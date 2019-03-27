Fifth Third Bank : Names Stephanie Smith as Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer

Fifth Third Bank has named Stephanie Smith as its chief inclusion and
diversity officer. She will be responsible for developing and executing
an ecosystem of inclusion through the enterprise that promotes
engagement in all the Bank’s stakeholders, including employees,
suppliers and customers.
Stephanie Smith, chief inclusion and diversity officer, Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)
“Stephanie is a dynamic individual, and we are excited to announce her
as our new chief inclusion and diversity officer,” said Teresa Tanner,
Fifth Third’s chief administrative officer. “She has a highly-respected
skill set that includes years of previous experience at the Bank, and we
welcome her energy and leadership in this role.”
Smith has worked for the Bank for 21 years, including with the Fifth
Third Foundation, commercial banking, business banking, and community
and economic development. Since 2015, she has served as the Bank’s
director of supplier diversity. In that role she facilitated
opportunities for qualified, diverse suppliers to compete equitably for
the Bank’s business. In her time as director of supplier diversity, the
Bank saw a significant increase in spending with diverse suppliers.
Under Smith’s guidance, the Bank also established relationships with the
National Minority Supplier Development Council, the U.S. Small Business
Administration, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Women’s
Business Enterprise National Council. In 2018, the Supplier Diversity
Program was recognized by Minority Business News as one of the Best of
the Decade; by Diversity Plus Magazine for Smith’s accomplishments in
directing supplier diversity initiatives; and by WBENC as one of
America’s Top Corporations.
“The work of inclusion and diversity never stops,” said Smith. “They are
essential to living our core values, and I am looking forward to
continuing to make valuable and significant contributions in this area
of the Bank.”
To learn more about Fifth Third’s Inclusion and Diversity Efforts,
please visit www.53.com/diversity.
About Fifth Third
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of
Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of December 31, 2018, Fifth
Third had $146 billion in assets and operated 1,121 full-service Banking
Centers and 2,419 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky,
Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia
and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with
access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States.
Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch
Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is
among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31,
2018, had $356 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37
billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations
through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses.
Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market
under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858.
Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.
