FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis d Affni : July 11 - CET 7.45 PM - Share capital change

PRESS RELEASE

CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Pero,July 11,2019- F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. ("Fila" or the "Company") announces, as per Article 85-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/99, the new composition of its share capital following the exercise, on July 10, 2019, of the capital increase pursuant to Article2349, paragraph1, of theCivil Code, to service the incentive plan called "Performance Share Plan 2019 - 2021", for a nominal amount of € 13,688.68 through the allocation of profits and profit reserves to capital, with the consequent issue of n. 14,879 new Fila ordinary shares, having the same characteristics as the ordinary Fila shares in circulation and regular dividend rights on the date of the relative issue.

The capital increase in question was resolved by F.I.L.ABoard of Directors on May 15,2019 on the basis of the conferred proxy, pursuant to art. 2443 of the Civil Code, from the Shareholders' Meeting of April 27,2017 to the Board of Directors.

The declaration of the new amount of the share capital was filed at the Milan Companies Registration Office today.

The current composition of the company share capital (compared to the previous) is presented below: