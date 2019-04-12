Log in
FILO MINING CORP

FILO MINING CORP

(FIL)
My previous session
News 
News

Filo Mining, Third Generation Mining Family Finds 6.5 Mil Oz of Gold, CEO Clip Video

0
04/12/2019 | 10:25pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2019) - Adam Lundin, CEO and President of Filo Mining, discusses their flagship project Filo Del Sol situated in the Andes.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/filo-mining-ceo-90-sec/

Filo Mining is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Apr. 13 - Apr. 14, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Filo Mining Corp. (TSXV: FIL)

filo-mining.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44068


© Newsfilecorp 2019
