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Ownership Interest in a Share of 6.625%

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I

Depositary Shares Representing a 1/40th

FITBP

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Ownership Interest in a Share of 6.00%

Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class B Preferred

Stock, Series A

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On September 10, 2019, Fifth Third Bancorp will present at the 2019 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. A copy of this presentation is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Form 8-K and Exhibits attached hereto shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 - Fifth Third Bancorp Presentation

104 - Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(Registrant)

Date: September 09, 2019

/s/ TAYFUN TUZUN

Tayfun Tuzun

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Fifth Third Bancorp published this content on 09 September 2019
