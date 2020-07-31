Financial Products : Notice Regarding Partial Change to Shareholder Benefits
July 31, 2020
Company:
Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.
Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder
(Code 7148 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries:
Hiroshi Sakurai,
General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.
(TEL. +81-3-5288-5691)
Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. ("FPG") announced that the Board of Directors passed a resolution at a meeting on July 31, 2020 to make a partial change to shareholder benefits
1. Reasons for partial change to shareholder benefits
We thank our shareholders for their daily support, and we have implemented a shareholder benefit program with the aim of increasing the attractiveness of investment in our shares and keeping a greater number of shareholders for the long term.
FPG has decided to partially change the shareholder benefit program in order to strengthen the benefits offered to shareholders who continue to hold a certain number of shares over the medium to long term.
2. Content of changes
(1) Current benefits
UC gift certificate awarded according to the number of shares held and the period of retention
Continuous retention period
Assessed
Frequency of
Held shares
Less than 1
1 year or
2 years or
3 years or
more, less
more, less
date
gifts
year
more
than 2 years
than 3 years
500-999
1,000
1,500
2,000
2,500
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
End of
1,000-4,999
2,000
3,000
4,000
5,000
Once a year
September
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
5,000 or greater
5,000
7,000
9,000
10,000
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
(2) Benefits after change
UC gift certificate awarded according to the number of shares held and the period of retention
Continuous retention period
Assessed
Frequency of
Held shares
1 year or more,
2 years or more,
3 years or more
date
gifts
less than 2 years
less than 3 years
1,000-2,999
2,000
2,500
3,000
JPY
JPY
JPY
End of
3,000-4,999
6,000
8,000
10,000
Once a year
September
JPY
JPY
JPY
5,000 or greater
12,000
15,000
20,000
JPY
JPY
JPY
Note: The continuous retention period and the held shares will be determined based on the number of times and the number of shares continuously recorded under the same shareholder number in the shareholder register as of the end of September and the end of March each year. Continuous retention of "1 year or more" is defined as the holder being recorded three consecutive times with the same shareholder number. "2 years or more" is defined as being recorded 5 times in a row and "3 years or more" is defined as being recorded 7 times in a row. In addition, the continuous retention period after the change of shareholder benefits plan will be determined by adding up the holding period before the change.
(3) Timing of changes
The changed benefits will be applied to the benefits be awarded to shareholders who recorded in FPG's shareholder register as of the end of September 2020. The shareholder benefits will be enclosed in the "Notice of Resolution of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" that will be mailed to shareholders after the annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
