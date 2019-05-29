Figeac Aéro : A NEW YEAR OF STRONG GROWTH

- 2018/19 revenue of €425.2 million, up by +15%
- Positive free cash flow confirmed for the financial year ended 31/03/19
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (Ticker code: FGA), a leading partner of major aerospace industry companies released its annual revenue figures today (1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019).
|€ millions, IFRS
Unaudited data
|2017/181
|
2018/19
|2018/19
vs 2017/18
in M€
|2018/19
vs 2017/18
in %
|9-month revenue (01/04 to 31/12)
|267.8
|313.9
|+€46.1 M
|+17.2%
|Average €/$ exchange rate over the period
|1.1517
|1.174
|
|
|Revenue for the 4th quarter (01/01 to 31/03)
|102.2
|111.3
|+€9.1 M
|+8.9%
|Average €/$ exchange rate over the period
|1.1966
|1.1358
|
|
|Annual revenue
|370.0
|425.2
|+€55.2 M
|+14.9%
|Average €/$ exchange rate over the period
|1.167
|1.1638
|
|
- Restated in application of standard IFRS15 effective as of 1 January 2018
Annual revenue goal reached
For the entire 2018/19 financial year, FIGEAC AÉRO recorded an increase of €55.2 million or +14.9% of its revenue, rising to €425.2 million, and thus confirming its stated target (at constant scope and exchange rate the growth is +13.2%).
During the 2018/19 financial year, the growth drivers were the Embraer E2 (+119%), the LEAP engine (+97%) the B787 (+55%) and the A350 (+12%)
All of these production increases contributed extensively to the positive performance of the Aerostructures business, which grew by 13% and General Engineering and Forming activities, which increased by 122% over the 2018/19 financial year as a whole.
In the 4th quarter of the 2018/19 financial year (from 1 January to 31 March 2019), the FIGEAC AÉRO Group posted revenue of €111.3 million, an increase of +8.9% as compared to the same period of the previous year, this quarter being marked by a very tough comparative.
Outlook
In accordance with its commitments, cash-generation activity continued to bear fruit, which allowed FIGEAC AÉRO to reaffirm positive free cash-flows for the financial year ended 31 March 2019.
Moreover, on the strength of its sustained sales momentum, FIGEAC AÉRO confirms a level of activity for 2020 in line with analysts' expectations and retains its medium-term growth ambitions.
Next release:
- 3 July 2019, FY 2018/19 results (after stock market closing)
|The FIGÉAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of over 4,000 employees, FIGEAC AÉRO operates in France, the United States, Morocco, Mexico and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2019, the Group reported annual revenue of €425.2 million.
|
FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52
Abdelkader Benchiha
Director of Institutional Relations
VP IR & Public Affairs
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 61 90
abdelkader.benchiha@figeac-aero.com
| ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant -Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr
Manon Clairet - Press Relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73/ mclairet@actus.fr
