FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD.

(7148)
Financial Products : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020(Japanese GAAP)(Summary)

07/31/2020 | 03:36am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020

(Japanese GAAP)(Summary)

July 31, 2020

Listed Company Name: Financial Products Group Co.,Ltd.

URL

https://www.fpg.jp/en/

Listed Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section

Code Number: 7148

Representative: Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO and Founder

Contact: Yusuke Tsubouchi,General Manager, Accounting Dept.1

Phone: +81-3-5288-5691

Expected date of quarterly report submission: August 7, 2020

Expected date of dividend payment:

Supporting material for quarterly results: Yes

The briefing session of quarterly results: No

(Figures less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the Third quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020 (October 1, 2019 June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(% figures show year-on-year change.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2020

9,905

(50.6)

2,731

(73.8)

2,672

(72.8)

1,797

(73.7)

June 30, 2019

20,049

21.8

10,418

7.4

9,843

4.4

6,845

4.1

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended June 30, 2020: 1,848 million yen;[(72.2%)]

Nine months ended June 30, 2019: 6,639 million yen;[(0.3%)]

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

20.36

June 30, 2019

77.04

(Note) Diluted net income per share is not stated because there are no potential shares.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

150,139

28,133

18.6

As of September 30, 2019

125,839

32,981

26.0

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of June 30, 2020: 27,867 million yen

As of September 30, 2019: 32,750 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of 1st Quarter

End of 2nd Quarter

End of 3rd Quarter

End of fiscal year

Total

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2019

0.00

53.00

53.00

September 30, 2020

0.00

Fiscal year ending

September 30,2020

30.00

30.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the latest dividend forecast: No

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020

(October 1, 2019 September 30, 2020)

(% figures show year-on-year change.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Annual

13,200

(50.4)

4,000

(72.3)

4,400

(69.4)

3,100

(69.1)

35.42

(Note) Revision to the latest consolidated financial results forecast: No

- 1 -

* Notes

(1)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period

(Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries)

: No

(2) Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

: No

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

a) Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

: No

b) Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

: No

c) Changes in accounting estimates

: No

d) Retrospective restatement

: No

(4)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (ordinary shares)

Number of issued and

  1. outstanding shares
    at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
  2. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares during the period

As of June 30, 2020

89,073,600

As of September 30,

90,673,600

2019

As of June 30, 2020

3,720,200

As of September 30,

2,060,614

2019

Nine months ended

88,258,257

Nine months ended

88,859,539

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

- 2 -

(Thousands of yen)

As of September 30, 2019

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

16,581,080

25,573,866

Accounts receivable - trade

329,460

540,560

Supplies

10,990

12,711

Equity underwritten

75,434,926

57,498,509

Money held in trust(Aircraft for

19,109,675

33,547,683

arrangement)

Money held in trust

6,248,106

Real estate for arrangement

3,378,278

10,000

Aircraft for sales

16,452,540

Operational investment securities

664,932

Guarantee deposits

326,700

212,700

Other

5,925,167

3,732,246

Total current assets

121,096,278

144,493,858

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

316,869

463,074

Intangible assets

Goodwill

896,584

1,456,516

Other

47,473

45,890

Total intangible assets

944,058

1,502,407

Investments and other assets

Deferred tax assets

1,691,683

1,796,361

Other

1,790,264

1,883,387

Total investments and other assets

3,481,947

3,679,749

Total non-current assets

4,742,875

5,645,231

Total assets

125,839,153

150,139,089

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

351,586

259,858

Short-term borrowings

57,417,133

78,039,990

Commercial papers

2,500,000

4,500,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

5,629,172

5,598,388

Current portion of long-term

1,095,030

nonrecourse loans payable

Current portion of bonds

350,000

Income taxes payable

2,853,602

29,739

Advances received

9,790,970

6,254,067

Provision for bonuses

443,182

312,516

Guarantee deposits received

1,210,843

774,000

Other

1,855,032

1,812,292

Total current liabilities

82,401,522

98,675,883

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

1,000,000

Long-term borrowings

10,189,220

9,430,030

Long-term nonrecourse loans payable

12,504,707

Asset retirement obligations

104,951

109,675

Provision for retirement benefits

23,679

Other

161,811

261,959

Total non-current liabilities

10,455,983

23,330,051

Total liabilities

92,857,505

122,005,935

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of September 30, 2019

As of June 30, 2020

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

3,095,874

3,095,874

Capital surplus

3,045,874

3,045,874

Retained earnings

28,979,730

24,347,159

Treasury shares

2,231,117

2,498,720

Total shareholders' equity

32,890,361

27,990,187

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

153,582

121,917

Valuation difference on available-for-

13,896

714

sale securities

Total accumulated other comprehensive

139,686

122,632

income

Non-controlling interests

230,972

265,599

Total net assets

32,981,647

28,133,154

Total liabilities and net assets

125,839,153

150,139,089

4

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

20,049,861

9,905,611

Cost of sales

5,112,223

2,563,172

Gross profit

14,937,638

7,342,438

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,519,186

4,610,740

Operating profit

10,418,451

2,731,698

Non-operating income

Interest income

472,042

549,090

Gain on investments in money held in

789,393

trust

Rental income from real estate

205,074

52,083

Share of profit of entities accounted for

286,921

236,351

using equity method

Other

101,279

150,472

Total non-operating income

1,065,318

1,777,392

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

827,506

698,660

Bond issuance cost

18,668

Commission expenses

577,955

593,478

Foreign exchange losses

153,044

277,302

Rental expenses on real estate

53,551

13,878

Other

28,672

234,196

Total non-operating expenses

1,640,730

1,836,185

Ordinary profit

9,843,039

2,672,906

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

4,277

Total extraordinary income

4,277

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

32,646

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

995

8,886

Loss on valuation of shares of

11,177

7,643

subsidiaries and associates

Total extraordinary losses

44,819

16,530

Profit before income taxes

9,798,220

2,660,653

Income taxes - current

4,127,882

927,174

Income taxes - deferred

1,172,707

91,169

Total income taxes

2,955,175

836,005

Profit

6,843,044

1,824,648

Profit (loss) attributable to non-

2,758

27,514

controlling interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6,845,803

1,797,134

5

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit

6,843,044

1,824,648

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

65,923

14,611

sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

115,637

39,354

Share of other comprehensive income of

entities accounted for using equity

21,862

576

method

Total other comprehensive income

203,424

24,166

Comprehensive income

6,639,620

1,848,814

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to

6,664,344

1,814,188

owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

24,724

34,626

controlling interests

6

Disclaimer

Financial Products Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:35:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 28 000 M 268 M 268 M
Net income 2020 11 000 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,04x
Yield 2020 12,2%
Capitalization 42 764 M 407 M 410 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 262
Free-Float 69,7%
