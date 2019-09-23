Figeac Aéro : FIGEAC AÉRO BEEFS UP ITS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Yves Tomas joins FIGEAC AÉRO as VP Subsidiaries Group

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, welcomed Yves Tomas in early September as its VP Subsidiaries Group.

Mr Tomas is a ‘challenges' man and will be responsible for ramping up and developing our subsidiaries' activities, particularly from a best cost approach; this forms part of the Group's continued efforts to become more competitive, which is among its strategic priorities.

FIGEAC AÉRO will benefit from the full extent of his expertise in best practices and operational excellence in organisational management as part of its drive to continually improve performance.

Yves Tomas has spent over 25 years holding managerial positions and improving operational performance within the aerospace, automotive, energy and food industries (at Mersen, AD Industrie, Federal Mogul and Lindt).

He boasts a strong industrial culture and has acquired vast experience of managing operations and production flows in international and multi-site working environments.

Jean-Claude Maillard, Chairman-Chief Executive Officer and founder of FIGEAC AÉRO, says: “I am delighted to welcome Yves Tomas to FIGEAC AÉRO. He has proved capable of leading development operations and improving performance in industrial environments, both in Europe and internationally; this will be hugely useful in driving the Group forward and shoring up its leading position in the aerospace industry”.

A track record of improving industrial performance

Yves Tomas is 60 years of age and was Business Unit Operational Excellence Director at Mersen, which he joined in 2013. For instance, he was responsible at the Graphite Specialties BU (advanced materials for applications in extreme conditions) for managing and improving performance at its production sites (in the USA, Europe and Asia) and for bringing its operational processes up to speed.

He spent the period from 2008 to 2013 as Director of Industrial Strategy & Continuous Improvement at TE Connectivity and as Group Operations Director at AD Industrie (serving the aerospace, energy and defence sectors); this gave him an opportunity to structure production activities and develop them to professional standards, and to manage the integration of businesses acquired by the group.

From 1987 to 2013, Yves Tomas headed and developed a number of sites at Federal Mogul and held various managerial positions at Lindt & Sprüngli and Groupe SEB.

This wealth of experience gives him a broad perspective on industrial environments and on how they operate. He will work hand in hand with his staff to enhance performance and meet customer needs by aligning our operations with our commercial activities.



ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AERO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AERO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €428m in the year to 31 March 2019.



