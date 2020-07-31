Financial Products : FPG Consolidated Financial Results Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020 0 07/31/2020 | 03:36am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FPG Consolidated Financial Results Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020 (October 1, 2019 - June 30, 2020) Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Code: 7148) Table of Contents ◆Information on Financial Results (Page) Highlights 3 Impact of COVID-19 and Air Mauritius Bankruptcy 4 Core Business Lease Arrangement Business 5 Diversified Businesses 11 Distribution Network Status Summary 15 ◆Appendix Income Statement / Balance Sheet 17 Partial change the shareholder benefit 19 Awarded the "Leasing Deal of the Year 2019(East)" 20 Selected as External Index 21 1 Information on Financial Results 2 Highlights Improved the business environment in June, although our business activity in April and May was greatly restricted due to the state of emergency declared by the Government in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19

COVID-19 Aim to achieve the full-year forecast by accelerating the sales activity in the 4 th quarter, since net sales progressed generally as forecast

full-year forecast by accelerating the sales activity in the 4 quarter, since net sales progressed generally as forecast Recorded a loss of JPY 0.30 billion in the 3 rd quarter ( JPY 0.83 billion in nine months of

FY2020) due to the Air Mauritius bankruptcy （ JPY billions ） Net sales Lease Arrangement Business Diversified Business Gross profit SG&A cost Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Total amount of equity placement in operating leases FY2019 FY2020 3Q(Cumulative) 3Q(Cumulative) % of % of Y on Y net sales net sales Change 20.04 100.0% 9.90 100.0% ▲50.6% 14.85 74.1% 8.04 81.2% ▲45.8% 5.19 25.9% 1.85 18.8% ▲64.2% 14.93 74.5% 7.34 74.1% ▲50.8% 4.51 22.5% 4.61 46.5% +2.0% 10.41 52.0% 2.73 27.6% ▲73.8% 9.84 49.1% 2.67 27.0% ▲72.8% 6.84 34.1% 1.79 18.1% ▲73.7% 109.60 - 68.14 - ▲37.8% FY2020 FY2020 revised Progress 3Q Full-year rate (Apr.-Jun.) forecast 13.20 75.0% 1.60 11.00 73.2% 1.03 2.20 84.5% 0.57 - - 1.14 - - 1.54 4.00 68.3% ▲0.39 4.40 60.7% ▲0.54 3.10 58.0% ▲0.41 95.00 71.7% 11.50 Total amount of assets arranged in operating leases 441.06 - 142.49 - ▲67.7% ※ 170.00 83.8% 17.91 ※ Re-revised the full-year forecast for the total assets arranged from JPY 252.0 billion to JPY 170.0 billion, due to our policy of carefully selecting asset-arrangement projects (see p.8) 3 Impact of COVID-19 and Air Mauritius Bankruptcy Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 Aim to achieve the full-year forecast by accelerating the sales activity in the 4 th quarter, as equity placement showed signs of recovery in June

full-year forecast by accelerating the sales activity in the 4 quarter, as equity placement showed signs of recovery in June In the Lease Arrangement Business, we will carefully select of assets arranged by further tightening credit management for lessees

No bankrupt other than Air Mauritius in our inventory(equity placements)

Impact of Air Mauritius Bankruptcy

Reflected inventory (aircraft for sale ) and borrowings(non-recourse loan) related Air

Mauritius, which went bankrupt in April 2020, in the consolidated financial result in the 1 st half financial results for the fiscal year ending September 2020

borrowings(non-recourse loan) related Air Mauritius, which went bankrupt in April 2020, in the consolidated financial result in the 1 half financial results for the fiscal year ending September 2020 Impact on ordinary income (sales cost and non-operating income and expenses) 1st half of FY2020: JPY ▲0.52 billion 3rd quarter of FY2020: JPY ▲0.30 billion Total(Nine months of FY2020) : JPY ▲0.83 billion（incl. interest expense etc. JPY ▲0.16 bin) (Reference ) B/S Summary as of the end of June 2020 Non-recourse Aircraft for sale Loan JPY 13.6 billion JPY 16.4 billion Net Risk JPY 2.8 billion ■ Impact on future business performance Decrease in Net Risk JPY ▲0.67 bin.※ Discussion with related parties is ongoing as of July 2020. Any new information that should be disclosed, will be released promptly ※ Total losses JPY ▲0.83 bin. - Interest expense etc. JPY ▲0.16 bin. 4 Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (1) Outline Resumed the business activity in full swing from June, reached equity placements in the 3 rd quarter of JPY 11.5 billion, almost as forecast, in spite of business activity in April and May being greatly restricted due to the state of emergency

