Financial Products : FPG Consolidated Financial Results Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020
07/31/2020 | 03:36am EDT
FPG Consolidated
Financial Results
Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020
(October 1, 2019 - June 30, 2020)
Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.
(Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Code: 7148)
Table of Contents
◆Information on Financial Results
(Page)
Highlights
3
Impact of COVID-19 and Air Mauritius Bankruptcy
4
Core Business Lease Arrangement Business
5
Diversified Businesses
11
Distribution Network Status Summary
15
◆Appendix
Income Statement / Balance Sheet
17
Partial change the shareholder benefit
19
Awarded the "Leasing Deal of the Year 2019(East)"
20
Selected as External Index
21
1
Information on Financial Results
2
Highlights
Improved the business environment in June, although our business activity in April and May was greatly restricted due to the state of emergency declared by the Government in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Aim to achieve the full-year forecast by accelerating the sales activity in the 4th quarter, since net sales progressed generally as forecast
Recorded a loss of JPY 0.30 billion in the 3rd quarter ( JPY 0.83 billion in nine months of
FY2020) due to the Air Mauritius bankruptcy（JPY billions）
Net sales
Lease Arrangement
Business
Diversified Business
Gross profit SG&A cost Operating income Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Total amount of equity placement in operating leases
FY2019
FY2020
3Q(Cumulative)
3Q(Cumulative)
% of
% of
Y on Y
net sales
net sales
Change
20.04
100.0%
9.90
100.0%
▲50.6%
14.85
74.1%
8.04
81.2%
▲45.8%
5.19
25.9%
1.85
18.8%
▲64.2%
14.93
74.5%
7.34
74.1%
▲50.8%
4.51
22.5%
4.61
46.5%
+2.0%
10.41
52.0%
2.73
27.6%
▲73.8%
9.84
49.1%
2.67
27.0%
▲72.8%
6.84
34.1%
1.79
18.1%
▲73.7%
109.60
-
68.14
-
▲37.8%
FY2020
FY2020
revised
Progress
3Q
Full-year
rate
(Apr.-Jun.)
forecast
13.20
75.0%
1.60
11.00
73.2%
1.03
2.20
84.5%
0.57
-
-
1.14
-
-
1.54
4.00
68.3%
▲0.39
4.40
60.7%
▲0.54
3.10
58.0%
▲0.41
95.00
71.7%
11.50
Total amount of assets arranged in operating leases
441.06
-
142.49
-
▲67.7%
※
170.00 83.8%
17.91
※Re-revised the full-year forecast for the total assets arranged from JPY 252.0 billion to JPY 170.0 billion, due to our policy of carefully selecting asset-arrangement projects (see p.8)
3
Impact of COVID-19 and Air Mauritius Bankruptcy
Impact of COVID-19
Aim to achieve the full-year forecast by accelerating the sales activity in the 4th quarter, as equity placement showed signs of recovery in June
In the Lease Arrangement Business, we will carefully select of assets arranged by further tightening credit management for lessees
No bankrupt other than Air Mauritius in our inventory(equity placements)
Impact of Air Mauritius Bankruptcy
Reflected inventory (aircraft for sale ) and borrowings(non-recourse loan) related Air
Mauritius, which went bankrupt in April 2020, in the consolidated financial result in the 1st half financial results for the fiscal year ending September 2020
Impact on ordinary income (sales cost and non-operating income and expenses)
1st half
of FY2020:
JPY ▲0.52 billion
3rd quarter of FY2020:
JPY ▲0.30 billion
Total(Nine months of FY2020) : JPY ▲0.83 billion（incl. interest expense etc. JPY ▲0.16 bin)
(Reference ) B/S Summary as of the end of June 2020
Non-recourse
Aircraft for sale
Loan
JPY 13.6 billion
JPY 16.4 billion
Net Risk JPY 2.8 billion
■ Impact on future business performance
Decrease in Net Risk JPY ▲0.67 bin.※
Discussion with related parties is ongoing as of July 2020. Any new information that should be disclosed, will be released promptly
※ Total losses JPY ▲0.83 bin. - Interest expense etc. JPY ▲0.16 bin.
