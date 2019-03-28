FIH Mobile : SUBSIDIARY'S FURTHER SALE OF SHARES IN WAYS TECHNICAL CORP., LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FIH Mobile Limited

富智康集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2038)

SUBSIDIARY'S FURTHER SALE OF SHARES IN WAYS TECHNICAL CORP., LTD.

This announcement is made by FIH Mobile Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. Pursuant to applicable disclosure requirements laid down by the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.* (the Company's ultimate controlling shareholder whose shares are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation) is required to make an announcement regarding the subject matter of this announcement. In order to facilitate timely dissemination of information to investors and potential investors in Hong Kong and Taiwan, the Company would like to make this announcement simultaneously upon such disclosure in Taiwan.

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 20 September 2012 regarding further sale of shares in WAYS Technical Corp., Ltd. (a company incorporated in Taiwan whose shares are traded on the Taiwan OTC Exchange) ("Ways Technical") as well as the Company's other announcements referred to therein.

It is hereby announced that during the period from 7 December 2018 to 28 March 2019 (both dates inclusive), Extra High Enterprises Limited (being an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company**) ("Extra High") sold a total of 9,200,000 ordinary shares in Ways Technical (representing approximately 8.99% of the entire issued share capital of Ways Technical as at the date of this announcement) at the average price of approximately NT$33.36 (equivalent to approximately US$1.08 at the exchange rate of NT$1:US$0.0325) through open market trading at the Taiwan OTC Exchange (the "Share Sale").

The Share Sale resulted in a reduction of Extra High's total shareholding in Ways Technical from approximately 11.83% (representing 12,105,248 ordinary shares) to approximately 2.84% (representing 2,905,248 ordinary shares) of the entire issued share capital of Ways Technical as at the date of this announcement.

The Share Sale has recognised a fair value gain of US$6,250,904, US$5,086,112 of which was reported as part of "Retained Profits" in 2018, whereas US$1,164,792 of which was recognised as a fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss in 2019. All the net proceeds derived from the Share Sale will be utilised as general working capital of the Group.

