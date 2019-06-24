Log in
Financial Institutions, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06/24/2019

WARSAW, N.Y., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the market closes on July 29, 2019.

Management will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on July 30, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Justin K. Bigham, Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.fiiwarsaw.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-888-346-9290 and requesting the Financial Institutions, Inc., or FISI, call. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

For additional information contact:

Shelly J. Doran
(585) 627-1362
sjdoran@five-starbank.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
