The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 8, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Fifth Third Bancorp ("Fifth Third" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FITB) securities between February 26, 2016 and March 6, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 9, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank, N.A. in federal court, "alleg[ing] that for several years Fifth Third, without consumers' knowledge or consent: opened deposit and credit-card accounts in consumers' names; transferred funds from consumers' existing accounts to new, improperly opened accounts; enrolled consumers in unauthorized online-banking services; and activated unauthorized lines of credit on consumers' accounts. The [CFPB] alleges that Fifth Third violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act's prohibition against unfair and abusive acts or practices as well as the Truth in Lending Act and the Truth in Savings Act and their implementing regulations."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.90, or over 17%, to close at $18.30 per share on March 9, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that as a result of Fifth Third Bank’s aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (2) that since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (3) that Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (4) that all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (5) that Fifth Third’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fifth Third securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 8, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

