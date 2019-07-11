FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis d Affni : July 11 - CET 7.45 PM - Share capital change
0
07/11/2019 | 05:30pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Pero,July 11,2019- F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. ("Fila" or the "Company") announces, as per Article 85-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/99, the new composition of its share capital following the exercise, on July 10, 2019, of the capital increase pursuant to Article2349, paragraph1, of theCivil Code, to service the incentive plan called "Performance Share Plan 2019 - 2021", for a nominal amount of € 13,688.68 through the allocation of profits and profit reserves to capital, with the consequent issue of n. 14,879 new Fila ordinary shares, having the same characteristics as the ordinary Fila shares in circulation and regular dividend rights on the date of the relative issue.
The capital increase in question was resolved by F.I.L.ABoard of Directors on May 15,2019 on the basis of the conferred proxy, pursuant to art. 2443 of the Civil Code, from the Shareholders' Meeting of April 27,2017 to the Board of Directors.
The declaration of the new amount of the share capital was filed at the Milan Companies Registration Office today.
The current composition of the company share capital (compared to the previous) is presented below:
Total
of which:
Ordinary shares (full rights; coupon number in progress: [8])
Class B - special multi-vote shares (full rights; coupon number in progress: [6])
Current share capital*
Previous share capital
Nominal
Nominal
Euro
n.of shares
unitary
Euro
n.of shares
unitary
value
value
46.876.271,68
50.949.796
-
46.862.583,00
50.933.917
-
39.440.428,10
42.866.940
-
39.426.739,27
42.852.061
-
7.435.843,58
8.081.856
-
7.435.843,73
8.081.856
-
Currently, the amount of voting rights, conferred by the 42.866.940 ordinary shares (which grant 1 vote each) and by the 8.081.856 B shares (which grant 3 votes each), is 67.112.508 votes.
In addition, the updated By-Laws of Fila were filed at the Milan Companies Registration Office and will be made available to the public through the eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com) authorised storage mechanism, and on the company website (www.filagroup.it) in accordance with law.
* * *
This press release is available on the company website (www.filagroup.it) and on the eMarket STORAGE authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com)
* * *
F.I.L.A. (Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini), founded in Florence in 1920 and managed since 1956 by the Candela family, is a highly consolidated, dynamic and innovative Italian industrial enterprise and continues to grow market share. In November 2015, F.I.L.A. listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange. The company, with revenue of over Euro 589 million as at December 2018, has grown significantly over the last twenty years and has achieved a series of strategic acquisitions, including the Italian Adica Pongo, the US Dixon Ticonderoga and Pacon Group, the German LYRA, the Mexican Lapiceria Mexicana, the EnglishDaler-RowneyLukas and the French Canson, founded by the Montgolfier family in 1557. F.I.L.A. is an icon of Italian creativity globally through its colouring, drawing, modelling, writing and painting tools, thanks to brands such as Giotto, Tratto, Das, Didò, Pongo, Lyra, Doms, Maimeri,Daler-Rowney,Canson, Princeton and Strathmore. Since its foundation, F.I.L.A. has chosen to focus on growth through continuous innovation, both in technological and product terms, in order to enable individuals to express their ideas and talent through tools of exceptional quality. In addition, F.I.L.A. and the Group companies work together with the Institutions to support educational and cultural projects which promote creativity and expression among individuals and make culture accessible to all. F.I.L.A. operates through 21 production facilities (of which 2 in Italy) and 35 subsidiaries across the globe and employs approx. 9,500.
* * *
For further information:
F.I.L.A. Investor Relations
Stefano De Rosa - Investor Relations Officer Francesca Cocco - Investor Relations ir@fila.it
(+39) 02 38105206
For financial communication:
Community Strategic Communications Advisers Tel. (+39) 02 89404231 fila@communitygroup.it
FILA - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis e Affini S.p.A. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 21:29:09 UTC