Finablr : raises going concern doubts, CEO leaves

03/16/2020 | 05:19am EDT

Payments group Finablr on Monday raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and said its chief executive would step down even as the company takes steps to address a liquidity squeeze.

Finablr said it estimated that $100 million in cheques may have been used as security for financing arrangements for the benefit of third parties.

Earlier in the day, shares in the company were temporarily suspended, following a steep slide in the company's stock price due to uncertainty over founder BR Shetty's financial holdings.

The owner of Travelex last week launched an internal investigation into its financial situation.

"(Constraints) now reached a point where they are having a material adverse impact on the Company's operations, including resulting in the Company no longer being able to provide certain payment processing services," Finablr said.

"Board is unable accurately to assess the financial position of the Company."

Finablr said Promoth Manghat would step down as CEO, adding that the board will immediately look for his replacement.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 554 M
EBIT 2019 127 M
Net income 2019 64,2 M
Debt 2019 379 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 1,56x
P/E ratio 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales2019 0,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 99,9 M
Chart FINABLR PLC
Duration : Period :
Finablr PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINABLR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,07  $
Last Close Price 0,14  $
Spread / Highest target 1 869%
Spread / Average Target 1 351%
Spread / Lowest Target 705%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Promoth Manghat Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty Co-Chairman
Michael Hardwick Tomalin Co-Chairman
Rahul Ranjith Pai Group Chief Financial Officer
Mehul Desai Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINABLR PLC-93.17%101
FISERV INC.-10.56%70 232
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-5.24%51 833
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.16%20 115
WIRECARD AG-16.56%12 276
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-17.36%9 142
