FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis d Affni : February 18 - CET 10.45 AM - Change to 2019 corporate events calendar

Pero, February 16, 2019- The Board of Directors of F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. approved on February 15, 2019 a change to the 2019 corporate events calendar, bringing forward to Wednesday March 20, 2019 the approval of the financial statements at December 31, 2018 (originally scheduled for Friday March 22, 2019).

F.I.L.A. (Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini),founded in Florence in 1920 and managed since 1956 by the Candela family, is a highly consolidated, dynamic and innovative Italian industrial enterprise and continues to grow market share. In November 2015, F.I.L.A. listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange. The company, with revenue of over Euro 510 million in 2017, has grown significantly over the last twenty years and has achieved a series of strategic acquisitions, including the Italian Adica Pongo, the US Dixon Ticonderoga and Pacon Group, the German LYRA, the Mexican Lapiceria Mexicana, the English Daler-Rowney Lukas and the French Canson, founded by the Montgolfier family in 1557.

F.I.L.A. is an icon of Italian creativity globally through its colouring, drawing, modelling, writing and painting tools, thanks to brands such as Giotto, Tratto, Das, Didò, Pongo, Lyra, Doms, Maimeri, Daler-Rowney, Canson , Princeton and Strathmore.

Since its foundation, F.I.L.A. has chosen to focus on growth through continuous innovation, both in technological and product terms, in order to enable individuals to express their ideas and talent through tools of exceptional quality. In addition, F.I.L.A. and the Group companies work together with the Institutions to support educational and cultural projects which promote creativity and expression among individuals and make culture accessible to all.

F.I.L.A. operates through 22 production facilities (of which 2 in Italy) and 35 commercial subsidiaries across the globe and employs approx. 9,500.

