Filtronic : and Quintel Sign Distribution Agreement

01/21/2019 | 05:29am EST

Separately, and in addition to the Distribution Agreement, Filtronic has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Quintel's parent company Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corporation ('Cirtek') under which the parties have identified areas of co-operation ranging from product co-development through to manufacturing.

Quintel is an established designer and manufacturer of innovative antennas and has established a comprehensive sales channel in North America. Quintel has achieved approved vendor status with some of the major US MNOs, including Tier 1 MNOs. Filtronic's range of antennas is complementary to Quintel's, with very little overlap in the product line up.

The products covered by these agreements include Quasi-Omni and Panel antennas developed specifically for the US market and include products for 4G/LTE and 5G Evolution applications for frequency ranges between 600MHz and 6GHz.

Rob Smith, Filtronic's CEO commented, 'This Distribution Agreement is an excellent opportunity for Filtronic to gain greater traction in the US market. We are delighted to be working with Quintel and we believe that we complement each other very well. We are looking forward to working together in other areas and have already identified some interesting product co-development opportunities. Cirtek is a company that we have known for many years, their reputation for high-quality micro-electronics assembly, that includes mmWave capability, makes them an ideal marketing partner.'

JoJo Dispo, Quintel's CEO and Cirtek board member commented, 'The co-operation will augur well for both groups due to clear symbiotic business objectives as Filtronic can leverage on Quintel's extensive organic sales force supported by a strong sales representative organisation covering entire US markets for the distribution of its products and for Quintel, the Filtronic products will strategically complement its existing products menu for Tier 1 MNOs in North America. There is also a strong potential to elevate further this co-operation into a higher level of business collaboration in future.'

Article Published : 21/1/2019

Disclaimer

Filtronic plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 10:28:01 UTC
