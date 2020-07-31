Log in
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD.

(7148)
Financial Products : FPG Consolidated Financial Results Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020

07/31/2020

FPG Consolidated

Financial Results

Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020

(October 1, 2019 - June 30, 2020)

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

(Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Code: 7148)

Table of Contents

Information on Financial Results

(Page)

Highlights

3

Impact of COVID-19 and Air Mauritius Bankruptcy

4

Core Business Lease Arrangement Business

5

Diversified Businesses

11

Distribution Network Status Summary

15

Appendix

Income Statement / Balance Sheet

17

Partial change the shareholder benefit

19

Awarded the "Leasing Deal of the Year 2019(East)"

20

Selected as External Index

21

1

Information on Financial Results

2

Highlights

  • Improved the business environment in June, although our business activity in April and May was greatly restricted due to the state of emergency declared by the Government in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19
  • Aim to achieve the full-year forecast by accelerating the sales activity in the 4th quarter, since net sales progressed generally as forecast
  • Recorded a loss of JPY 0.30 billion in the 3rd quarter ( JPY 0.83 billion in nine months of
    FY2020) due to the Air Mauritius bankruptcyJPY billions

Net sales

Lease Arrangement

Business

Diversified Business

Gross profit SG&A cost Operating income Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Total amount of equity placement in operating leases

FY2019

FY2020

3Q(Cumulative)

3Q(Cumulative)

% of

% of

Y on Y

net sales

net sales

Change

20.04

100.0%

9.90

100.0%

▲50.6%

14.85

74.1%

8.04

81.2%

▲45.8%

5.19

25.9%

1.85

18.8%

▲64.2%

14.93

74.5%

7.34

74.1%

▲50.8%

4.51

22.5%

4.61

46.5%

+2.0%

10.41

52.0%

2.73

27.6%

▲73.8%

9.84

49.1%

2.67

27.0%

▲72.8%

6.84

34.1%

1.79

18.1%

▲73.7%

109.60

-

68.14

-

▲37.8%

FY2020

FY2020

revised

Progress

3Q

Full-year

rate

(Apr.-Jun.)

forecast

13.20

75.0%

1.60

11.00

73.2%

1.03

2.20

84.5%

0.57

-

-

1.14

-

-

1.54

4.00

68.3%

▲0.39

4.40

60.7%

▲0.54

3.10

58.0%

▲0.41

95.00

71.7%

11.50

Total amount of assets arranged in operating leases

441.06

-

142.49

-

▲67.7%

170.00 83.8%

17.91

Re-revised the full-year forecast for the total assets arranged from JPY 252.0 billion to JPY 170.0 billion, due to our policy of carefully selecting asset-arrangement projects (see p.8)

3

Impact of COVID-19 and Air Mauritius Bankruptcy

  • Impact of COVID-19
  • Aim to achieve the full-year forecast by accelerating the sales activity in the 4th quarter, as equity placement showed signs of recovery in June
  • In the Lease Arrangement Business, we will carefully select of assets arranged by further tightening credit management for lessees
  • No bankrupt other than Air Mauritius in our inventory(equity placements)
  • Impact of Air Mauritius Bankruptcy
  • Reflected inventory (aircraft for sale ) and borrowings(non-recourse loan) related Air
    Mauritius, which went bankrupt in April 2020, in the consolidated financial result in the 1st half financial results for the fiscal year ending September 2020
  • Impact on ordinary income (sales cost and non-operating income and expenses)

1st half

of FY2020:

JPY ▲0.52 billion

3rd quarter of FY2020:

JPY ▲0.30 billion

Total(Nine months of FY2020) : JPY ▲0.83 billionincl. interest expense etc. JPY ▲0.16 bin)

(Reference ) B/S Summary as of the end of June 2020

Non-recourse

Aircraft for sale

Loan

JPY 13.6 billion

JPY 16.4 billion

Net Risk JPY 2.8 billion

■ Impact on future business performance

Decrease in Net Risk JPY ▲0.67 bin.

Discussion with related parties is ongoing as of July 2020. Any new information that should be disclosed, will be released promptly

Total losses JPY ▲0.83 bin. - Interest expense etc. JPY ▲0.16 bin.

