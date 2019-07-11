Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis d Affni SpA    FILA   IT0004967292

FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI SPA

(FILA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis d Affni : July 11 - CET 7.45 PM - Share capital change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Pero,July 11,2019- F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. ("Fila" or the "Company") announces, as per Article 85-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/99, the new composition of its share capital following the exercise, on July 10, 2019, of the capital increase pursuant to Article2349, paragraph1, of theCivil Code, to service the incentive plan called "Performance Share Plan 2019 - 2021", for a nominal amount of € 13,688.68 through the allocation of profits and profit reserves to capital, with the consequent issue of n. 14,879 new Fila ordinary shares, having the same characteristics as the ordinary Fila shares in circulation and regular dividend rights on the date of the relative issue.

The capital increase in question was resolved by F.I.L.ABoard of Directors on May 15,2019 on the basis of the conferred proxy, pursuant to art. 2443 of the Civil Code, from the Shareholders' Meeting of April 27,2017 to the Board of Directors.

The declaration of the new amount of the share capital was filed at the Milan Companies Registration Office today.

The current composition of the company share capital (compared to the previous) is presented below:

Total

of which:

Ordinary shares (full rights; coupon number in progress: [8])

Class B - special multi-vote shares (full rights; coupon number in progress: [6])

Current share capital*

Previous share capital

Nominal

Nominal

Euro

n.of shares

unitary

Euro

n.of shares

unitary

value

value

46.876.271,68

50.949.796

-

46.862.583,00

50.933.917

-

39.440.428,10

42.866.940

-

39.426.739,27

42.852.061

-

7.435.843,58

8.081.856

-

7.435.843,73

8.081.856

-

  1. Currently, the amount of voting rights, conferred by the 42.866.940 ordinary shares (which grant 1 vote each) and by the 8.081.856 B shares (which grant 3 votes each), is 67.112.508 votes.

In addition, the updated By-Laws of Fila were filed at the Milan Companies Registration Office and will be made available to the public through the eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com) authorised storage mechanism, and on the company website (www.filagroup.it) in accordance with law.

* * *

This press release is available on the company website (www.filagroup.it) and on the eMarket STORAGE authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com)

* * *

F.I.L.A. (Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini), founded in Florence in 1920 and managed since 1956 by the Candela family, is a highly consolidated, dynamic and innovative Italian industrial enterprise and continues to grow market share. In November 2015, F.I.L.A. listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange. The company, with revenue of over Euro 589 million as at December 2018, has grown significantly over the last twenty years and has achieved a series of strategic acquisitions, including the Italian Adica Pongo, the US Dixon Ticonderoga and Pacon Group, the German LYRA, the Mexican Lapiceria Mexicana, the EnglishDaler-RowneyLukas and the French Canson, founded by the Montgolfier family in 1557. F.I.L.A. is an icon of Italian creativity globally through its colouring, drawing, modelling, writing and painting tools, thanks to brands such as Giotto, Tratto, Das, Didò, Pongo, Lyra, Doms, Maimeri,Daler-Rowney,Canson, Princeton and Strathmore. Since its foundation, F.I.L.A. has chosen to focus on growth through continuous innovation, both in technological and product terms, in order to enable individuals to express their ideas and talent through tools of exceptional quality. In addition, F.I.L.A. and the Group companies work together with the Institutions to support educational and cultural projects which promote creativity and expression among individuals and make culture accessible to all. F.I.L.A. operates through 21 production facilities (of which 2 in Italy) and 35 subsidiaries across the globe and employs approx. 9,500.

* * *

For further information:

F.I.L.A. Investor Relations

Stefano De Rosa - Investor Relations Officer Francesca Cocco - Investor Relations ir@fila.it

(+39) 02 38105206

For financial communication:

Community Strategic Communications Advisers Tel. (+39) 02 89404231 fila@communitygroup.it

F.I.L.A Press OfficeCantiere di Comunicazione

Eleonora Galli: (+39) 02 87383180 -186 - mob: (+39) 331 9511099 e.galli@cantieredicomunicazione.com

Antonella Laudadio: (+39) 02 87383180 -189a.laudadio@cantieredicomunicazione.com

Disclaimer

FILA - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis e Affini S.p.A. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 21:29:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAP
05:30pFILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : July 11 - CET 7.45 PM - Share capital cha..
PU
05/07FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : May 7 - CET 13.00 - PR New By-Laws made a..
PU
05/07FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : 07/05/2019 - CET 13.00 - Comunicato stamp..
PU
04/24FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : April 24 - CET 8.15 - PR Agreement for AR..
PU
04/23FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : April 23 - CET 10.45 AM - Change to the 2..
PU
04/18FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : April 18 - CET 19.15 PM - PR Shareholders..
PU
03/28FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : March 28 - CET 1.00 PM - PR publication o..
PU
03/20FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : March 20 - CET 6.00 PM - PR F.I.L.A. Grou..
PU
03/20FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : March 20 - CET 10.00 AM - Press release p..
PU
03/19FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 703 M
EBIT 2019 90,5 M
Net income 2019 39,0 M
Debt 2019 419 M
Yield 2019 0,78%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,60x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 708 M
Chart FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI SPA
Duration : Period :
FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis d Affni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,3  €
Last Close Price 13,9  €
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Massimo Candela Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianni Mion Chairman
Stefano de Rosa CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Luca Pelosin Executive Director
Francesca Prandstraller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS D AFFNI SPA1.19%783
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC37.69%5 576
MSA SAFETY INC9.71%4 001
BIC-21.48%3 543
HERMAN MILLER, INC.46.91%2 614
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD3.64%2 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About