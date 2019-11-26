Log in
Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

0
11/26/2019 | 04:06pm EST

WARSAW, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FISI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per outstanding common share. The Company also announced dividends of $0.75 per share on its Series A 3% preferred stock and $2.12 per share on its Series B-1 8.48% preferred stock. All dividends are payable January 2, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 13, 2019.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.
Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”). Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

For additional information contact: 
Shelly J. Doran 
(585) 627-1362 or SJDoran@five-starbank.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 169 M
EBIT 2019 66,0 M
Net income 2019 45,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,95x
Capitalization 522 M
Chart FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Financial Institutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 33,33  $
Last Close Price 32,95  $
Spread / Highest target 6,22%
Spread / Average Target 1,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Kearney Birmingham President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert N. Latella Chairman
Justin K. Bigham Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Susan Riedman Holliday Vice Chairman
Samuel M. Gullo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.28.21%522
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.98%412 354
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.66%301 066
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.05%287 054
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.80%229 274
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%206 426