quarter of JPY 11.5 billion, almost as forecast, in spite of business activity in April and May being greatly restricted due to the state of emergency For aircraft, the commission rate deteriorated due to a large amount of equity placements

centered on low-profitability projects （ JPY billions ） Lease Arrangement Business net sales Total amount of equity Aircraft placement in operating Ships leases Marine containers Fee on equity ※1 (Sales/Equity placement) Total amount of assets arranged in operating leases Inventory amount ※2 in operating leases FY2019 FY2020 3Q(Cumulative) 3Q(Cumulative) 14.85 8.04 109.60 Component 68.14 Component Ratio Ratio 46.21 42.2% 35.64 52.3% 50.52 46.1% 22.94 33.7% 12.86 11.7% 9.55 14.0% 15.3% 12.3% 441.06 142.49 110.16 91.04 Y on Y Change ▲45.8% ▲37.8% ▲22.9% ▲54.6% ▲25.7% - ▲67.7% ▲17.4% ※1 Commission rate: Equity placements for full equity products in silent partnership and in trust converted at 34% ※2 Inventory: Total of equity underwritten and money in trust (aircraft assets) 5 Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (2) Equity Placements Aim to achieve our full-year forecast of equity placements by accelerating the sales activity in the 4 th quarter, since equity placements showed signs of recovery in June in addition to solid demand for Ships, Marine containers and Aircraft for leasing companies Trends in equity placements by quarter Initial (JPY billions) forecast 179.3 4Q 156.7 3Q 143.6 ↓ 2Q 1Q 115.7 31.7 47.1 Revised 109.4 forecast 27.8 19.7 95.0 24.4 35.7 38.5 24.9 11.5 45.8 28.8 42.1 49.8 32.9 27.6 29.3 30.2 21.1 23.7 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 26.8 68.1 6 Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (3) Product Inventory Keep the appropriate inventory while closely monitoring the influence of COVID-19 and the sales situation

COVID-19 and the sales situation Kept down inventory with airlines as the lessee at about 30% of JOLCO's inventory as of the end of June 2020 ※ (JPY billions) Trends in inventory amount and advances received Advances received Inventory amount of JOL Inventory amount of JOLCO 10.5 9.7 6.2 6.2 3.8 94.5 91.0 25.0 37.9 57.1 54.3 50.3 13.8 57.1 35.8 69.4 53.1 40.5 14.5 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020(3Q) Excludes inventory that is aircraft for which the lessee is a leasing company 7 Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (4) Trends in amount of assets arranged by quarter Careful selection of assets arranged by taking into consideration the influence of COVID-19 to airline

COVID-19 to airline Re-revised the full-year forecast for the total amount of assets arranged downward from JPY 252.0 billion to JPY 170.0 billion (JPY billions) Trends in amount of assets arranged by quarter 4Q 3Q 2Q 1Q 378.8 59.6 276.1 137.1 79.8 51.1 90.8 130.8 58.6 46.7 538.1 97.1 428.1 Revised 56.3 forecast 157.0252.0 ↓ 187.3 Current 68.0 forecast 170.0 95.5 17.9 197.3 73.0 107.4 51.4 27.5 142.4 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 8 Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (5) Trends in amount of assets arranged by lease asset Assets arranged have not been overly dependent on aircraft so far, and we will continue with a policy of arranging assets with the balance of lease assets in mind Trends in amount of assets arranged by lease asset (JPY billions)538.1 Aircraft Ships Marine containers 428.1 Revised 378.8 284.9 forecast 252.0 276.1 261.7 ↓ 204.2 Current forecast 181.8 170.0 180.8 99.6 91.7 81.8 74.9 84.5 74.5 72.3 31.9 9.7 28.7 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 3Q 27.5 142.4 9 Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (6) JOL Results Continued policy of dealing prudently with new assets arranged, as sales for large single investors are expected to stagnate due to the impact of COVID-19 Arrangement and Sales transition for JOL Fiscal year FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 3Q Number of aircraft 3 15 4 11 4 arranged Number of 5 4 12 8 1 aircraft sold Of which trust - (2) (7) (5) (0) beneficiary rights system (Reference) JOLCO vs. JOL JOLCO JOL ・Transaction with call option of the Lessee to purchase the leased assets at a fixed price at end of lease period ・Selling equity in the SPC by small lot ・JOLCOs account for approximately 80% of equity placement (FY 2019 Act.) ・Transaction without call option to purchase the leased assets at fixed price at end of lease period ・JOLs are mainly sold to a major single investor 10 Diversified Businesses Outline Saw a decrease in net sales in the Diversified Business ※1 compared to the same period last year, due to the whole building sale, which was a special factor of the 3 rd quarter last year, had disappeared in this year. But an increase in net sales of the Investment and Maintenance Service, etc. ※2 thanks to the contribution of a foreign subsidiary and two new subsidiaries Sales of Diversified Businesses (JPY millions) Consolidated net sales Diversified Businesses Total Real Estate Business Insurance Business M&A Business ※2 Investment and Maintenance Service, etc. FY2019 FY2020 Y on Y 3Q(Cumulative) ％ of 3Q(Cumulative) ％ of Change net sales net sales 20,049 100.0% 9,905 100.0% ▲50.6% 5,196 25.9% 1,857 18.8% ▲64.2% 3,867 642 ▲83.4% 821 234 ▲71.5% 139 66 ▲52.3% 366 913 +149.1% ※1 Diversified Businesses refers to businesses other than our main business, which is Lease Arrangement Business ※2 Investment and Maintenance Service, etc. refers to investment and maintenance service of the overseas affiliates, private equity business, and domestic affiliates, include FPG Securities, FPG Trust and FPG Technology etc. 11 Diversified Businesses Real Estate Business: Outline Solid demand for small-lotreal-estate products, in spite of the fact that the whole building sale, which was a special factor of the last year, had disappeared in this year

