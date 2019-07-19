Fifth Third : Bank Adds to Financial Empowerment Resources

Banking to Go mobile kiosk to debut at NAACP national convention

Fifth Third will unveil its newest mobile financial empowerment resource this month at the 110th NAACP convention in Detroit. Banking to Go enhances the Bank’s tools in its strategy to provide products and services that respond to the needs of low- to moderate-income communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190719005332/en/

Fifth Third will unveil its newest mobile financial empowerment resource, Banking to Go, at the 110th NAACP convention (Photo: Business Wire)

Byna Elliott, chief corporate community and economic development officer at Fifth Third, said the new mobile kiosk is a way to help improve accessibility to banking services. “Fifth Third is committed to helping people achieve their best lives through responsible financial solutions,” she said. “The mobile kiosk helps us to address the community’s needs and ensure we are delivering retail services and products in a way that is accessible to them in areas where they live and work.”

For several years Fifth Third has used its Financial Empowerment Mobile, better known as eBus, to serve as mobile financial classrooms. Both the Financial Empowerment Mobile and the new Banking to Go kiosk are equipped with computers and Wi-Fi to serve our communities with banking services and products. Clients are greeted by Fifth Third Bank employees and community partner representatives when they arrive, and they are assisted with financial education, obtaining their credit report, opening a bank account, homebuyer and small business resources, and job search assistance.

The eBus and Banking to Go are part of a suite of solutions offered as part of the Fifth Third’s Lives Improved through Financial Empowerment®, or L.I.F.E., programs, which in turn are part of the Bank’s larger $32 billion Community Commitment.

Yolanda Parker, pastor, Open Door Church, in Cleveland, said she and the church have enjoyed partnering with L.I.N.K.S. Community and Family Services and with Fifth Third to bring banking solutions to the community. “This is our third year partnering with the Fifth Third eBus. This year, we helped to serve more than 500 residents. Most of our residents don’t have transportation, so bringing the Bank to them makes a huge difference,” she said. “Many residents are interested in homeownership, money management, and overall knowledge about bank products. We look forward to our continued partnership with Fifth Third and experiencing the new Banking to Go.”

In 2018, the eBus served nearly 19,500 individuals with financial education, products and services at more than 230 events in low- to moderate-income communities across the Bank’s 10-state-footprint. The Bank continues to partner with nonprofit and community organizations, municipalities, financial counseling agencies and other banking partners to identify communities where the eBus and the Banking to Go mobile kiosk can help meet banking accessibility needs. The Bank will partner with national organizations such as the NAACP to provide banking services to communities they serve.

For more information about the Banking to Go mobile kiosk please visit: www.53.com/financial-empowerment. For more information about the Bank’s $32 billion Community Commitment, please visit: www.53.com/commitment.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of March 31, 2019, Fifth Third had $168 Billion in assets and operated 1,207 full-service banking centers and 2,559 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2019, had $394 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $44 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190719005332/en/