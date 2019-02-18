Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis d Affni SpA    FILA   IT0004967292

FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI SPA

(FILA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis d Affni : February 18 - CET 10.45 AM - Change to 2019 corporate events calendar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 05:02am EST

PRESS RELEASE

CHANGE TO THE2019CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Pero, February 16, 2019- The Board of Directors of F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. approved on February 15, 2019 a change to the 2019 corporate events calendar, bringing forward to Wednesday March 20, 2019 the approval of the financial statements at December 31, 2018 (originally scheduled for Friday March 22, 2019).

* * *

F.I.L.A. (Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini),founded in Florence in 1920 and managed since 1956 by the Candela family, is a highly consolidated, dynamic and innovative Italian industrial enterprise and continues to grow market share. In November 2015, F.I.L.A. listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange. The company, with revenue of over Euro 510 million in 2017, has grown significantly over the last twenty years and has achieved a series of strategic acquisitions, including the Italian Adica Pongo, the US Dixon Ticonderoga and Pacon Group, the German LYRA, the Mexican Lapiceria Mexicana, the English Daler-Rowney Lukas and the French Canson, founded by the Montgolfier family in 1557.

F.I.L.A. is an icon of Italian creativity globally through its colouring, drawing, modelling, writing and painting tools, thanks to brands such as Giotto, Tratto, Das, Didò, Pongo, Lyra, Doms, Maimeri, Daler-Rowney, Canson , Princeton and Strathmore.

Since its foundation, F.I.L.A. has chosen to focus on growth through continuous innovation, both in technological and product terms, in order to enable individuals to express their ideas and talent through tools of exceptional quality. In addition, F.I.L.A. and the Group companies work together with the Institutions to support educational and cultural projects which promote creativity and expression among individuals and make culture accessible to all.

F.I.L.A. operates through 22 production facilities (of which 2 in Italy) and 35 commercial subsidiaries across the globe and employs approx. 9,500.

* * *

For further information:

F.I.L.A. Investor Relations

Stefano De Rosa - Investor Relations Officer Francesca Cocco - Investor Relationsir@fila.it

(+39) 02 38105206

For financial communication:

Community Strategic Communications Advisers

Tel. (+39) 02 89404231fila@communitygroup.it

F.I.L.A Press OfficeCantiere di Comunicazione

Eleonora Galli: (+39) 02 87383180 -186 - mob: (+39) 331 9511099e.galli@cantieredicomunicazione.com

Antonella Laudadio: (+39) 02 87383180 -189a.laudadio@cantieredicomunicazione.com

Disclaimer

FILA - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis e Affini S.p.A. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 10:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAP
05:02aFILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : February 18 - CET 10.45 AM - Change to 20..
PU
2018FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : November 19 - CET 11.30 AM - PR update on..
PU
2018FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : November 16 - CET 11.00 AM - PR 9M 2018 r..
PU
2018FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : November 15 - CET 11.30 AM - PR Publicati..
PU
2018FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : November 13 - CET 5.55 PM - F.I.L.A. S.p...
PU
2018FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : November 12 - CET 10.30 AM - PR publicati..
PU
2018FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : August 9 - CET 12.30 AM - Release of 1H20..
PU
2018FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : August 3 - CET 5.45 PM - F.I.L.A. S.p.A. ..
PU
2018FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : May 17 - CET 18.00 PM - F.I.L.A. S.p.A. -..
PU
2018FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : April 27 - CET 4.00 PM - F.I.L.A. S.p.A. ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 624 M
EBIT 2018 71,0 M
Net income 2018 30,5 M
Debt 2018 419 M
Yield 2018 0,75%
P/E ratio 2018 24,74
P/E ratio 2019 12,90
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 587 M
Chart FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI SPA
Duration : Period :
FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis d Affni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,8 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Massimo Candela Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianni Mion Chairman
Stefano de Rosa CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Luca Pelosin Executive Director
Francesca Prandstraller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI SPA1.63%663
BIC-5.83%4 360
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC-1.06%4 069
MSA SAFETY INC8.21%3 925
DAIICHIKOSHO CO., LTD.7.84%2 849
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD7.63%2 671
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.