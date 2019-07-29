Log in
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

(FISI)
Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

07/29/2019

WARSAW, N.Y., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:FISI) (the “Company”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”),  today reported financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Net income for the quarter was $11.4 million compared to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $11.0 million for the quarter, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2018 net income was favorably impacted by a low provision for loan losses of $40 thousand, the result of a combination of factors described in the Credit Quality section below.

Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) for the quarter was $16.7 million compared to $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.5 million, or 9.9%.  

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Net income of $11.4 million was third highest in Company history

  • Pre-tax pre-provision income of $16.7 million was the highest in Company history

  • Net interest income of $32.5 million was $2.2 million, or 7.4%, higher than the second quarter of 2018 and the highest in Company history

  • Net interest margin expanded to 3.28% as compared to 3.16% in the second quarter of 2018

  • Return on average assets was 1.06%

  • Total assets at quarter-end were $4.31 billion, an increase of $122.6 million from June 30, 2018

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham stated, “We delivered a strong second quarter and first half of 2019 as we benefitted from our investments in people and systems and the execution of our strategic initiatives. For the second quarter in a row we generated record-breaking pre-tax pre-provision income.

“Our commercial and residential loan portfolios grew by 3.7% and 2.1% quarter-over-quarter and 16.8% and 11.4% year-over-year, respectively. Strong asset quality was illustrated by low annualized net charge-offs of 0.16% of average loans, the Company’s lowest quarterly charge-off level in more than ten years. Common book value per share increased by 3.3% in the quarter and tangible common book value per share(1) grew by 4.2%. Our capital ratios improved once again with a 30-basis-point increase in common equity to assets and a 32-basis-point increase in tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or TCE ratio, to 7.77%.”

Chief Financial Officer Justin K. Bigham added, “Net interest margin for the quarter was favorably impacted by our ongoing balance sheet repositioning as we continue to redeploy assets from investment securities into higher-yielding loans. A continued focus on efficiency drove quarterly operating leverage year-over-year. We also made progress on our strategy to grow our relationship-based commercial and residential mortgage businesses and right-size our consumer indirect portfolio.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $32.5 million for the quarter, $672 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $2.2 million higher than the second quarter of 2018.

  • Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.01 billion, $11.7 million higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $124.4 million higher than the second quarter of 2018. The primary driver of the increase was organic loan growth.

  • Second quarter 2019 net interest margin was 3.28%, four basis points higher than the first quarter of 2019 and 12 basis points higher than the second quarter of 2018. Net interest margin has been positively impacted by the continued repositioning of the Company’s balance sheet, as a growing proportion of interest-earning assets are deployed into loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $9.2 million for the quarter, compared to $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

  • ATM and debit card charges of $1.7 million was $296 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $208 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in consumer debit card activity.

  • Net gain on sale of loans held for sale of $407 thousand was $225 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $276 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2018. This income fluctuates based upon the timing of loan and sale closings.

  • Investment advisory fees were $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of the June 1, 2018 acquisition of HNP Capital.

  • A loss from derivative instruments of $45 thousand was recognized in the second quarter of 2019 driven by significantly lower volume of new interest rate swap transactions. As a result, the income recognized from new transactions was more than offset by the credit valuation adjustment associated with our interest rate swap portfolio.

  • Insurance income was $872 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019 was the result of seasonality in this line of business. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to higher contingent and transaction revenue in the prior year period.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $25.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $25.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $23.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to favorable health claims in the second quarter combined with the impact of higher payroll-related taxes incurred in the first quarter. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of investments in bank personnel and the 2018 acquisition of HNP Capital. The number of full-time equivalent employees was 689 at June 30, 2019, 687 at March 31, 2019, and 673 at June 30, 2018.

  • Advertising and promotions expense of $1.1 million was $566 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $365 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2018 as a result of the timing of expenses related to the Five Star Bank branding campaign.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.9 million for the quarter compared to $3.0 million for each of the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate was 20.5% for the quarter compared to 20.8% for the first quarter of 2019 and 19.7% for the second quarter of 2018.

