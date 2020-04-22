Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fifth Third Bancorp    FITB

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fifth Third Bank : and Bellwether Enterprise Announce Strategic Relationship to Expand Opportunities in Multifamily Housing Industry and Permanent Financing Execution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, LLC (Bellwether Enterprise), the commercial and multifamily mortgage banking subsidiary of Enterprise Community Investment Inc. (ECI), announced today a new strategic relationship.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005527/en/

Bringing together two institutions that are deeply committed to providing affordable multifamily housing, the relationship is designed to offer a broad set of solutions for the commercial real estate industry. Given Bellwether Enterprise’s wide capabilities with government lending programs, including Fannie Mae DUS™, Freddie Mac, FHA, USDA, and others, this will provide long-term agency financing through Bellwether Enterprise for Fifth Third’s clients in this environment when the government is becoming the dominant financing source for real estate assets.

“We believe this relationship with Bellwether Enterprise provides an opportunity to strengthen our commercial real estate platform in a way that is meaningful for our clients,” said Kevin Lavender, executive vice president and head of Commercial Bank for Fifth Third. “The diverse capabilities and relationships that Bellwether Enterprise brings to the table enables us to better serve a wider range of commercial real estate businesses together, with significant access to both private, and importantly, long-term governmental financing programs.”

Fifth Third Bank will gain access to Bellwether Enterprise’s diverse permanent lender platform including its agency relationships and long-term correspondent relationships with life insurance companies. It will also have access to invest in new market tax credits, low-income housing tax credits, workforce housing equity and other products provided by Bellwether Enterprise’s parent company, Enterprise.

“Working with Fifth Third, given its significant resources, commercial real estate focus and client base, will help us as we continue with our growth initiatives,” said Ned Huffman, president and CEO, Bellwether Enterprise. “Also, we know the cultures at Fifth Third and Bellwether are a solid fit. We will now have a very strong strategic partner that we can work with to provide many new products and services, and access to opportunities and relationships we currently do not have.”

The relationship will provide Bellwether Enterprise the ability to leverage Fifth Third Bank’s short-term and construction lending products, as well as treasury management, capital markets and investment solutions.

Bellwether Enterprise and Fifth Third share a common goal to advocate for and create affordable rental housing across the country. In a time of economic challenges, it’s more important than ever to provide access to capital and government programs to build and maintain multifamily housing so that millions of Americans can have a stable place to call home. “Our common vision creates a solid foundation to allow Bellwether Enterprise, Enterprise and Fifth Third Bank to have access to more products and services that make affordable housing possible,” said Charles Werhane, president and CEO, Enterprise Community Investment, Inc.

Fifth Third Acquisition Holdings, LLC., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fifth Third, also made a minority equity investment in Bellwether Enterprise as part of the relationship.

Beekman Advisors advised Bellwether Enterprise on negotiation and execution of the transaction.

About Fifth Third
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $185 billion in assets and operated 1,123 full-service banking centers and 2,464 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2020, had $374 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $42 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About Bellwether Enterprise
Bellwether Enterprise is a national, full-service commercial and multifamily mortgage banking company. As a subsidiary of Enterprise Community Investment, Bellwether Enterprise has production offices across the country and an integrated servicing platform based in Cleveland. With local market expertise, national lending relationships and financing structure experience, we provide clients with competitive, creative solutions for their financing needs. Bellwether Enterprise provides loans for a range of institutional investors including life insurance companies, pension funds, commercial banks and CMBS lenders and is a Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) lender, Freddie Mac Optigo™ seller/servicer for Conventional and Targeted Affordable Housing Loans, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) approved Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Section 538 Rural Development lender.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
09:32aFIFTH THIRD BANK : and Bellwether Enterprise Announce Strategic Relationship to ..
BU
04/21FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Fifth Third ..
PR
04/21FITB Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Fifth Third Bancorp Sharehol..
BU
04/21FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
04/21FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/20FITB Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Fifth Third Bancorp Sharehol..
PR
04/17FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Fifth Third Banc..
BU
04/16FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : quaterly earnings release
04/15INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Fifth Third Bancorp
PR
04/15DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 573 M
EBIT 2020 3 234 M
Net income 2020 1 188 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,64%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 7,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,53x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,52x
Capitalization 11 566 M
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 21,63  $
Last Close Price 16,26  $
Spread / Highest target 96,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sid Deloatch CIO-Corporate & Enterprise Solutions
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-47.10%11 566
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.65%165 641
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-0.86%60 933
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.95%42 015
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-0.40%41 513
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.64%40 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group