FIGEAC AÉRO

(FGA)
Figeac Aéro : A NEW YEAR OF STRONG GROWTH

05/29/2019 | 05:20am EDT
  • 2018/19 revenue of €425.2 million, up by +15%
  • Positive free cash flow confirmed for the financial year ended 31/03/19

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (Ticker code: FGA), a leading partner of major aerospace industry companies released its annual revenue figures today (1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019).














€ millions, IFRS
Unaudited data		 2017/181
2018/19
 		 2018/19
vs 2017/18
in M€		 2018/19
vs 2017/18
in %
9-month revenue (01/04 to 31/12) 267.8 313.9 +€46.1 M +17.2%
Average €/$ exchange rate over the period 1.1517 1.174    
Revenue for the 4th quarter (01/01 to 31/03) 102.2 111.3 +€9.1 M +8.9%
Average €/$ exchange rate over the period 1.1966 1.1358    
Annual revenue 370.0 425.2 +€55.2 M +14.9%
Average €/$ exchange rate over the period 1.167 1.1638    
  1. Restated in application of standard IFRS15 effective as of 1 January 2018


Annual revenue goal reached

For the entire 2018/19 financial year, FIGEAC AÉRO recorded an increase of €55.2 million or +14.9% of its revenue, rising to €425.2 million, and thus confirming its stated target (at constant scope and exchange rate the growth is +13.2%).

During the 2018/19 financial year, the growth drivers were the Embraer E2 (+119%), the LEAP engine (+97%) the B787 (+55%) and the A350 (+12%)

All of these production increases contributed extensively to the positive performance of the Aerostructures business, which grew by 13% and General Engineering and Forming activities, which increased by 122% over the 2018/19 financial year as a whole.

In the 4th quarter of the 2018/19 financial year (from 1 January to 31 March 2019), the FIGEAC AÉRO Group posted revenue of €111.3 million, an increase of +8.9% as compared to the same period of the previous year, this quarter being marked by a very tough comparative.


Outlook

In accordance with its commitments, cash-generation activity continued to bear fruit, which allowed FIGEAC AÉRO to reaffirm positive free cash-flows for the financial year ended 31 March 2019.

Moreover, on the strength of its sustained sales momentum, FIGEAC AÉRO confirms a level of activity for 2020 in line with analysts' expectations and retains its medium-term growth ambitions.

Next release:

  • 3 July 2019, FY 2018/19 results (after stock market closing)
     
ABOUT FIGEAC AERO

 

The FIGÉAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of over 4,000 employees, FIGEAC AÉRO operates in France, the United States, Morocco, Mexico and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2019, the Group reported annual revenue of €425.2 million.

 

 

 
FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52
 
Abdelkader Benchiha
Director of Institutional Relations
VP IR & Public Affairs
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 61 90 
abdelkader.benchiha@figeac-aero.com		  ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant -Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr 

 
Manon Clairet - Press Relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73/ mclairet@actus.fr
 
 

Regulated information
Inside Information:
- Information on annual revenues
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-58642-fga-ca-t4-2018_19-vdef-uk.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