Effective tax rates are impacted by items of income and expense not subject to federal or state taxation. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates primarily because of interest income from tax-exempt securities and earnings on company owned life insurance.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $4.31 billion at June 30, 2019, up $11.4 million from $4.30 billion at March 31, 2019, and up $122.6 million from $4.19 billion at June 30, 2018.

Investment securities were $805.1 million at June 30, 2019, down $61.4 million from $866.5 million at March 31, 2019, and down $161.9 million from $967.0 million at June 30, 218. The decreases are the result of the redeployment of assets from investment securities into loans.

Total loans were $3.15 billion at June 30, 2019, up $42.5 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2019, and up $251.5 million, or 8.7%, from June 30, 2018.

  • Commercial business loans totaled $594.9 million, up $41.2 million, or 7.4%, from March 31, 2019, and up $87.9 million, or 17.3%, from June 30, 2018.

  • Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.01 billion, up $16.8 million, or 1.7%, from March 31, 2019, and up $143.0 million, or 16.5%, from June 30, 2018.

  • Residential real estate loans totaled $546.0 million, up $11.3 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2019, and up $56.1 million, or 11.4%, from June 30, 2018.

  • Consumer indirect loans totaled $876.1 million, down $26.6 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2019, and down $30.1 million, or 3.3%, from June 30, 2018.

Total deposits were $3.47 billion at June 30, 2019, $36.8 million or 1.1% lower than March 31, 2019, and $209.8 million or 6.4% higher than June 30, 2018. The decrease from March 31, 2019, was primarily due to public deposit seasonality while the increase from June 30, 2018, was primarily the result of successful business development efforts. Public deposit balances represented 26% of total deposits at June 30, 2019, compared to 28% of total deposits at March 31, 2019, and 26% at June 30, 2018.

Short-term borrowings were $308.5 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $21.2 million from March 31, 2019, and a decrease of $164.3 million from June 30, 2018. Short-term borrowings are typically utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders’ equity was $422.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $408.3 million at March 31, 2019, and $386.9 million at June 30, 2018. Tangible common book value per share was $20.60 at June 30, 2019, an increase of $0.83 or 4.2% from $19.77 at March 31, 2019, and an increase of $2.36 or 12.9% from $18.24 at June 30, 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend returned 36% of second quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2019, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

  • Leverage Ratio was 8.55%, compared to 8.36% and 8.10% at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.95%, compared to 9.87% and 9.82% at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.45%, compared to 10.37% at each of March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018.

  • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.57%, compared to 12.50% and 12.66% at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $11.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $5.8 million at March 31, 2019, and $9.7 million at June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily the result of the internal downgrade of one commercial credit relationship with an unpaid principal balance of $5.6 million.

The second quarter 2019 provision for loan losses was $2.4 million compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $40 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. Quarterly provision for loan losses varies based primarily on loan growth, charge-offs, collateral values and qualitative factors.

Net charge-offs were $1.2 million in the quarter, $533 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2019 and $432 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2018. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.16% in the quarter, 0.23% in the first quarter of 2019 and 0.24% in the second quarter of 2018.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.36% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.19% at March 31, 2019 and 0.34% at June 30, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 300% at June 30, 2019, compared to 574% at March 31, 2019, and 349% at June 30, 2018.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on July 30, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Justin K. Bigham, Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.fiiwarsaw.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-888-346-9290 and requesting the Financial Institutions, Inc. call. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, the Company’s ability to redeploy investment assets into loan assets, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate SDN, Courier Capital, HNP Capital and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

For additional information contact:

Shelly J. Doran
Director of Investor and External Relations
585-627-1362
sjdoran@five-starbank.com

