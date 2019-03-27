Log in
Fifth Third Bank : Names Stephanie Smith as Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer

03/27/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Fifth Third Bank has named Stephanie Smith as its chief inclusion and diversity officer. She will be responsible for developing and executing an ecosystem of inclusion through the enterprise that promotes engagement in all the Bank’s stakeholders, including employees, suppliers and customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005521/en/

Stephanie Smith, chief inclusion and diversity officer, Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Stephanie Smith, chief inclusion and diversity officer, Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

“Stephanie is a dynamic individual, and we are excited to announce her as our new chief inclusion and diversity officer,” said Teresa Tanner, Fifth Third’s chief administrative officer. “She has a highly-respected skill set that includes years of previous experience at the Bank, and we welcome her energy and leadership in this role.”

Smith has worked for the Bank for 21 years, including with the Fifth Third Foundation, commercial banking, business banking, and community and economic development. Since 2015, she has served as the Bank’s director of supplier diversity. In that role she facilitated opportunities for qualified, diverse suppliers to compete equitably for the Bank’s business. In her time as director of supplier diversity, the Bank saw a significant increase in spending with diverse suppliers.

Under Smith’s guidance, the Bank also established relationships with the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. In 2018, the Supplier Diversity Program was recognized by Minority Business News as one of the Best of the Decade; by Diversity Plus Magazine for Smith’s accomplishments in directing supplier diversity initiatives; and by WBENC as one of America’s Top Corporations.

“The work of inclusion and diversity never stops,” said Smith. “They are essential to living our core values, and I am looking forward to continuing to make valuable and significant contributions in this area of the Bank.”

To learn more about Fifth Third’s Inclusion and Diversity Efforts, please visit www.53.com/diversity.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of December 31, 2018, Fifth Third had $146 billion in assets and operated 1,121 full-service Banking Centers and 2,419 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2018, had $356 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2019
