Fifth Third Bank : Names Stephanie Smith as Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer

Fifth Third Bank has named Stephanie Smith as its chief inclusion and diversity officer. She will be responsible for developing and executing an ecosystem of inclusion through the enterprise that promotes engagement in all the Bank’s stakeholders, including employees, suppliers and customers.

“Stephanie is a dynamic individual, and we are excited to announce her as our new chief inclusion and diversity officer,” said Teresa Tanner, Fifth Third’s chief administrative officer. “She has a highly-respected skill set that includes years of previous experience at the Bank, and we welcome her energy and leadership in this role.”

Smith has worked for the Bank for 21 years, including with the Fifth Third Foundation, commercial banking, business banking, and community and economic development. Since 2015, she has served as the Bank’s director of supplier diversity. In that role she facilitated opportunities for qualified, diverse suppliers to compete equitably for the Bank’s business. In her time as director of supplier diversity, the Bank saw a significant increase in spending with diverse suppliers.

Under Smith’s guidance, the Bank also established relationships with the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. In 2018, the Supplier Diversity Program was recognized by Minority Business News as one of the Best of the Decade; by Diversity Plus Magazine for Smith’s accomplishments in directing supplier diversity initiatives; and by WBENC as one of America’s Top Corporations.

“The work of inclusion and diversity never stops,” said Smith. “They are essential to living our core values, and I am looking forward to continuing to make valuable and significant contributions in this area of the Bank.”

To learn more about Fifth Third’s Inclusion and Diversity Efforts, please visit www.53.com/diversity.