 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 2019  2018 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:                   
Cash and cash equivalents$108,988  $79,786  $102,755  $117,331  $89,094 
Investment securities:                   
Available for sale 406,509   427,545   445,677   458,310   492,228 
Held-to-maturity 398,610   438,984   446,581   459,623   474,803 
Total investment securities 805,119   866,529   892,258   917,933   967,031 
Loans held for sale 2,045   2,069   2,868   3,166   2,014 
Loans:                   
Commercial business 594,923   553,745   557,861   537,942   507,021 
Commercial mortgage 1,010,071   993,259   958,194   905,011   867,049 
Residential real estate loans 546,031   534,691   524,155   507,598   489,940 
Residential real estate lines 108,006   108,623   109,718   111,204   113,287 
Consumer indirect 876,116   902,762   919,917   909,434   906,237 
Other consumer 16,537   16,099   16,753   17,142   16,678 
Total loans 3,151,684   3,109,179   3,086,598   2,988,331   2,900,212 
Allowance for loan losses 34,434   33,327   33,914   33,955   33,955 
Total loans, net 3,117,250   3,075,852   3,052,684   2,954,376   2,866,257 
Total interest-earning assets 4,007,797   4,009,496   4,031,151   3,927,238   3,884,628 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 75,534   75,850   76,173   78,853   79,188 
Total assets 4,313,945   4,302,541   4,311,698   4,258,385   4,191,315 
Deposits:                   
Noninterest-bearing demand 719,150   732,631   755,460   748,167   719,084 
Interest-bearing demand 677,846   707,430   622,482   711,321   658,107 
Savings and money market 966,509   1,016,666   968,897   988,486   1,012,972 
Time deposits 1,108,484   1,052,110   1,020,068   1,037,755   872,004 
Total deposits 3,471,989   3,508,837   3,366,907   3,485,729   3,262,167 
Short-term borrowings 308,500   287,300   469,500   308,200   472,800 
Long-term borrowings, net 39,237   39,220   39,202   39,184   39,167 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,100,576   3,102,726   3,120,149   3,084,946   3,055,050 
Shareholders’ equity 422,354   408,253   396,293   392,154   386,937 
Common shareholders’ equity 405,026   390,925   378,965   374,825   369,608 
Tangible common equity (1) 329,492   315,075   302,792   295,972   290,420 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss$(13,160) $(18,554) $(21,281) $(21,820) $(20,296)
                    
Common shares outstanding 15,995   15,941   15,929   15,925   15,924 
Treasury shares 105   115   127   131   132 
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:                   
Leverage ratio 8.55%  8.36%  8.16%  8.18%  8.10%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 9.95%  9.87%  9.70%  9.81%  9.82%
Tier 1 capital ratio 10.45%  10.37%  10.21%  10.34%  10.37%
Total risk-based capital ratio 12.57%  12.50%  12.38%  12.58%  12.66%
Common equity to assets 9.39%  9.09%  8.79%  8.80%  8.82%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.77%  7.45%  7.15%  7.08%  7.06%
                    
Common book value per share$25.32  $24.52  $23.79  $23.54  $23.21 
Tangible common book value per share (1)$20.60  $19.77  $19.01  $18.59  $18.24 
                    