4
Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (1) Outline
Resumed the business activity in full swing from June, reached equity placements in the 3rd quarter of JPY 11.5 billion, almost as forecast, in spite of business activity in April and May being greatly restricted due to the state of emergency
For aircraft, the commission rate deteriorated due to a large amount of equity placements
centered on low-profitability projects（JPY billions）
※1 Commission rate: Equity placements for full equity products in silent partnership and in trust converted at 34%
※2 Inventory: Total of equity underwritten and money in trust (aircraft assets)
5
Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (2)
Equity Placements
Aim to achieve our full-year forecast of equity placements by accelerating the sales activity in the 4th quarter, since equity placements showed signs of recovery in June in addition to solid demand for Ships, Marine containers and Aircraft for leasing companies
Trends in equity placements by quarter
Initial
(JPY billions)
forecast
179.3
4Q
156.7
3Q
143.6
↓
2Q
1Q
115.7
31.7
47.1
Revised
109.4
forecast
27.8
19.7
95.0
24.4
35.7
38.5
24.9
11.5
45.8
28.8
42.1
49.8
32.9
27.6
29.3
30.2
21.1
23.7
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
26.8
68.1
6
Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (3)
Product Inventory
Keep the appropriate inventory while closely monitoring the influence of COVID-19 and the sales situation
Kept down inventory with airlines as the lessee at about 30% of JOLCO's inventory as of the end of June 2020※
(JPY billions)
Trends in inventory amount and advances received
Advances received
Inventory amount of JOL
Inventory amount of JOLCO
10.5
9.7
6.2
6.2
3.8
94.5
91.0
25.0
37.9
57.1
54.3
50.3
13.8
57.1
35.8
69.4
53.1
40.5
14.5
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020(3Q)
Excludes inventory that is aircraft for which the lessee is a leasing company
7
Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (4)
Trends in amount of assets arranged by quarter
Careful selection of assets arranged by taking into consideration the influence of COVID-19 to airline
Re-revisedthe full-year forecast for the total amount of assets arranged downward from JPY 252.0 billion to JPY 170.0 billion
(JPY billions)
Trends in amount of assets arranged by quarter
4Q 3Q
2Q 1Q
378.8
59.6
276.1
137.1 79.8
51.1 90.8
130.8 58.6
46.7
538.1
97.1
428.1
Revised
56.3 forecast
157.0252.0
↓
187.3 Current
68.0
forecast
170.0
95.5
17.9
197.3
73.0
107.4
51.4
27.5
142.4
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
8
Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (5)
Trends in amount of assets arranged by lease asset
Assets arranged have not been overly dependent on aircraft so far, and we will continue
with a policy of arranging assets with the balance of lease assets in mind
Trends in amount of assets arranged by lease asset
(JPY billions)538.1 Aircraft
Ships
Marine containers
428.1
Revised
378.8
284.9
forecast
252.0
276.1
261.7
↓
204.2
Current
forecast
181.8
170.0
180.8
99.6
91.7
81.8
74.9
84.5
74.5
72.3
31.9
9.7
28.7
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
3Q
27.5
142.4
9
Core Business Lease Arrangement Business (6)
JOL Results
Continued policy of dealing prudently with new assets arranged, as sales for large single investors are expected to stagnate due to the impact of COVID-19
Arrangement and Sales transition for JOL
Fiscal year
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
3Q
Number of aircraft
3
15
4
11
4
arranged
Number of
5
4
12
8
1
aircraft sold
Of which
trust
-
(2)
(7)
(5)
(0)
beneficiary
rights system
(Reference) JOLCO vs. JOL
JOLCO
JOL
・Transaction with call option of the Lessee to purchase the leased assets at a fixed price at end of lease period ・Selling equity in the SPC by small lot
・JOLCOs account for approximately 80% of equity placement (FY 2019 Act.)
