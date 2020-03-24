Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Finablr PLC    FIN   GB00BJ7HMW26

FINABLR PLC

(FIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finablr : NMC says debt up at $6.6 billion; names chief restructuring officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 06:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi

Troubled UAE hospital operator NMC Health said on Tuesday its debt pile now stood at $6.6 billion (5.6 billion pounds), much higher than earlier estimates, and that it has appointed a former PwC partner as chief restructuring officer to tackle the problem.

The company, which has been in crisis since U.S. firm Muddy Waters' short attack, revised its debt position from $5 billion ear
lier in March, and named Matthew J. Wilde as chief restructuring officer. (https://reut.rs/2WLiQQF)

"We are certain that his expertise and experience will bring significant benefit to the Group as NMC develops a plan to address the Group's financial indebtedness," NMC said.

Wilde has been involved in many major restructurings in the Middle East region in recent years including DubaiWorld, DryDocks World, Carillion, Al Jaber Group and OW Bunker, NMC said.

NMC's stock price had dwindled in value before being placed on suspension since Muddy Waters questioned its financial statements in December. Following which, NMC's founder BR Shetty stepped down from the board last month.

There are concerns that Shetty's financial troubles could be spreading to other companies he is associated with, including payments group Finablr, which he helped found in 2018.

There are cheques that could go up to $50 million, which may have been used as security for financing arrangements for the benefit of third parties, NMC said as it announced the departure of finance chief Prasanth Shenoy after a period of extended leave for ill health.

On the coronavirus outbreak, NMC said it has taken steps to meet the health and safety needs of the community.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Dubai; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FINABLR PLC -5.20% 11.025 Delayed Quote.-93.53%
NMC HEALTH PLC -0.17% 938.4 Delayed Quote.-46.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FINABLR PLC
06:42aFINABLR : NMC says debt up at $6.6 billion; names chief restructuring officer
RE
03/18FINABLR : Billionaire Shetty steps down from Finablr unit Travelex's board
RE
03/17Finablr faces possible insolvency; central bank seizes UAE Exchange ops
RE
03/16FINABLR : raises doubts about its future, CEO leaves
RE
03/16FINABLR : Suspension of Listing and Directorate Change
PU
03/12FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation
RE
03/12FINABLR : Operational Update and Independent Reviews
PU
03/02UK's Travelex expects 25 million sterling hit due to cyber attack
RE
03/02FINABLR : Travelex and Covid-19 update
PU
02/21NMC founder Shetty appoints Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor- source
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 593 M
EBIT 2019 130 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,06x
Capitalization 94,7 M
Chart FINABLR PLC
Duration : Period :
Finablr PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINABLR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,78  $
Last Close Price 0,14  $
Spread / Highest target 1 681%
Spread / Average Target 1 216%
Spread / Lowest Target 750%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty Co-Chairman
Michael Hardwick Tomalin Co-Chairman
Rahul Ranjith Pai Group Chief Financial Officer
Mehul Desai Group Chief Technology Officer
Robert Douglas Dowie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINABLR PLC-93.53%89
FISERV INC.-33.41%55 530
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-36.42%35 715
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-40.32%15 978
WIRECARD AG-21.02%11 534
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-30.73%7 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group