          
(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
   


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Six Months Ended  2019  2018 
 June 30,  Second  First  Fourth  Third  Second 
 2019  2018  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter 
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT                           
DATA:                           
Interest income$84,162  $72,490  $42,648  $41,514  $41,125  $39,117  $37,013 
Interest expense 19,906   12,558   10,184   9,722   9,096   8,214   6,783 
Net interest income 64,256   59,932   32,464   31,792   32,029   30,903   30,230 
Provision for loan losses 3,547   2,989   2,354   1,193   3,884   2,061   40 
Net interest income after provision                           
for loan losses 60,709   56,943   30,110   30,599   28,145   28,842   30,190 
Noninterest income:                           
Service charges on deposits 3,436   3,441   1,756   1,680   1,866   1,813   1,703 
Insurance income 2,250   2,417   872   1,378   1,012   1,501   1,018 
ATM and debit card 3,182   2,952   1,739   1,443   1,643   1,557   1,531 
Investment advisory 4,543   3,689   2,327   2,216   2,189   2,245   1,911 
Company owned life insurance 834   893   424   410   460   440   443 
Investments in limited partnerships 376   691   144   232   184   328   123 
Loan servicing 214   223   104   110   122   96   108 
Income (loss) from derivative                           
instruments, net 123   347   (45)  168   289   336   176 
Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 589   227   407   182   266   303   131 
Net (loss) gain on investment securities 113   7   166   (53)  (39)  (95)  7 
Net gain on other assets 58   12   9   49   1   37   9 
Other 2,635   2,415   1,330   1,305   1,355   1,255   1,247 
Total noninterest income 18,353   17,314   9,233   9,120   9,348   9,816   8,407 
Noninterest expense:                           
Salaries and employee benefits 27,250   26,300   13,249   14,001   14,373   13,970   12,871 
Occupancy and equipment 8,912   8,574   4,326   4,586   4,427   4,337   4,167 
Professional services 2,090   1,779   932   1,158   780   1,353   896 
Computer and data processing 2,573   2,593   1,350   1,223   1,238   1,291   1,358 
Supplies and postage 1,032   1,060   498   534   487   485   548 
FDIC assessments 998   988   486   512   489   498   480 
Advertising and promotions 1,606   1,698   1,086   520   935   949   721 
Amortization of intangibles 639   593   316   323   330   334   305 
Goodwill impairment -   -   -   -   2,350   -   - 
Other 5,074   3,967   2,760   2,314   2,394   2,304   2,102 
Total noninterest expense 50,174   47,552   25,003   25,171   27,803   25,521   23,448 
Income before income taxes 28,888   26,705   14,340   14,548   9,690   13,137   15,149 
Income tax expense 5,966   5,247   2,939   3,027   2,199   2,560   2,979 
Net income 22,922   21,458   11,401   11,521   7,491   10,577   12,170 
Preferred stock dividends 731   731   366   365   365   365   366 
Net income available to common                           
shareholders$22,191  $20,727  $11,035  $11,156  $7,126  $10,212  $11,804 
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                           
Earnings per share – basic$1.39  $1.30  $0.69  $0.70  $0.45  $0.64  $0.74 
Earnings per share – diluted$1.39  $1.30  $0.69  $0.70  $0.45  $0.64  $0.74 
Cash dividends declared on common stock$0.50  $0.48  $0.25  $0.25  $0.24  $0.24  $0.24 
Common dividend payout ratio 35.97%  36.92%  36.23%  35.71%  53.33%  37.50%  32.43%
Dividend yield (annualized) 3.46%  2.94%  3.44%  3.73%  3.70%  3.03%  2.93%
Return on average assets 1.08%  1.05%  1.06%  1.09%  0.70%  1.00%  1.18%
Return on average equity 11.32%  11.31%  11.01%  11.65%  7.50%  10.71%  12.70%
Return on average common equity 11.45%  11.44%  11.12%  11.79%  7.46%  10.82%  12.90%
Return on average tangible common                           
equity (1) 14.21%  14.41%  13.73%  14.71%  9.40%  13.71%  16.27%
Efficiency ratio (2) 60.39%  60.99%  59.79%  60.99%  66.64%  62.04%  60.14%
Effective tax rate 20.7%  19.6%  20.5%  20.8%  22.7%  19.5%  19.7%
  


          
(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.
          


