Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fifth Third Bancorp    FITB

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fifth Third Bancorp : U.S. lawmaker cites conflicts in Fifth Third phony accounts probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 03:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A branch location of Fifth Third Bank is shown in Boca Raton

A senior Democratic senator on Tuesday raised concerns that a federal regulator probing allegations that Fifth Third Bancorp employees created phony accounts may be conflicted because one of its staffers previously worked at the bank.

On Monday, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) charged Fifth Third with creating fake accounts between 2008 to 2016, in a case that echoes San Francisco-based lender Wells Fargo's own recent scandal.

Fifth Third has said fewer than 1,100 accounts were affected, resulting in less than $30,000 in improper customer charges and that the CFPB's suit was "unnecessary and unwarranted."

During a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday, Democratic lawmaker Sherrod Brown grilled CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger over her decision to appoint Leonard Chanin, who was deputy general counsel at Fifth Third from March 2017-March 2019, according to his LinkedIn account, as her part-time acting deputy.

Chanin is currently deputy to the chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Jelena McWilliams, who was previously his colleague at Fifth Third when she was its chief legal officer from January 2017 until May 2018. Chanin is splitting his work week between the FDIC and CFPB.

Chanin could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokeswoman for the FDIC declined to comment. Neither Chanin nor McWilliams has been accused of wrongdoing.

Brown raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest the CFPB may face and quizzed Kraninger on what she knew of Chanin and McWilliams' own knowledge of the misconduct.

"FDIC Chair Jelena McWilliams would have known about the fake accounts. She was legal officer at Fifth Third for a couple-year period. Leonard Chanin was also her deputy at Fifth Third before he became deputy at FDIC. He would have known about the bureau's fake-account investigation of Fifth Third," said Brown, who is the top Democrat on the committee.

"Did you know about his role in the fake account scandal at Fifth Third when you hired him?" he asked Kraninger.

Kraninger said she knew Chanin had worked at Fifth Third, but declined to comment further, citing an ongoing investigation and privacy issues.

From "at least" 2008 to 2016, Fifth Third staff opened accounts without customers' consent, was aware of the misconduct for years and failed to stop it, the CFPB said in civil charges filed in a U.S. District Court in Illinois on Monday.

The CFPB is one of several agencies under the Trump administration that has been accused of being too cozy with the industry it oversees.

By Katanga Johnson and Chris Prentice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
03:17pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : U.S. lawmaker cites conflicts in Fifth Third phony account..
RE
09:19aFIFTH THIRD LONG -TERM INVESTOR ALER : Johnson Fistel Investigates Fifth Third B..
PR
05:52aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Rejects Charges in CFPB's Civil Lawsuit
AQ
03/09FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Rejects Charges in CFPB's Civil Lawsuit
PU
03/09FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
03/06FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Foundation Stands with Tennessee, Donates $200,000 to Assi..
AQ
03/05FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP : is Investigating Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) on Behalf of ..
BU
03/03FIFTH THIRD BANK : Decreases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.25%
BU
03/02FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Expands Down Payment Assistance to $7,500 for Qualified Bu..
BU
03/02FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 729 M
EBIT 2020 3 238 M
Net income 2020 2 014 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,96%
P/E ratio 2020 6,34x
P/E ratio 2021 5,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,68x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,65x
Capitalization 13 014 M
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 31,30  $
Last Close Price 18,30  $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 71,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sid Deloatch CIO-Corporate & Enterprise Solutions
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-40.47%13 014
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.26%169 924
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.2.68%65 257
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.46%49 558
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-12.85%45 547
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.94%41 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group