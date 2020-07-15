Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) on Behalf of Shareholders

07/15/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs shareholders that it is investigating Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) for potential material misstatements and violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its March 2019 acquisition of MB Financial, Inc. On March 21, 2018, Fifth Third Bancorp and MB Financial announced the signing of a merger agreement in which MB Financial would merge with Fifth Third in a transaction valued at approximately $4.7 billion, with shareholders of MB Financial receiving 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash for each share of MB Financial common stock. The merger was completed on March 22, 2019. Since the merger, shares of Fifth Third have declined precipitously, and it currently trades at around $18 per share.

If you received shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in the March 2019 acquisition, click here.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Want to be notified if a class action against Fifth Third settles? Want to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing? Sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
