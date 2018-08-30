FinCanna Capital Appoints Robert Kamm to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE: CALI) (OTCQB: FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed medical cannabis industry is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Kamm to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Kamm has over 25 years of experience operating and advising businesses from large Fortune 500 corporations to venture capital backed companies and has served on Boards of Directors of both public and private companies during this time period. He also formerly held the position of Vice President of Union Bank, Los Angeles. Mr. Kamm currently represents FinCanna on the Board of Directors of Cultivation Technologies Inc., a FinCanna investee company.

Mr. Kamm is currently a principle and the Entrepreneur in Residence at Sandy Hill Venture Capital. Founded in 2007, Sandy Hill is a San Francisco Bay area firm that invests in and advises emerging business in the Clean Tech, Fintech, Healthcare, Internet Security, and Software industries. Mr. Kamm is an active participant in the Bay Area investment community and is an original and active member of the Keiretsu Forum. Founded in 2007 the Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of over 2,500 accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists and corporate/institutional investors. It is one of the largest angel investment organizations globally with 52 chapters on 3 continents, whose members to date have invested over $800 million dollars in over 800 companies.

Mr. Kamm is also an active member of Pitchforce, a San Francisco based forum that assists young entrepreneurs seeking venture capital. Mr. Kamm holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in finance and strategy from UCLA.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Kamm to our Board of Directors,” said Andriyko Herchak, President and CEO of FinCanna Capital. “Bob has a wide range of business expertise and skills all of which will serve us well as we begin to accelerate our growth trajectory over this next time period. He has an exceptional history of identifying and building high growth companies and we look forward to him applying his talents to the future success of FinCanna. I would also like to thank Mr. Jeff Tindale for his invaluable service on our Board of Directors since FinCanna’s inception and welcome his continued involvement with FinCanna on our Board of Advisors.”

“I am delighted to be joining the Board of FinCanna,” said Mr. Kamm. “I’ve been actively involved in the cannabis space since 2016 and see an enormous opportunity in the US and California in particular. I believe the FinCanna royalty business model is ideally suited to support the industry as it breaks out into its next level of growth. I’ve spent most of my career identifying, analysing and building high growth companies and I look forward to applying my skill set with FinCanna. The company has assembled a solid portfolio of royalty investments and I welcome the opportunity to play an integral role with the FinCanna team as it pursues its continued development and expansion.”

Mr. Jeff Tindale has resigned from the FinCanna Board of Directors making way for Mr. Kamm’s appointment. Mr. Tindale will continue to act on FinCanna’s Board of Advisors.

On August 29, 2018 FinCanna issued a total of 450,000 incentive stock options to a director and an advisor with an exercise price of $0.30 per share and a term of five years.