4

Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (1) Outline

  • Resumed the business activity in full swing from June, reached equity placements in the 3rd quarter of JPY 11.5 billion, almost as forecast, in spite of business activity in April and May being greatly restricted due to the state of emergency
  • For aircraft, the commission rate deteriorated due to a large amount of equity placements
    centered on low-profitability projectsJPY billions

Lease Arrangement

Business net sales

Total amount

of equity

Aircraft

placement in

operating

Ships

leases

Marine containers

Fee on equity

※1

(Sales/Equity placement)

Total amount of assets arranged

in operating leases

Inventory amount

※2

in operating leases

FY2019

FY2020

3Q(Cumulative)

3Q(Cumulative)

14.85

8.04

109.60

Component

68.14

Component

Ratio

Ratio

46.21

42.2%

35.64

52.3%

50.52

46.1%

22.94

33.7%

12.86

11.7%

9.55

14.0%

15.3%

12.3%

441.06

142.49

110.16

91.04

Y on Y

Change

▲45.8% ▲37.8% ▲22.9% ▲54.6% ▲25.7% - ▲67.7% ▲17.4%

1 Commission rate: Equity placements for full equity products in silent partnership and in trust converted at 34%

2 Inventory: Total of equity underwritten and money in trust (aircraft assets)

5

Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (2)

Equity Placements

  • Aim to achieve our full-year forecast of equity placements by accelerating the sales activity in the 4th quarter, since equity placements showed signs of recovery in June in addition to solid demand for Ships, Marine containers and Aircraft for leasing companies

Trends in equity placements by quarter

Initial

(JPY billions)

forecast

179.3

4Q

156.7

3Q

143.6

2Q

1Q

115.7

31.7

47.1

Revised

109.4

forecast

27.8

19.7

95.0

24.4

35.7

38.5

24.9

11.5

45.8

28.8

42.1

49.8

32.9

27.6

29.3

30.2

21.1

23.7

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

26.8

68.1

6

Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (3)

Product Inventory

  • Keep the appropriate inventory while closely monitoring the influence of COVID-19 and the sales situation
  • Kept down inventory with airlines as the lessee at about 30% of JOLCO's inventory as of the end of June 2020

(JPY billions)

Trends in inventory amount and advances received

Advances received

Inventory amount of JOL

Inventory amount of JOLCO

10.5

9.7

6.2

6.2

3.8

94.5

91.0

25.0

37.9

57.1

54.3

50.3

13.8

57.1

35.8

69.4

53.1

40.5

14.5

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020(3Q)

  • Excludes inventory that is aircraft for which the lessee is a leasing company

7

Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (4)

Trends in amount of assets arranged by quarter

  • Careful selection of assets arranged by taking into consideration the influence of COVID-19 to airline
  • Re-revisedthe full-year forecast for the total amount of assets arranged downward from JPY 252.0 billion to JPY 170.0 billion

(JPY billions)

Trends in amount of assets arranged by quarter

4Q 3Q

2Q 1Q

378.8

59.6

276.1

137.1 79.8

51.1 90.8

130.8 58.6

46.7

538.1

97.1

428.1

Revised

56.3 forecast

157.0252.0

187.3 Current

68.0

forecast

170.0

95.5

17.9

197.3

73.0

107.4

51.4

27.5

142.4

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

8

Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (5)

Trends in amount of assets arranged by lease asset

  • Assets arranged have not been overly dependent on aircraft so far, and we will continue

with a policy of arranging assets with the balance of lease assets in mind

Trends in amount of assets arranged by lease asset

(JPY billions)538.1 Aircraft

Ships

Marine containers

428.1

Revised

378.8

284.9

forecast

252.0

276.1

261.7

204.2

Current

forecast

181.8

170.0

180.8

99.6

91.7

81.8

74.9

84.5

74.5

72.3

31.9

9.7

28.7

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

3Q

27.5

142.4

9

Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (6)

JOL Results

  • Continued policy of dealing prudently with new assets arranged, as sales for large single investors are expected to stagnate due to the impact of COVID-19
  • Arrangement and Sales transition for JOL

Fiscal year

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

3Q

Number of aircraft

3

15

4

11

4

arranged

Number of

5

4

12

8

1

aircraft sold

Of which

trust

-

(2)

(7)

(5)

(0)

beneficiary

rights system

(Reference) JOLCO vs. JOL

JOLCO

JOL

Transaction with call option of the Lessee to purchase the leased assets at a fixed price at end of lease period Selling equity in the SPC by small lot

JOLCOs account for approximately 80% of equity placement (FY 2019 Act.)

