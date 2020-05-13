Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.    7148   JP3166990006

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD.

(7148)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Products : Notice of Differences between Financial Results Forecast and Actual Financial Results for the Second Quarter, and Revision to Full-year Financial Resu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 03:35am EDT

May 13, 2020

Company:

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder

(Code 7148 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Yusuke Tsubouchi,

General Manager of Accounting Dept.1

(TEL. +81-3-5288-5691)

Notice of Differences between Financial Results Forecast and Actual Financial Results for the

Second Quarter, and Revision to Full-year Financial Results Forecast

Due to a difference between the Actual Financial Results announced today and the Financial Results Forecast for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 2020, announced on April 21, 2020, Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (FPG) announces as it is described below1.

In addition, FPG announces that it has revised the Full-yearFinancial Results Forecast for the fiscal year ending September 2020, announced on April 21, 2020, as it is described below2.

1. Differences between Financial Results Forecast and Actual Financial Results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020

Differences between Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Actual Financial Results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 (October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Million yen)

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

Net income

Net sales

attributable to

per

income

income

owners of parent

share

Previous forecast (A)

8,279

3,640

3,726

2,593

29.27 yen

Actual results (B)

8,296

3,130

3,216

2,212

24.96 yen

Increase or decrease

17

510

510

381

amount (B)-(A)

Increase or decrease

0.2

14.0

13.7

14.7

percentage (%)

(Reference)

Previous 2nd quarter

results

11,253

6,182

5,675

3,930

44.18 yen

(second quarter of fiscal

year ended September

2019)

1

2. Revision to Full-year Financial Results Forecast for the fiscal year ending September 2020

Revision to Full-year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the fiscal year ending September 2020 (October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020)

(Million yen)

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

Net income

Net sales

attributable to

per

income

income

owners of parent

share

Previous

forecast

(A)

13,200

4,600

5,000

3,400

38.37 yen

Revised

forecast

(B)

13,200

4,000

4,400

3,100

34.98 yen

Increase or decrease

600

600

300

a m o u n t ( B ) - ( A )

Increase or decrease

13.0

12.0

8.8

p e r c e n t a g e ( % )

(Reference)

Full-year results

26,595

14,432

14,394

10,035

113.01 yen

(fiscal

year

ended

September 2019)

(Note) The revised forecast for net income per share does not reflect the impact of the acquisition of treasury shares based on the "Notice Regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares" announced April 21, 2020.

3. Reason for Differences between Financial Results Forecast and Actual Financial Results for the second quarter, and Revision to Full-year Financial Results Forecast for the fiscal year ending September 2020

As announced in the "Notice of Impact on Our Company Due to Application for Voluntary Administration by Air

Mauritius Limited" on April 24, 2020 and the "Notice of the Postponement of Announcement of Consolidated

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 2020" on April 27, 2020, FPG had been considering accounting treatment for equity underwritten related to operating lease products of Air Mauritius Limited, who applied for voluntary administration based on the Mauritius Insolvency Act on April 22, 2020.

The accounting treatment has been finalized, and as valuation loss of 527 million yen has been recorded in the cost of sales, there is a difference between the Actual Financial Results and the Financial Results Forecast for the Second Quarter. For more information, please refer to the "Notice of Impact on Our Company Due to Application for Voluntary Administration by Air Mauritius Limited" (progress of disclosure) announced today.

In addition, FPG has revised the full-year financial results forecast by taking into consideration the impact of the application for the voluntary management of Air Mauritius Limited and the expected costs of this matter in the second half.

There is no change in the dividend forecast (annual dividend per share is 30 yen) for the fiscal year ending September 2020, as announced in the "Notice of Change to Dividend Policy for the Fiscal Year Ending September 2020 and Revision to Dividend Forecast" dated April 21, 2020, but as a result of the revision to the full-year Financial Results Forecast, the dividend payout ratio (consolidated) is expected to be 85.8% (the dividend payout ratio does not reflect the impact of the acquisition of treasury shares based on the "Notice Regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares" announced April 21, 2020).

Note: The above forecasts are based on certain assumptions judged to be reasonable by FPG when preparing this document. Actual results may differ from forecasts due to fluctuations caused by a wide variety of factors.

2

Disclaimer

Financial Products Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 07:34:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP C
03:35aFINANCIAL PRODUCTS : Notice of Differences between Financial Results Forecast an..
PU
2019FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
2016FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
2015FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD. : SPLIT: 3 of 1
FA
2014FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 26 250 M
EBIT 2020 15 250 M
Net income 2020 10 650 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 11,2%
P/E ratio 2020 4,52x
P/E ratio 2021 4,30x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,83x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,71x
Capitalization 48 116 M
Chart FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 100,00  JPY
Last Close Price 543,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hisanaga Tanimura President & Representative Director
Tadashi Ishiguro Director, Head-Finance, Legal, Compliance & HR
Kenji Kubode Manager-Accounting 1, 2 & Information Systems
Kazuki Takahashi Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Masashi Funayama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD.1.31%448
CINTAS CORPORATION-23.54%21 408
TELEPERFORMANCE0.74%13 974
RENTOKIL INITIAL5.96%10 916
NEXI S.P.A12.76%9 934
EDENRED-19.31%9 817
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group