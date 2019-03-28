FIH Mobile : SUBSIDIARY'S FURTHER SALE OF SHARES IN WAYS TECHNICAL CORP., LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
FIH Mobile Limited
富智康集團有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2038)
SUBSIDIARY'S FURTHER SALE OF SHARES IN WAYS TECHNICAL CORP., LTD.
This announcement is made by FIH Mobile Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. Pursuant to applicable disclosure requirements laid down by the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.* (the Company's ultimate controlling shareholder whose shares are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation) is required to make an announcement regarding the subject matter of this announcement. In order to facilitate timely dissemination of information to investors and potential investors in Hong Kong and Taiwan, the Company would like to make this announcement simultaneously upon such disclosure in Taiwan.
Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 20 September 2012 regarding further sale of shares in WAYS Technical Corp., Ltd. (a company incorporated in Taiwan whose shares are traded on the Taiwan OTC Exchange) ("Ways Technical") as well as the Company's other announcements referred to therein.
It is hereby announced that during the period from 7 December 2018 to 28 March 2019 (both dates inclusive), Extra High Enterprises Limited (being an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company**) ("Extra High") sold a total of 9,200,000 ordinary shares in Ways Technical (representing approximately 8.99% of the entire issued share capital of Ways Technical as at the date of this announcement) at the average price of approximately NT$33.36 (equivalent to approximately US$1.08 at the exchange rate of NT$1:US$0.0325) through open market trading at the Taiwan OTC Exchange (the "Share Sale").
The Share Sale resulted in a reduction of Extra High's total shareholding in Ways Technical from approximately 11.83% (representing 12,105,248 ordinary shares) to approximately 2.84% (representing 2,905,248 ordinary shares) of the entire issued share capital of Ways Technical as at the date of this announcement.
The Share Sale has recognised a fair value gain of US$6,250,904, US$5,086,112 of which was reported as part of "Retained Profits" in 2018, whereas US$1,164,792 of which was recognised as a fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss in 2019. All the net proceeds derived from the Share Sale will be utilised as general working capital of the Group.
1
The Company has evaluated the possible alternatives to maximise the benefits (financial, operational and otherwise) from the Group's investment in Ways Technical, taking into account the then prevailing market conditions, public information currently available and other relevant factors, and the Share Sale represents the Group's another realisation of a portion of the financial return from such investment. The Company will continue to conduct the aforesaid evaluation process in respect of the remaining shares in Ways Technical held by Extra High.
The Share Sale does not constitute a notifiable transaction or a connected transaction of the Company under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
By Order of the Board
CHIH Yu Yang
Acting Chairman
Hong Kong, 28 March 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. CHIH Yu Yang, Mr. WANG Chien Ho and Dr. KUO Wen-Yi; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Dr. Daniel Joseph MEHAN and Mr. TAO Yun Chih.
* For identification purposes only
**Extra High is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company through Execustar International Limited as the intermediate holding company (whose current registered address is P. O. Box 31119 Grand Pavilion, Hibiscus Way, 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1 - 1205 Cayman Islands). Extra High's current registered address is Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands with Taiwan FINI No.F35901918 and its sole director is currently Dr. CHANG Pe-Ter, Peter.
2
Disclaimer
FIH Mobile Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 10:55:10 UTC