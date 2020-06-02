Financials Up As Reopening Hopes Spur Financial Risk -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as hopes about a smooth economic reopening spurred risk-taking in a range of global markets.

Bad loans that investors bought from Italian and Spanish banks in the hopes that credit quality would improve could generate significant losses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, complicating bank recovery plans, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Australian financial technology concern Zip Co., which supports "pay later" shopping online, is pressing ahead with the acquisition of American rival QuadPay, encouraged by the accelerated shift to digital shopping that's resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

Greystar Real Estate Partners said it's acquiring a business that manages nearly 130,000 housing units, a deal that extends Greystar's position as the country's largest operator of rental apartments.

