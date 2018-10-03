Figeac Aero : AÉRO TO MEET INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS DURING THE EUROPAN LARGE & MIDCAP EVENT TO BE HELD IN PARIS, ON OCTOBER 8 & 9, 2018

Log in
10/03/2018 | 05:50pm CEST

FIGEAC AÉRO / Key word(s): Conference
FIGEAC AÉRO TO MEET INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS DURING THE EUROPAN LARGE & MIDCAP EVENT TO BE HELD IN PARIS, ON OCTOBER 8 & 9, 2018

03-Oct-2018 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Figeac, 3 October 2018
 

FIGEAC AÉRO TO MEET INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS DURING THE EUROPEAN LARGE & MIDCAP EVENT TO BE HELD IN PARIS, ON OCTOBER 8 & 9, 2018
 

FIGEAC AÉRO (mnemo: FGA), a major partner for leading aerospace companies announced participation to the 18th edition of European Large & Midcap Event, a conference dedicated to meetings between European listed companies and institutional investors, to be held in the Westin Paris Vendôme Hotel, on October 8 & 9, 2018.
 

This event will be the occasion for investors to meet FIGEAC AÉRO and learn more about the Company, its latest developments and its strategy to generate positive free cash flow as of March 2019 and reach revenue of 520 MEUR[1] in 2020 and 650 MEUR1 in 2023.


ABOUT FIGEAC AERO 

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specializes in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of 3,300 employees, FIGEAC AÉRO operates in France, Romania, the United States, Morocco, Mexico and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2018, the Group reported annual revenue of EUR372 million

 

FIGEAC AERO

Jean-Claude Maillard
Chairman & CEO
Tél.: 33 (0) 5 65 34 52 52		 ACTUS Finance & Communication

Corinne Puissant
Analysts / Investors
Tél.: 33(0) 1 53 67 36 77
cpuissant@actus.fr

Jean-Michel Marmillon
Press Relation
Tél.: 33(0) 153 67 36 73
jmmarmillon@actus.fr


 

[1] Based on a EUR/$ exchange rate of 1.18 and current capacity of manufacturers


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

727527  03-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=727527&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
