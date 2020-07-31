Log in
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD.

(7148)
Financial Products : Notice Regarding Partial Change to Shareholder Benefits

07/31/2020 | 03:36am EDT

July 31, 2020

Company:

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder

(Code 7148 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Sakurai,

General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

(TEL. +81-3-5288-5691)

Notice Regarding Partial Change to Shareholder Benefits

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. ("FPG") announced that the Board of Directors passed a resolution at a meeting on July 31, 2020 to make a partial change to shareholder benefits

1. Reasons for partial change to shareholder benefits

We thank our shareholders for their daily support, and we have implemented a shareholder benefit program with the aim of increasing the attractiveness of investment in our shares and keeping a greater number of shareholders for the long term.

FPG has decided to partially change the shareholder benefit program in order to strengthen the benefits offered to shareholders who continue to hold a certain number of shares over the medium to long term.

2. Content of changes

(1) Current benefits

UC gift certificate awarded according to the number of shares held and the period of retention

Continuous retention period

Assessed

Frequency of

Held shares

Less than 1

1 year or

2 years or

3 years or

more, less

more, less

date

gifts

year

more

than 2 years

than 3 years

500-999

1,000

1,500

2,000

2,500

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

End of

1,000-4,999

2,000

3,000

4,000

5,000

Once a year

September

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

5,000 or greater

5,000

7,000

9,000

10,000

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

(2) Benefits after change

UC gift certificate awarded according to the number of shares held and the period of retention

Continuous retention period

Assessed

Frequency of

Held shares

1 year or more,

2 years or more,

3 years or more

date

gifts

less than 2 years

less than 3 years

1,000-2,999

2,000

2,500

3,000

JPY

JPY

JPY

End of

3,000-4,999

6,000

8,000

10,000

Once a year

September

JPY

JPY

JPY

5,000 or greater

12,000

15,000

20,000

JPY

JPY

JPY

Note: The continuous retention period and the held shares will be determined based on the number of times and the number of shares continuously recorded under the same shareholder number in the shareholder register as of the end of September and the end of March each year. Continuous retention of "1 year or more" is defined as the holder being recorded three consecutive times with the same shareholder number. "2 years or more" is defined as being recorded 5 times in a row and "3 years or more" is defined as being recorded 7 times in a row. In addition, the continuous retention period after the change of shareholder benefits plan will be determined by adding up the holding period before the change.

(3) Timing of changes

The changed benefits will be applied to the benefits be awarded to shareholders who recorded in FPG's shareholder register as of the end of September 2020. The shareholder benefits will be enclosed in the "Notice of Resolution of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" that will be mailed to shareholders after the annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Disclaimer

Financial Products Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:35:08 UTC