Transaction without call option to purchase the leased assets at fixed price at end of lease period JOLs are mainly sold to a major single investor

10

Diversified Businesses Outline

  • Saw a decrease in net sales in the Diversified Business※1 compared to the same period last year, due to the whole building sale, which was a special factor of the 3rd quarter last year, had disappeared in this year. But an increase in net sales of the Investment and Maintenance Service, etc.※2 thanks to the contribution of a foreign subsidiary and two new subsidiaries

Sales of Diversified Businesses

(JPY millions)

Consolidated net sales

Diversified Businesses Total

Real Estate Business

Insurance Business

M&A Business

※2

Investment and

Maintenance Service, etc.

FY2019

FY2020

Y on Y

3Q(Cumulative)

of

3Q(Cumulative)

of

Change

net sales

net sales

20,049

100.0%

9,905

100.0%

▲50.6%

5,196

25.9%

1,857

18.8%

▲64.2%

3,867

642

▲83.4%

821

234

▲71.5%

139

66

▲52.3%

366

913

+149.1%

1 Diversified Businesses refers to businesses other than our main business, which is Lease Arrangement Business

2 Investment and Maintenance Service, etc. refers to investment and maintenance service of the overseas affiliates, private equity business,

and domestic affiliates, include FPG Securities, FPG Trust and FPG Technology etc.

11

Diversified Businesses Real Estate Business: Outline

  • Solid demand for small-lotreal-estate products, in spite of the fact that the whole building sale, which was a special factor of the last year, had disappeared in this year
  • Improved the product marketability of small-lotreal-estate products by creating the secondary market by meet to the needs of existing investors selling prematurely
  • Promote new origination of real estate products after the 4th quarter, although kept the careful stance to new origination in the 3rd quarter due to the influence of COVID-19

(JPY millions)

Net Sales in the Real Estate Business

Trends in number of employees (Real Estate Business)

4Q Net Sales

12

12

13

3Q Net Sales

9

8

555

696

146

274

76

549

479

122

152

1,940

383

1,557

642

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Net sales in FY2019 included commission fee conversion basis related one building sale

12

Diversified Businesses Insurance Business: Outline

  • Relocate the insurance personnel to the Lease Arrangement Business due to decline in demand related to the tax reform last year

Net Sales in the Insurance Business※1

(JPY millions)

Trends in number of employees (Insurance Business )

22

4Q Net Sales

18

3Q Net Sales

10

10

10

1,223

413

916

688

95

499

151

117

537

810

821

382

234

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

1 Commission fees (Total sales of Insurance Broker and Insurance Agency Service )

13

Diversified Businesses

Investment and Maintenance Service, etc. : Outline

  • Saw an increased in net sales in the Aircraft Investment Management Service Business operated by FPG AMENTUM
  • Contribution to the increase in net sales of 2 subsidiaries, FPG Technology and NORTH JAPN AIRLINES, which were acquired by FPG in this year

Net sales of Investment and Maintenance Service, etc.

(JPY millions)

Business

Business Operator

FY2019

FY2020

Y on Y

3Q(Cumulative)

3Q(Cumulative)

Change

Investment and Maintenance

366

913

+149.1%

Service, etc.

Aircraft Investment Management

FPG AMENTUM

226

616

+172.3%

Service Business

IT Business

FPG Technology

0

123

-

Aviation Business

NORTH JAPAN

0

66

-

AIRLINES

Securities,Trust and

Others

140

106

▲24.2%

Investment Business

  • Net sales of FPG AMENTUM only include sales from Investment and management Service Business

Copyright Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

14

Distribution Network Status Summary

  • Number of contracts with accounting firms was 5,130 as of the end of June 2020
  • Number of partnerships with financial institutions has reached 144, covering almost all regional banks around the country and major securities companies
  • Further strengthened the networks enables cross-selling in addition to expanding the number of partnerships

Number of Partnership Agreements with Accounting firms

Financial

institutions

144

Accounting

Accounting

Accounting

Number of

firms

firms

firms

exceeded

Partnership

exceeded

exceeded

5,000

Agreements

3,000

4,000

with

Accounting

5,130

firms

4,801

5,000

4,272

4,000

3,466

2,814

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

End of June 30,

FY2020

15

Appendix

16

Income Statement Summary

Net sales Cost of sales Gross profit SG&A cost Operating income Non-operating income Non-operating expenses Ordinary income

Income before income taxes Total income taxes

Profit attributable to owners of parent

JPY billions

FY2019

FY2020

Y on Y

3Q(Cumulative)

