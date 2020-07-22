Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) for potential material misstatements and violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its March 2019 acquisition of MB Financial, Inc. On March 21, 2018, Fifth Third Bancorp and MB Financial announced the signing of a merger agreement in which MB Financial would merge with Fifth Third in a transaction valued at approximately $4.7 billion. Shareholders of MB Financial received 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash for each share of MB Financial common stock they owned. The merger was completed on March 22, 2019. Since the merger, shares of Fifth Third have declined precipitously, and it currently trades at around $18 per share.

If you received shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in the March 2019 acquisition, click here.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:

Lauren Levi

(800) 350-6003

llevi@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Fifth Third settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005778/en/