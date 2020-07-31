Financial Products : Notice Regarding Partial Change to Shareholder Benefits

July 31, 2020 Company: Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder (Code 7148 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries: Hiroshi Sakurai, General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. (TEL. +81-3-5288-5691)

Notice Regarding Partial Change to Shareholder Benefits

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. ("FPG") announced that the Board of Directors passed a resolution at a meeting on July 31, 2020 to make a partial change to shareholder benefits

1. Reasons for partial change to shareholder benefits

We thank our shareholders for their daily support, and we have implemented a shareholder benefit program with the aim of increasing the attractiveness of investment in our shares and keeping a greater number of shareholders for the long term.

FPG has decided to partially change the shareholder benefit program in order to strengthen the benefits offered to shareholders who continue to hold a certain number of shares over the medium to long term.

2. Content of changes

(1) Current benefits

UC gift certificate awarded according to the number of shares held and the period of retention