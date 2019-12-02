Log in
FIH Mobile : CAPITAL INJECTION IN A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

12/02/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FIH Mobile Limited

富智康集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2038)

CAPITAL INJECTION IN A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by FIH Mobile Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis. Pursuant to applicable disclosure requirements laid down by the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.* (the Company's ultimate controlling shareholder whose shares are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation) is required to make an announcement regarding the subject matter of this announcement. In order to facilitate timely dissemination of information to investors and potential investors in Hong Kong and Taiwan, the Company would like to make this announcement simultaneously upon such disclosure in Taiwan.

It is hereby announced that on 4 December 2019, Wonderful Stars Pte. Ltd. (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in Singapore) ("Wonderful Stars") will make a capital injection in Rising Stars Mobile India Private Limited (a direct subsidiary of Wonderful Stars incorporated in India) ("Rising Stars") in an aggregate amount of US$99,999,995 (equivalent to INR7,149,999,643) for various purposes including business expansion and additional working capital (the "Capital Injection").

Subject to the completion of necessary formalities and procedures under the applicable Indian laws and regulations, immediately following the Capital Injection, the total issued share capital of Rising Stars would be increased to INR23,809,449,800, 99.97% of which would be held by Wonderful Stars (representing its acquisition of additional 71,499,996 ordinary shares of INR100 each in Rising Stars), whereas the remaining 0.03% of which would be held by Aptech Electronics Pte. Ltd., another indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in Singapore (representing its acquisition of additional 3 ordinary shares of INR100 each in Rising Stars).

The principal activities of Rising Stars are the manufacture of mobile phones, telecommunication devices and electronic products, together with the related software licensing and programming.

The Capital Injection does not constitute a notifiable transaction or a connected transaction for the Company under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

CHIH Yu Yang

Acting Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. CHIH Yu Yang, Mr. WANG Chien Ho and Dr. KUO Wen-Yi; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Dr. Daniel Joseph MEHAN and Mr. TAO Yun Chih.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

FIH Mobile Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 09:16:12 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 680 M
EBIT 2019 -77,0 M
Net income 2019 -94,0 M
Finance 2019 81,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
Capitalization 1 374 M
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Yang Chih Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kam Wah Tam Chief Financial Officer
Siu Ki Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Joseph Mehan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chien Ho Wang Executive Director
