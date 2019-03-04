Log in
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
My previous session
Fifth Third Bancorp : to Attend the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

03/04/2019 | 06:45pm EST

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will participate in a discussion regarding the Company at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference in New York City on March 12, 2019 at approximately 8:40 AM ET. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Greg D. Carmichael will represent the Company.

Audio webcast and any presentation slides may be viewed live and for approximately 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, any slides used in the presentation will be made available in a printer-friendly format on the Company’s website.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $146 billion in assets and operates 1,121 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,419 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2018, had $356 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”


© Business Wire 2019