3Q(Cumulative)

Change

20.04

9.90

▲50.6%

5.11

2.56

▲49.9%

14.93

7.34

▲50.8%

4.51

4.61

+2.0%

10.41

2.73

▲73.8%

1.06

1.77

+66.8%

1.64

1.83

+11.9%

9.84

2.67

▲72.8%

9.79

2.66

▲72.8%

2.95

0.83

▲71.7%

6.84

1.79

▲73.7%

Cost of sales: Includes cost of commission fees paid for client introductions, arrangement costs for Lease Arrangement Business ,and valuation loss of Aircraft for sale

Non-operating income: Includes interest that we collect from investors when we sell equity to them in Lease Arrangement Business

Non-operating expenses: Includes interest paid on commission fees and interest expenses related to fund-procurement (USD as well as JPY)

17

Balance Sheet Summary

JPY billions

Asset

Sep.30, 2019

Jun.30, 2020

Change

Current assets

121.09

144.49

+23.39

Cash and deposit

16.58

25.57

+8.99

Equity underwritten

75.43

57.49

▲17.93

Money in trust

19.10

33.54

+14.43

Aircraft for sales

0.00

16.45

+16.45

Real estate for arrangement

3.37

0.01

▲3.36

Non-current assets

4.74

5.64

+0.90

Total assets

125.83

150.13

+24.29

Liabilities

Sep.30, 2019

Jun.30, 2020

Change

Current liabilities

82.40

98.67

+16.27

Short-term debt

65.89

88.13

+22.24

SPC non-recourse loan (within 1 year)

0.00

1.09

+1.09

Advances received

9.79

6.25

▲3.53

Non-current liabilities

10.45

23.33

+12.87

Long-term debt

10.18

10.43

+0.24

SPC non-recourse loan

0.00

12.50

+12.50

Total liabilities

92.85

122.00

+29.14

Total net assets

32.98

28.13

▲4.84

Total liabilities and net assets

125.83

150.13

+24.29

Equity underwritten : Temporary advances in Lease Arrangement Business prior to selling to equity investors

Money in trust : Temporary stock of trust beneficiary right of operating lease for aircraft using a trust function

Aircraft for sales: Aircraft owned by SPC for operating lease with Air Mauritius Limited as lessee

Real estate for arrangement : Stock of small-lot real estate investment products

Advances received : Including advances of commission fees related to Lease Arrangement Business

18

Partial change the shareholder benefit

  • Partially change the qualified shareholder and the amount of benefit in order to strengthen the benefits offered to shareholders who continue to hold a certain number of shares over the medium and long term

UC gift certificate awarded according to the number of shares held and the period of retention

Continuous retention period

Held shares

Assessed

Frequency

1 year or more, less

2 year or more, less

date

of gifts

3 years or more

than 2 years

than 3 years

1,000 - 2,999

2,000 JPY

2,500 JPY

3,000 JPY

3,000 - 4,999

6,000 JPY

8,000 JPY

10,000 JPY

End of

Once a year

September

5,000 or greater

12,000 JPY

15,000 JPY

20,000 JPY

The continuous retention period will be determined based on the number of times continuously recorded under the same shareholder number in the shareholder register as of the end of September and the end of March each year

Continuous retention of 1 year or more is defined as the holder being recorded three consecutive times with the same shareholder number. 2 years or more is defined as being recorded 5 times in a row and 3 years or more is defined as being recorded 7 times in a row

  • Applied to shareholders who recorded in FPG's shareholder register as of the end of Sep. 2020
  • The determination of the continuous retention period under the changed benefits will be made retrospectively from the end of September 2020
  • The shareholder benefits will be sent at the end of Dec. 2020

Copyright Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

19

Awarded Marine Money's "Leasing Deal of the Year2019(East)"

In April 2020, FPG was awarded Marine Money's "Leasing Deal of the Year 2019(East)"

Copyright Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

20

Selected as External Index (As of July 31, 2020)

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400

The S&P/JPX

Carbon Efficient Index

21

Disclaimer

Projected results described in these presentation slides are based on the information available to the Company at the time of preparing, as well as certain assumptions judged by the Company to be reasonable, and, therefore, actual results could be different from these projections because of various risks and uncertain factors.

Inquiry

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

Corporate Planning Department

TEL +81-3-5288-5691

E-mail ir@fpg.jp

URL https://www.fpg.jp

22

Disclaimer

Financial Products Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:35:07 UTC
