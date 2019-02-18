Log in
FILTA GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(FLTA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/18 02:59:59 am
231 GBp   --.--%
08:22aFILTA : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
02/14FILTA : Mitchells & Butlers Contractor of the Year Award
PU
01/10FILTA : Acquires WatBio for £7m
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Filta : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

02/18/2019 | 08:22am EST
FILTA GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
('Filta' or the 'Company')

Filta Group Holdings plc (AIM: FLTA), a provider of fryer management and other services to commercial kitchens, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lloyd Martin as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Lloyd has more than 35 years' experience of the water industry, both in the UK and internationally. He has recently retired as Chief Executive of British Water, the leading association supporting the UK water industry, having joined the organisation as a Non-Executive Director in 2014 and become Chief Executive in 2016. Lloyd's previous roles include over 10 years at Severn Trent Services International, where he held the role of regional director, preceded by a period as business development manager at Anglian Water International. Between 1997 and 2000 Lloyd undertook a three-year assignment as the UK water industry's international trade advisor to the UK Government.

Jason Sayers, Chief Executive, commented:

'We are delighted to be announcing the appointment of Lloyd to our board as we continue to develop our FOG and drain maintenance activities, now more than 4 times the size of 12 months ago following the acquisition of Watbio. With the benefit of his long involvement in senior roles in the water and waste-water industry, Lloyd brings considerable and valuable knowledge to our board and strategic discussions.'

Appendix

Full name (age)
 Lloyd Martin (64)

Current directorships / partnerships:
None

Previous directorships / partnerships (in the last five years):
British Water

As at today's date, Mr Martin does not hold any ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.

There are no further disclosures to be made pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of Mr Martin's appointment.

Disclaimer

Filta Group Holdings plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 13:21:05 UTC
