Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  FIH Mobile Limited    2038   KYG3472Y1017

FIH MOBILE LIMITED

(2038)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple supplier Foxconn restarts key China plant with 10% workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei

Apple supplier Foxconn got approval to resume production at a key China plant after being forced to shut it following a coronavirus outbreak, but only 10% of the factory's workforce has managed to return so far, a source told Reuters.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, got the green light to restart production in the eastern central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, said the person with direct knowledge of the matter. The company, however, has not yet been allowed to restart production in Shenzhen, a southern manufacturing hub, the source said.

The two factories together make up the bulk of Foxconn's assembly lines for Apple's iPhones, and the delays are likely to impact global shipments.

Market research firm Trendforce on Monday cut its March-quarter forecast for iPhone production by about 10% to 41 million handsets.

Apple itself gave a wider-than-usual revenue outlook range for the March quarter last month to factor in uncertainty due to the virus that has claimed more than 900 lives and infected over 40,000 people.

An Apple spokeswoman in Shanghai was not immediately available for comment.

Apple rival and China's biggest smartphone maker, Huawei, said last week it had resumed production of consumer devices and carrier equipment, and operations were running normally.

About 16,000 people, or under 10% of Foxconn's workforce in Zhengzhou have returned to the plant, the source said, adding that company executives were trying very hard to negotiate with authorities to resume production in other parts of China, including Kunshan, in southeastern Jiangsu province.

"Our request to resume production (in Shenzhen) was disapproved. We need to improve our virus control measures for another check," said the person who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Shenzhen authorities will conduct checks at the plant again later this week, the person said.

Employees in Shenzhen were told not to return to work on Tuesday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The coronavirus outbreak - declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization - has disrupted Chinese manufacturing and forced companies such as Hyundai Motor to halt production of cars in some factories.

Some companies including Samsung Electronics limped back to work on Monday but hundreds of factories and stores remain shut across China.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said in a statement that employee safety was top priority and that it is working with authorities to meet requirements to resume production across China "in a staggered and orderly manner".

Foxconn employees who have returned to work on Monday following an extended Lunar New Year holiday have been told to wear masks, undergo temperature checks and adhere to a specified dining system, according to internal memos seen by Reuters.

Most senior Taiwanese officials have been told to refrain from returning to China and those who needed to do so required approval from Chairman Liu Young-Way, the person said.

Foxconn, which makes devices for global electronics firms, has built its own production lines in the southern province of Guangdong to make masks for its hundreds of thousands of employees, targeting two million masks a day by late February, the memos showed.

Foxconn shares fell as much as 2.4% in Monday trade, lagging a 0.3% decline in the broader market. They have fallen more than 11% since the market reopened following the Lunar New Year break.

By Yimou Lee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.59% 320.03 Delayed Quote.8.98%
FIH MOBILE LIMITED 3.13% 1.32 End-of-day quote.-13.16%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIH MOBILE LIMITED
06:26aApple supplier Foxconn restarts key China plant with 10% workforce
RE
06:26aChina rejects Foxconn's request to resume production in key Shenzhen plant
RE
02/05Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-February - source
RE
2019FIH MOBILE : Capital injection in an indirect subsidiary of the company
PU
2019FIH MOBILE : Next day disclosure return - changes in issued share capital and/or..
PU
2019FIH MOBILE : Poll results of extraordinary general meeting held on 6 december 20..
PU
2019FIH MOBILE : Capital injection in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company
PU
2019Apple supplier Foxconn flags slight growth in core business as third-quarter ..
RE
2019Apple supplier Foxconn flags slight growth in core business as third quarter ..
RE
2019FIH MOBILE : Announcement made pursuant to rules 13.51(2)(u) and 13.51b(2) of th..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 394 M
Chart FIH MOBILE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FIH Mobile Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIH MOBILE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,15  $
Last Close Price 0,17  $
Spread / Highest target -11,2%
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Yang Chih Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kam Wah Tam Chief Financial Officer
Siu Ki Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Joseph Mehan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chien Ho Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-13.16%1 288
APPLE INC.8.98%1 417 087
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%319 566
XIAOMI CORP--.--%36 347
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD32.00%20 255
FITBIT, INC.1.07%1 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group