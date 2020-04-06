Fifth Third Bancorp : to Hire Nearly 1,000 Customer Service Employees

Log in
04/06/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced that it is hiring for nearly 1,000 positions in retail banking centers, mortgage and operations across its footprint, including a significant number in its Cincinnati headquarters market. The roles provide essential banking services to customers and offer new career opportunities for those searching for employment during economic hardship.

“Our Fifth Third customers and communities need us more than ever during these uncertain times, and we will continue to be here for them,” said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp. “I’m proud of the extraordinary service our employees are providing each day. We are looking to grow our team of professionals to serve these needs and to help provide critical employment opportunities so our communities can get back to work again.”

Open roles are available across Fifth Third Bank’s 10-state footprint and include 500 positions in retail, 350 mortgage sales and support positions and 100 positions in operations. Fifth Third’s starting wage is $18 an hour and provides a comprehensive benefits package to attract and retain its workforce. In addition, certain on-site employees hired by May 10, 2020 are eligible for up to $1,000 in additional special payments, less applicable taxes, deductions and withholdings. Candidates may apply at 53.com/careers.

To help slow the spread of the virus, Fifth Third has transitioned some roles to remote work locations. Many of the Bank’s customer-facing employees, however, continue to work on-site to meet the needs of customers with enhanced social distancing and protective measures in place. Fifth Third is continuing to adhere to guidelines from health officials and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control regarding social distancing and has enhanced cleaning measures to its sites to help safeguard employees and customers. To further protect retail employees and customers, banking center lobbies are not open for general access. Customers needing to conduct simple financial transactions are using drive-thru services, digital solutions such as online or mobile banking, or the Bank’s network of approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs. If customers have more complex financial service needs, they may schedule an appointment.

“We continue to take good care of our employees so they can continue to take good care of our customers,” Carmichael said. “Now more than ever, our customers are counting on us to provide them with the financial expertise and essential banking services necessary to navigate uncertainty.”

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2019, Fifth Third had $169 billion in assets and operated 1,149 full-service banking centers and 2,481 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2019, had $413 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $49 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. An Equal Opportunity Employer including disabilities and veterans.