small-lotreal-estate products, in spite of the fact that the whole building sale, which was a special factor of the last year, had disappeared in this year Improved the product marketability of small-lotreal-estate products by creating the secondary market by meet to the needs of existing investors selling prematurely

small-lotreal-estate products by creating the secondary market by meet to the needs of existing investors selling prematurely Promote new origination of real estate products after the 4 th quarter, although kept the careful stance to new origination in the 3 rd quarter due to the influence of COVID-19 (JPY millions) Net Sales in the Real Estate Business Trends in number of employees (Real Estate Business) 4Q Net Sales 12 12 13 3Q Net Sales 9 8 555 696 146 274 76 549 479 122 152 1,940 ※ 383 1,557 642 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 ※Net sales in FY2019 included commission fee conversion basis related one building sale 12 Diversified Businesses Insurance Business: Outline Relocate the insurance personnel to the Lease Arrangement Business due to decline in demand related to the tax reform last year Net Sales in the Insurance Business※1 (JPY millions) Trends in number of employees (Insurance Business ) 22 4Q Net Sales 18 3Q Net Sales 10 10 10 1,223 413 916 688 95 499 151 117 537 810 821 382 234 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 ※1 Commission fees (Total sales of Insurance Broker and Insurance Agency Service ) 13 Diversified Businesses Investment and Maintenance Service, etc. : Outline Saw an increased in net sales in the Aircraft Investment Management Service Business operated by FPG AMENTUM

Contribution to the increase in net sales of 2 subsidiaries, FPG Technology and NORTH JAPN AIRLINES, which were acquired by FPG in this year Net sales of Investment and Maintenance Service, etc. (JPY millions) Business Business Operator FY2019 FY2020 Y on Y 3Q(Cumulative) 3Q(Cumulative) Change Investment and Maintenance 366 913 +149.1% Service, etc. Aircraft Investment Management FPG AMENTUM ※ 226 616 +172.3% Service Business IT Business FPG Technology 0 123 - Aviation Business NORTH JAPAN 0 66 - AIRLINES Securities,Trust and Others 140 106 ▲24.2% Investment Business Net sales of FPG AMENTUM only include sales from Investment and management Service Business Copyright Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 14 Distribution Network Status Summary Number of contracts with accounting firms was 5,130 as of the end of June 2020

Number of partnerships with financial institutions has reached 144, covering almost all regional banks around the country and major securities companies