・Transaction without call option to purchase the leased assets at fixed price at end of lease period ・JOLs are mainly sold to a major single investor
10
Diversified Businesses Outline
Saw a decrease in net sales in the Diversified Business※1 compared to the same period last year, due to the whole building sale, which was a special factor of the 3rd quarter last year, had disappeared in this year. But an increase in net sales of the Investment and Maintenance Service, etc.※2 thanks to the contribution of a foreign subsidiary and two new subsidiaries
Sales of Diversified Businesses
(JPY millions)
Consolidated net sales
Diversified Businesses Total
Real Estate Business
Insurance Business
M&A Business
※2
Investment and
Maintenance Service, etc.
FY2019
FY2020
Y on Y
3Q(Cumulative)
％ of
3Q(Cumulative)
％ of
Change
net sales
net sales
20,049
100.0%
9,905
100.0%
▲50.6%
5,196
25.9%
1,857
18.8%
▲64.2%
3,867
642
▲83.4%
821
234
▲71.5%
139
66
▲52.3%
366
913
+149.1%
※1 Diversified Businesses refers to businesses other than our main business, which is Lease Arrangement Business
※2 Investment and Maintenance Service, etc. refers to investment and maintenance service of the overseas affiliates, private equity business,
and domestic affiliates, include FPG Securities, FPG Trust and FPG Technology etc.
11
Diversified Businesses Real Estate Business: Outline
Solid demand for small-lotreal-estate products, in spite of the fact that the whole building sale, which was a special factor of the last year, had disappeared in this year
Improved the product marketability of small-lotreal-estate products by creating the secondary market by meet to the needs of existing investors selling prematurely
Promote new origination of real estate products after the 4th quarter, although kept the careful stance to new origination in the 3rd quarter due to the influence of COVID-19
(JPY millions)
Net Sales in the Real Estate Business
Trends in number of employees (Real Estate Business)
4Q Net Sales
12
12
13
3Q Net Sales
9
8
555
696
146
274
76
549
479
122
152
1,940 ※
383
1,557
642
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
※Net sales in FY2019 included commission fee conversion basis related one building sale
Relocate the insurance personnel to the Lease Arrangement Business due to decline in demand related to the tax reform last year
Net Sales in the Insurance Business※1
(JPY millions)
Trends in number of employees (Insurance Business )
22
4Q Net Sales
18
3Q Net Sales
10
10
10
1,223
413
916
688
95
499
151
117
537
810
821
382
234
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
※1 Commission fees (Total sales of Insurance Broker and Insurance Agency Service )
13
Diversified Businesses
Investment and Maintenance Service, etc. : Outline
Saw an increased in net sales in the Aircraft Investment Management Service Business operated by FPG AMENTUM
Contribution to the increase in net sales of 2 subsidiaries, FPG Technology and NORTH JAPN AIRLINES, which were acquired by FPG in this year
Net sales of Investment and Maintenance Service, etc.
(JPY millions)
Business
Business Operator
FY2019
FY2020
Y on Y
3Q(Cumulative)
3Q(Cumulative)
Change
Investment and Maintenance
366
913
+149.1%
Service, etc.
Aircraft Investment Management
FPG AMENTUM
※
226
616
+172.3%
Service Business
IT Business
FPG Technology
0
123
-
Aviation Business
NORTH JAPAN
0
66
-
AIRLINES
Securities,Trust and
Others
140
106
▲24.2%
Investment Business
Net sales of FPG AMENTUM only include sales from Investment and management Service Business
Copyright Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
14
Distribution Network Status Summary
Number of contracts with accounting firms was 5,130 as of the end of June 2020
Number of partnerships with financial institutions has reached 144, covering almost all regional banks around the country and major securities companies
Further strengthened the networks enables cross-selling in addition to expanding the number of partnerships
Number of Partnership Agreements with Accounting firms
Financial
institutions
144
Accounting
Accounting
Accounting
Number of
firms
firms
firms
exceeded
Partnership
exceeded
exceeded
5,000
Agreements
3,000
4,000
with
Accounting
5,130
firms
4,801
5,000
4,272
4,000
3,466
2,814
