Fifth Third Bancorp : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 9, 2019

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Ohio 001-33653 31-0854434 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) Fifth Third Center 38 Fountain Square Plaza, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) (800) 972-3030 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading Name of each exchange Title of each class Symbol(s) on which registered Common Stock, Without Par Value FITB The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Depositary Shares Representing a 1/1000th FITBI The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Ownership Interest in a Share of 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I Depositary Shares Representing a 1/40th FITBP The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Ownership Interest in a Share of 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class B Preferred Stock, Series A

