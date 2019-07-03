Figeac Aero : FULL-YEAR 2018/19 RESULTS

Current EBITDA = current operating income + depreciation and amortisation + net provisions - Before the breakdown of R&D expenses capitalised by the Group by type

The 2018/19 revenue figure is calculated based on the monthly average EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.1638 for the period, and the 2017/18 revenue figure is calculated based on the monthly average EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.167 for the period

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has today released its full-year 2018/19 results (year ended 31 March 2019), which are currently being audited. The Audit Committee met on 28 June 2019 and the accounts will be approved by the Board of Directors on 30 July 2019.

Growth in current EBITDA margin at constant scope and exchange rates: 18.1% Increase in net income adjusted for unrealised currency effects to €14.3m Positive growth in cash flow from operations to €85.6m

An improved operating performance

The Group continued to grow in 2018/19, with revenue growth at constant scope and exchange rates reaching +13.6% and total revenue coming to €428m.

The Aerostructures division accounted for 87% of the Group's revenue and remained the overall growth driver (+13.7% reported and +13.5% lfl). The other business activities delivered a growth rate of 14.5% lfl (+28.1% reported).

The strong revenue momentum went hand in hand with an increase in current EBITDA to €76.0m, which included a dilutive impact following the acquisition of TOFER (-€0.8m) and an impact resulting from a variation in the €/$ exchange rate (+€0.5m). At constant scope and exchange rates, current EBITDA expanded by 25% to €76.3m, pushing the margin up by 170bp to 18.1%.

Current EBITDA for the Aerostructures division reached €72.7m, corresponding to an increase of 90bp on the back of improved productivity. Current EBITDA for the other business activities jumped to €3.2m, primarily thanks to positive momentum in the surface treatment business.

At constant scope and exchange rates, current operating income came to €33.4m on 31 March 2019, corresponding to a margin of 7.9%.

2018/19 operating income improved by 32.7% at constant scope and exchange rates.

After incorporating the financial result and taxes, 2018/19 net income adjusted for unrealised currency effects increased by 34.5% to €14.3m.

Balance sheet: positive free cash-flows at €12.4m

Shareholders' equity stood at €198.3m at 31 March 2019 and net financial debt5 at €262.2m, which meant that the gearing ratio remained under control at 1.32.

Cash flows from operations soared over the period to €85.6m versus €35.3m at 31 March 2018.

This reflects a sizeable 11.5% improvement in the Group's cash flows (before the cost of financial debt and taxes) to €63.9m (€57.3m a year previously) as well as a positive WCR contribution of €21.7m largely thanks to more effective management of inventory and trade receivables amid an increase activity.

Net investments amounted to €73.2m over the period. They were allocated to R&D and expenses incurred in setting up the new ERP, increased activity, maintenance and the remainder to various other investments.

All the measures introduced by the Group are paying off. In keeping with its targets for 2018/19, the Group reported positive free cash-flows of €12.4m (versus -€33.9m at 31 March 2019).

5 Excluding financial liabilities not bearing interest