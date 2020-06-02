Log in
Financial Institutions, Inc.    FISI

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

(FISI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financials Up As Reopening Hopes Spur Financial Risk -- Financials Roundup

06/02/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as hopes about a smooth economic reopening spurred risk-taking in a range of global markets.

Bad loans that investors bought from Italian and Spanish banks in the hopes that credit quality would improve could generate significant losses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, complicating bank recovery plans, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Australian financial technology concern Zip Co., which supports "pay later" shopping online, is pressing ahead with the acquisition of American rival QuadPay, encouraged by the accelerated shift to digital shopping that's resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

Greystar Real Estate Partners said it's acquiring a business that manages nearly 130,000 housing units, a deal that extends Greystar's position as the country's largest operator of rental apartments. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 174 M - -
Net income 2020 22,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 5,94%
Capitalization 274 M 274 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 703
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Financial Institutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 17,29 $
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Kearney Birmingham President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert N. Latella Chairman
Justin K. Bigham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan Riedman Holliday Vice Chairman
Samuel M. Gullo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.-46.14%274
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.27%300 390
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.33%252 309
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%213 507
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.24%203 705
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%133 688