Further strengthened the networks enables cross-selling in addition to expanding the number of partnerships Number of Partnership Agreements with Accounting firms Financial institutions 144 Accounting Accounting Accounting Number of firms firms firms exceeded Partnership exceeded exceeded 5,000 Agreements 3,000 4,000 with Accounting 5,130 firms 4,801 5,000 4,272 4,000 3,466 2,814 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 End of June 30, FY2020 15 Appendix 16 Income Statement Summary Net sales ① Cost of sales Gross profit SG&A cost Operating income ②Non-operating income ③Non-operating expenses Ordinary income Income before income taxes Total income taxes Profit attributable to owners of parent （JPY billions） FY2019 FY2020 Y on Y 3Q(Cumulative) 3Q(Cumulative) Change 20.04 9.90 ▲50.6% 5.11 2.56 ▲49.9% 14.93 7.34 ▲50.8% 4.51 4.61 +2.0% 10.41 2.73 ▲73.8% 1.06 1.77 +66.8% 1.64 1.83 +11.9% 9.84 2.67 ▲72.8% 9.79 2.66 ▲72.8% 2.95 0.83 ▲71.7% 6.84 1.79 ▲73.7% ① Cost of sales: Includes cost of commission fees paid for client introductions, arrangement costs for Lease Arrangement Business ,and valuation loss of Aircraft for sale ②Non-operating income: Includes interest that we collect from investors when we sell equity to them in Lease Arrangement Business ③Non-operating expenses: Includes interest paid on commission fees and interest expenses related to fund-procurement (USD as well as JPY) 17 Balance Sheet Summary （JPY billions） Asset Sep.30, 2019 Jun.30, 2020 Change Current assets 121.09 144.49 +23.39 Cash and deposit 16.58 25.57 +8.99 ① Equity underwritten 75.43 57.49 ▲17.93 ②Money in trust 19.10 33.54 +14.43 ③Aircraft for sales 0.00 16.45 +16.45 ④Real estate for arrangement 3.37 0.01 ▲3.36 Non-current assets 4.74 5.64 +0.90 Total assets 125.83 150.13 +24.29 Liabilities Sep.30, 2019 Jun.30, 2020 Change Current liabilities 82.40 98.67 +16.27 Short-term debt 65.89 88.13 +22.24 SPC non-recourse loan (within 1 year) 0.00 1.09 +1.09 ⑤Advances received 9.79 6.25 ▲3.53 Non-current liabilities 10.45 23.33 +12.87 Long-term debt 10.18 10.43 +0.24 SPC non-recourse loan 0.00 12.50 +12.50 Total liabilities 92.85 122.00 +29.14 Total net assets 32.98 28.13 ▲4.84 Total liabilities and net assets 125.83 150.13 +24.29 ① Equity underwritten : Temporary advances in Lease Arrangement Business prior to selling to equity investors ②Money in trust : Temporary stock of trust beneficiary right of operating lease for aircraft using a trust function ③Aircraft for sales: Aircraft owned by SPC for operating lease with Air Mauritius Limited as lessee ④Real estate for arrangement : Stock of small-lot real estate investment products ⑤Advances received : Including advances of commission fees related to Lease Arrangement Business 18 Partial change the shareholder benefit Partially change the qualified shareholder and the amount of benefit in order to strengthen the benefits offered to shareholders who continue to hold a certain number of shares over the medium and long term UC gift certificate awarded according to the number of shares held and the period of retention Continuous retention period Held shares Assessed Frequency 1 year or more, less 2 year or more, less date of gifts 3 years or more than 2 years than 3 years 1,000 - 2,999 2,000 JPY 2,500 JPY 3,000 JPY 3,000 - 4,999 6,000 JPY 8,000 JPY 10,000 JPY End of Once a year September 5,000 or greater 12,000 JPY 15,000 JPY 20,000 JPY The continuous retention period will be determined based on the number of times continuously recorded under the same shareholder number in the shareholder register as of the end of September and the end of March each year Continuous retention of 1 year or more is defined as the holder being recorded three consecutive times with the same shareholder number. 2 years or more is defined as being recorded 5 times in a row and 3 years or more is defined as being recorded 7 times in a row Applied to shareholders who recorded in FPG's shareholder register as of the end of Sep. 2020

The determination of the continuous retention period under the changed benefits will be made retrospectively from the end of September 2020

The shareholder benefits will be sent at the end of Dec. 2020 Copyright Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 19 Awarded Marine Money's "Leasing Deal of the Year2019(East)" In April 2020, FPG was awarded Marine Money's "Leasing Deal of the Year 2019(East)" Copyright Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 20 Selected as External Index (As of July 31, 2020) The JPX-Nikkei Index 400※ The S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index 21 Disclaimer Projected results described in these presentation slides are based on the information available to the Company at the time of preparing, as well as certain assumptions judged by the Company to be reasonable, and, therefore, actual results could be different from these projections because of various risks and uncertain factors. 【Inquiry】 Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. Corporate Planning Department TEL +81-3-5288-5691 E-mail ir@fpg.jp URL https://www.fpg.jp 22 Attachments Original document

