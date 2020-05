Currency service provider Travelex [TFPI.UL] said on Wednesday it would default on a 14.4 million euro ($15.6 million) coupon payment on some of its senior notes as it grapples with a hit to earnings amid the coronavirus crisis.

The London-based company, whose parent is Finablr, said it was also exploring a sale, while it talks to lenders and advisers for a long-term solution.