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
 
 Six Months Ended  2019  2018 
 June 30,  Second  First  Fourth  Third  Second 
 2019  2018  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter 
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:                           
Federal funds sold and interest-                           
earning deposits$18,050  $28,183  $18,145  $17,955  $25,411  $17,955  $34,357 
Investment securities (1) 866,138   1,023,777   845,624   886,878   937,907   954,027   1,012,846 
Loans:                           
Commercial business 562,618   467,225   577,884   547,182   539,622   519,114   481,045 
Commercial mortgage 994,271   831,925   1,010,544   977,818   944,476   896,159   842,422 
Residential real estate loans 534,986   477,130   540,390   529,522   515,539   498,371   483,577 
Residential real estate lines 108,673   114,776   107,826   109,529   110,236   111,762   113,948 
Consumer indirect 901,556   892,433   891,967   911,252   914,636   904,480   899,069 
Other consumer 15,972   16,712   15,721   16,226   16,671   16,633   16,449 
Total loans 3,118,076   2,800,201   3,144,332   3,091,529   3,041,180   2,946,519   2,836,510 
Total interest-earning assets 4,002,264   3,852,161   4,008,101   3,996,362   4,004,498   3,918,501   3,883,713 
Goodwill and other intangible                           
assets, net 75,871   75,271   75,711   76,033   78,314   79,047   75,957 
Total assets 4,291,670   4,114,839   4,300,254   4,282,991   4,268,809   4,187,538   4,142,735 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                           
Interest-bearing demand 664,577   674,802   660,747   668,448   669,491   642,234   677,582 
Savings and money market 981,439   1,022,554   996,878   965,829   1,011,427   978,578   1,032,425 
Time deposits 1,086,670   881,863   1,096,544   1,076,687   1,032,632   946,499   906,271 
Short-term borrowings 334,939   396,317   323,461   346,546   355,439   430,697   381,043 
Long-term borrowings, net 39,218   39,147   39,227   39,209   39,191   39,174   39,156 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,106,843   3,014,683   3,116,857   3,096,719   3,108,180   3,037,182   3,036,477 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 720,727   693,648   714,205   727,321   733,717   730,960   699,112 
Total deposits 3,453,413   3,272,867   3,468,374   3,438,285   3,447,267   3,298,271   3,315,390 
Total liabilities 3,883,446   3,732,269   3,884,843   3,882,033   3,872,545   3,795,727   3,758,465 
Shareholders’ equity 408,224   382,570   415,411   400,958   396,264   391,811   384,270 
Common equity 390,896   365,242   398,083   383,630   378,936   374,482   366,942 
Tangible common equity (2)$315,025  $289,971  $322,372  $307,597  $300,622  $295,435  $290,985 
Common shares outstanding:                           
Basic 15,950   15,898   15,970   15,930   15,922   15,921   15,906 
Diluted 15,997   15,945   16,015   15,978   15,971   15,964   15,948 
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:                           
(Tax equivalent basis)                           
Investment securities 2.38%  2.32%  2.38%  2.37%  2.33%  2.35%  2.32%
Loans 4.80%  4.39%  4.82%  4.77%  4.68%  4.55%  4.43%
Total interest-earning assets 4.26%  3.82%  4.29%  4.23%  4.11%  4.00%  3.86%
Interest-bearing demand 0.21%  0.13%  0.21%  0.20%  0.20%  0.19%  0.13%
Savings and money market 0.43%  0.22%  0.44%  0.41%  0.38%  0.33%  0.26%
Time deposits 2.12%  1.41%  2.17%  2.06%  1.88%  1.69%  1.49%
Short-term borrowings 2.71%  1.84%  2.71%  2.70%  2.56%  2.24%  2.01%
Long-term borrowings, net 6.30%  6.31%  6.30%  6.30%  6.30%  6.31%  6.31%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.29%  0.84%  1.31%  1.27%  1.16%  1.07%  0.90%
Net interest rate spread 2.97%  2.98%  2.98%  2.96%  2.95%  2.93%  2.96%
Net interest rate margin 3.26%  3.17%  3.28%  3.24%  3.21%  3.17%  3.16%
                            


          
(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
          

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

 Six Months Ended  2019  2018 
 June 30,  Second  First  Fourth  Third  Second 
 2019  2018  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter 
ASSET QUALITY DATA:                           
Allowance for Loan Losses                           
Beginning balance$33,914  $34,672  $33,327  $33,914  $33,955  $33,955  $35,594 
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                           
Commercial business 37   244   10   27   1,135   431   259 
Commercial mortgage (14)  (4)  3   (17)  901   110   (1)
Residential real estate loans 101   (103)  76   25   23   16   (53)
Residential real estate lines (3)  86   (1)  (2)  15   21   (5)
Consumer indirect 2,580   2,981   1,022   1,558   1,599   1,246   1,317 
Other consumer 326   502   137   189   252   237   162 
Total net charge-offs 3,027   3,706   1,247   1,780   3,925   2,061   1,679 
Provision for loan losses 3,547   2,989   2,354   1,193   3,884   2,061   40 
Ending balance$34,434  $33,955  $34,434  $33,327  $33,914  $33,955  $33,955 
                            
Net charge-offs (recoveries)                           
to average loans (annualized):                           
Commercial business 0.01%  0.11%  0.01%  0.02%  0.83%  0.33%  0.22%
Commercial mortgage 0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  -0.01%  0.38%  0.05%  0.00%
Residential real estate loans 0.04%  -0.04%  0.06%  0.02%  0.02%  0.01%  -0.04%
Residential real estate lines -0.01%  0.15%  -0.01%  -0.01%  0.05%  0.08%  -0.02%
Consumer indirect 0.58%  0.67%  0.46%  0.69%  0.69%  0.55%  0.59%
Other consumer 4.12%  6.06%  3.51%  4.73%  6.00%  5.66%  3.95%
Total loans 0.20%  0.27%  0.16%  0.23%  0.51%  0.28%  0.24%
                            
