FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
News 


Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) on Behalf of Shareholders

07/22/2020 | 01:29pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) for potential material misstatements and violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its March 2019 acquisition of MB Financial, Inc. On March 21, 2018, Fifth Third Bancorp and MB Financial announced the signing of a merger agreement in which MB Financial would merge with Fifth Third in a transaction valued at approximately $4.7 billion. Shareholders of MB Financial received 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash for each share of MB Financial common stock they owned. The merger was completed on March 22, 2019. Since the merger, shares of Fifth Third have declined precipitously, and it currently trades at around $18 per share.

If you received shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in the March 2019 acquisition, click here.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Fifth Third settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 578 M - -
Net income 2020 805 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 5,58%
Capitalization 13 783 M 13 783 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 20 182
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 22,53 $
Last Close Price 19,36 $
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
Jewell D. Hoover Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-37.02%13 783
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.20%162 255
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.04%57 213
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.55%51 944
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-6.06%48 521
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.90%46 049