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
End of June 30,
FY2020
15
Appendix
16
Income Statement Summary
Net sales①Cost of sales Gross profit SG&A cost Operating income②Non-operating income ③Non-operating expenses Ordinary income
Income before income taxes Total income taxes
Profit attributable to owners of parent
（JPY billions）
FY2019
FY2020
Y on Y
3Q(Cumulative)
3Q(Cumulative)
Change
20.04
9.90
▲50.6%
5.11
2.56
▲49.9%
14.93
7.34
▲50.8%
4.51
4.61
+2.0%
10.41
2.73
▲73.8%
1.06
1.77
+66.8%
1.64
1.83
+11.9%
9.84
2.67
▲72.8%
9.79
2.66
▲72.8%
2.95
0.83
▲71.7%
6.84
1.79
▲73.7%
① Cost of sales: Includes cost of commission fees paid for client introductions, arrangement costs for Lease Arrangement Business ,and valuation loss of Aircraft for sale
②Non-operating income: Includes interest that we collect from investors when we sell equity to them in Lease Arrangement Business
③Non-operating expenses: Includes interest paid on commission fees and interest expenses related to fund-procurement (USD as well as JPY)
17
Balance Sheet Summary
（JPY billions）
Asset
Sep.30, 2019
Jun.30, 2020
Change
Current assets
121.09
144.49
+23.39
Cash and deposit
16.58
25.57
+8.99
① Equity underwritten
75.43
57.49
▲17.93
②Money in trust
19.10
33.54
+14.43
③Aircraft for sales
0.00
16.45
+16.45
④Real estate for arrangement
3.37
0.01
▲3.36
Non-current assets
4.74
5.64
+0.90
Total assets
125.83
150.13
+24.29
Liabilities
Sep.30, 2019
Jun.30, 2020
Change
Current liabilities
82.40
98.67
+16.27
Short-term debt
65.89
88.13
+22.24
SPC non-recourse loan (within 1 year)
0.00
1.09
+1.09
⑤Advances received
9.79
6.25
▲3.53
Non-current liabilities
10.45
23.33
+12.87
Long-term debt
10.18
10.43
+0.24
SPC non-recourse loan
0.00
12.50
+12.50
Total liabilities
92.85
122.00
+29.14
Total net assets
32.98
28.13
▲4.84
Total liabilities and net assets
125.83
150.13
+24.29
① Equity underwritten : Temporary advances in Lease Arrangement Business prior to selling to equity investors
②Money in trust : Temporary stock of trust beneficiary right of operating lease for aircraft using a trust function
③Aircraft for sales: Aircraft owned by SPC for operating lease with Air Mauritius Limited as lessee
④Real estate for arrangement : Stock of small-lot real estate investment products
⑤Advances received : Including advances of commission fees related to Lease Arrangement Business
18
Partial change the shareholder benefit
Partially change the qualified shareholder and the amount of benefit in order to strengthen the benefits offered to shareholders who continue to hold a certain number of shares over the medium and long term
UC gift certificate awarded according to the number of shares held and the period of retention
Continuous retention period
Held shares
Assessed
Frequency
1 year or more, less
2 year or more, less
date
of gifts
3 years or more
than 2 years
than 3 years
1,000 - 2,999
2,000 JPY
2,500 JPY
3,000 JPY
3,000 - 4,999
6,000 JPY
8,000 JPY
10,000 JPY
End of
Once a year
September
5,000 or greater
12,000 JPY
15,000 JPY
20,000 JPY
The continuous retention period will be determined based on the number of times continuously recorded under the same shareholder number in the shareholder register as of the end of September and the end of March each year
Continuous retention of 1 year or more is defined as the holder being recorded three consecutive times with the same shareholder number. 2 years or more is defined as being recorded 5 times in a row and 3 years or more is defined as being recorded 7 times in a row
Applied to shareholders who recorded in FPG's shareholder register as of the end of Sep. 2020
The determination of the continuous retention period under the changed benefits will be made retrospectively from the end of September 2020
The shareholder benefits will be sent at the end of Dec. 2020
Copyright Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
19
Awarded Marine Money's "Leasing Deal of the Year2019(East)"
In April 2020, FPG was awarded Marine Money's "Leasing Deal of the Year 2019(East)"
Copyright Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
20
Selected as External Index (As of July 31, 2020)
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400※
The S&P/JPX
Carbon Efficient Index
21
Disclaimer
