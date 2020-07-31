Financial Products : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020(Japanese GAAP)(Summary)
Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020
(Japanese GAAP)(Summary)
July 31, 2020
Listed Company Name: Financial Products Group Co.,Ltd.
URL
https://www.fpg.jp/en/
Listed Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section
Code Number: 7148
Representative: Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO and Founder
Contact: Yusuke Tsubouchi,General Manager, Accounting Dept.1
Phone: +81-3-5288-5691
Expected date of quarterly report submission: August 7, 2020
Expected date of dividend payment:
－
Supporting material for quarterly results: Yes
The briefing session of quarterly results: No
(Figures less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the Third quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020 (October 1, 2019
－ June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(% figures show year-on-year change.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2020
9,905
(50.6)
2,731
(73.8)
2,672
(72.8)
1,797
(73.7)
June 30, 2019
20,049
21.8
10,418
7.4
9,843
4.4
6,845
4.1
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Nine months ended June 30, 2020: 1,848 million yen;[(72.2%)]
Nine months ended June 30, 2019: 6,639 million yen;[(0.3%)]
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
20.36
－
June 30, 2019
77.04
－
(Note) Diluted net income per share is not stated because there are no potential shares.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
150,139
28,133
18.6
As of September 30, 2019
125,839
32,981
26.0
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of June 30, 2020: 27,867 million yen
As of September 30, 2019: 32,750 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of 1st Quarter
End of 2nd Quarter
End of 3rd Quarter
End of fiscal year
Total
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2019
－
0.00
－
53.00
53.00
September 30, 2020
－
0.00
－
Fiscal year ending
September 30,2020
30.00
30.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the latest dividend forecast: No
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020
(October 1, 2019
－ September 30, 2020)
(% figures show year-on-year change.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
to
Net income per share
owners of parent
Millions of
yen
%
Millions of
yen
%
Millions of
yen
%
Millions of
yen
%
Yen
Annual
13,200
(50.4)
4,000
(72.3)
4,400
(69.4)
3,100
(69.1)
35.42
(Note) Revision to the latest consolidated financial results forecast: No
- 1 -
* Notes
(1)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period
(Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries)
: No
(2) Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
: No
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
a) Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
: No
b) Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
: No
c) Changes in accounting estimates
: No
d) Retrospective restatement
: No
(4)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (ordinary shares)
Number of issued and
outstanding shares
at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
Average number of shares during the period
As of June 30, 2020
89,073,600
As of September 30,
90,673,600
2019
As of June 30, 2020
3,720,200
As of September 30,
2,060,614
2019
Nine months ended
88,258,257
Nine months ended
88,859,539
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
(Thousands of yen)
As of September 30, 2019
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
16,581,080
25,573,866
Accounts receivable - trade
329,460
540,560
Supplies
10,990
12,711
Equity underwritten
75,434,926
57,498,509
Money held in trust(Aircraft for
19,109,675
33,547,683
arrangement)
Money held in trust
－
6,248,106
Real estate for arrangement
3,378,278
10,000
Aircraft for sales
－
16,452,540
Operational investment securities
－
664,932
Guarantee deposits
326,700
212,700
Other
5,925,167
3,732,246
Total current assets
121,096,278
144,493,858
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
316,869
463,074
Intangible assets
Goodwill
896,584
1,456,516
Other
47,473
45,890
Total intangible assets
944,058
1,502,407
Investments and other assets
Deferred tax assets
1,691,683
1,796,361
Other
1,790,264
1,883,387
Total investments and other assets
3,481,947
3,679,749
Total non-current assets
4,742,875
5,645,231
Total assets
125,839,153
150,139,089
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
351,586
259,858
Short-term borrowings
57,417,133
78,039,990
Commercial papers
2,500,000
4,500,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
5,629,172
5,598,388
Current portion of long-term
－
1,095,030
nonrecourse loans payable
Current portion of bonds
350,000
－
Income taxes payable
2,853,602
29,739
Advances received
9,790,970
6,254,067
Provision for bonuses
443,182
312,516
Guarantee deposits received
1,210,843
774,000
Other
1,855,032
1,812,292
Total current liabilities
82,401,522
98,675,883
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
－
1,000,000
Long-term borrowings
10,189,220
9,430,030
Long-term nonrecourse loans payable
－
12,504,707
Asset retirement obligations
104,951
109,675
Provision for retirement benefits
－
23,679
Other
161,811
261,959
Total non-current liabilities
10,455,983
23,330,051
Total liabilities
92,857,505
122,005,935
－
3 －
(Thousands of yen)
As of September 30, 2019
As of June 30, 2020
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
3,095,874
3,095,874
Capital surplus
3,045,874
3,045,874
Retained earnings
28,979,730
24,347,159
Treasury shares
△2,231,117
△2,498,720
Total shareholders' equity
32,890,361
27,990,187
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
△153,582
△121,917
Valuation difference on available-for-
13,896
△714
sale securities
Total accumulated other comprehensive
△139,686
△122,632
income
Non-controlling interests
230,972
265,599
Total net assets
32,981,647
28,133,154
Total liabilities and net assets
125,839,153
150,139,089
－
4 －
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
20,049,861
9,905,611
Cost of sales
5,112,223
2,563,172
Gross profit
14,937,638
7,342,438
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,519,186
4,610,740
Operating profit
10,418,451
2,731,698
Non-operating income
Interest income
472,042
549,090
Gain on investments in money held in
－
789,393
trust
Rental income from real estate
205,074
52,083
Share of profit of entities accounted for
286,921
236,351
using equity method
Other
101,279
150,472
Total non-operating income
1,065,318
1,777,392
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
827,506
698,660
Bond issuance cost
－
18,668
Commission expenses
577,955
593,478
Foreign exchange losses
153,044
277,302
Rental expenses on real estate
53,551
13,878
Other
28,672
234,196
Total non-operating expenses
1,640,730
1,836,185
Ordinary profit
9,843,039
2,672,906
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
－
4,277
Total extraordinary income
－
4,277
Extraordinary losses
Impairment loss
32,646
－
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
995
8,886
Loss on valuation of shares of
11,177
7,643
subsidiaries and associates
Total extraordinary losses
44,819
16,530
Profit before income taxes
9,798,220
2,660,653
Income taxes - current
4,127,882
927,174
Income taxes - deferred
△1,172,707
△91,169
Total income taxes
2,955,175
836,005
Profit
6,843,044
1,824,648
Profit (loss) attributable to non-
△2,758
27,514
controlling interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
6,845,803
1,797,134
－
5 －
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit
6,843,044
1,824,648
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-
△65,923
△14,611
sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
△115,637
39,354
Share of other comprehensive income of
entities accounted for using equity
△21,862
△576
method
Total other comprehensive income
△203,424
24,166
Comprehensive income
6,639,620
1,848,814
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to
6,664,344
1,814,188
owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
△24,724
34,626
controlling interests
－
6 －