Supplemental information (1)                           
Non-performing loans:                           
Commercial business$638  $4,026  $638  $594  $912  $2,203  $4,026 
Commercial mortgage 6,836   2,151   6,836   909   1,586   1,900   2,151 
Residential real estate loans 2,283   2,138   2,283   2,225   2,391   2,057   2,138 
Residential real estate lines 282   288   282   252   255   297   288 
Consumer indirect 1,399   1,124   1,399   1,822   1,989   1,385   1,124 
Other consumer 25   4   25   2   8   8   4 
Total non-performing loans 11,463   9,731   11,463   5,804   7,141   7,850   9,731 
Foreclosed assets 37   299   37   41   230   290   299 
Total non-performing assets$11,500  $10,030  $11,500  $5,845  $7,371  $8,140  $10,030 
                            
Total non-performing loans                           
to total loans 0.36%  0.34%  0.36%  0.19%  0.23%  0.26%  0.34%
Total non-performing assets                           
to total assets 0.27%  0.24%  0.27%  0.14%  0.17%  0.19%  0.24%
Allowance for loan losses                           
to total loans 1.09%  1.17%  1.09%  1.07%  1.10%  1.14%  1.17%
Allowance for loan losses                           
to non-performing loans 300%  349%  300%  574%  475%  433%  349%
                            


          
(1) At period end.
          


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Six Months Ended  2019  2018 
 June 30,  Second  First  Fourth  Third  Second 
 2019  2018  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter 
Ending tangible assets:                           
Total assets        $4,313,945  $4,302,541  $4,311,698  $4,258,385  $4,191,315 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible                           
assets, net         75,534   75,850   76,173   78,853   79,188 
Tangible assets        $4,238,411  $4,226,691  $4,235,525  $4,179,532  $4,112,127 
                            
Ending tangible common equity:                           
Common shareholders’ equity        $405,026  $390,925  $378,965  $374,825  $369,608 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible                           
assets, net         75,534   75,850   76,173   78,853   79,188 
Tangible common equity        $329,492  $315,075  $302,792  $295,972  $290,420 
                            
Tangible common equity to tangible                           
assets (1)         7.77%  7.45%  7.15%  7.08%  7.06%
                            
Common shares outstanding         15,995   15,941   15,929   15,925   15,924 
Tangible common book value per                           
share (2)        $20.60  $19.77  $19.01  $18.59  $18.24 
                            
Average tangible assets:                           
Average assets$4,291,670  $4,114,839  $4,300,254  $4,282,991  $4,268,809  $4,187,538  $4,142,735 
Less: Average goodwill and other                           
intangible assets, net 75,871   75,271   75,711   76,033   78,314   79,047   75,957 
Average tangible assets$4,215,799  $4,039,568  $4,224,543  $4,206,958  $4,190,495  $4,108,491  $4,066,778 
                            
Average tangible common equity:                           
Average common equity$390,896  $365,242  $398,083  $383,630  $378,936  $374,482  $366,942 
Less: Average goodwill and other                           
intangible assets, net 75,871   75,271   75,711   76,033   78,314   79,047   75,957 
Average tangible common equity$315,025  $289,971  $322,372  $307,597  $300,622  $295,435  $290,985 
                            
Net income available to                           
common shareholders$22,191  $20,727  $11,035  $11,156  $7,126  $10,212  $11,804 
Return on average tangible common                           
equity (3) 14.21%  14.41%  13.73%  14.71%  9.40%  13.71%  16.27%
                            
Pre-tax pre-provision income:                           
Net income$22,922  $21,458  $11,401  $11,521  $7,491  $10,577  $12,170 
Add: Income tax expense 5,966   5,247   2,939   3,027   2,199   2,560   2,979 
Add: Provision for loan losses 3,547   2,989   2,354   1,193   3,884   2,061   40 
Pre-tax pre-provision income$32,435  $29,694  $16,694  $15,741  $13,574  $15,198  $15,189 
 


          
(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

