Financial Products : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020(Japanese GAAP)(Summary)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020

(Japanese GAAP)(Summary)

July 31, 2020

Listed Company Name: Financial Products Group Co.,Ltd. URL https://www.fpg.jp/en/ Listed Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section Code Number: 7148 Representative: Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO and Founder Contact: Yusuke Tsubouchi,General Manager, Accounting Dept.1 Phone: +81-3-5288-5691 Expected date of quarterly report submission: August 7, 2020 Expected date of dividend payment: － Supporting material for quarterly results: Yes The briefing session of quarterly results: No

(Figures less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the Third quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020 (October 1, 2019 － June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (% figures show year-on-year change.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % June 30, 2020 9,905 (50.6) 2,731 (73.8) 2,672 (72.8) 1,797 (73.7) June 30, 2019 20,049 21.8 10,418 7.4 9,843 4.4 6,845 4.1 (Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended June 30, 2020: 1,848 million yen;[(72.2%)] Nine months ended June 30, 2019: 6,639 million yen;[(0.3%)] Net income per share Diluted net income per share Nine months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2020 20.36 － June 30, 2019 77.04 －

(Note) Diluted net income per share is not stated because there are no potential shares.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2020 150,139 28,133 18.6 As of September 30, 2019 125,839 32,981 26.0 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2020: 27,867 million yen As of September 30, 2019: 32,750 million yen 2. Dividends Dividend per share End of 1st Quarter End of 2nd Quarter End of 3rd Quarter End of fiscal year Total Fiscal year ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen September 30, 2019 － 0.00 － 53.00 53.00 September 30, 2020 － 0.00 － Fiscal year ending September 30,2020 30.00 30.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the latest dividend forecast: No 3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020 (October 1, 2019 － September 30, 2020) (% figures show year-on-year change.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Annual 13,200 (50.4) 4,000 (72.3) 4,400 (69.4) 3,100 (69.1) 35.42 (Note) Revision to the latest consolidated financial results forecast: No

