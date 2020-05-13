Financial Products : Notice of Differences between Financial Results Forecast and Actual Financial Results for the Second Quarter, and Revision to Full-year Financial Resu

Differences between Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Actual Financial Results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 (October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

1. Differences between Financial Results Forecast and Actual Financial Results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020

In addition, FPG announces that it has revised the Full-yearFinancial Results Forecast for the fiscal year ending September 2020, announced on April 21, 2020, as it is described below2.

Due to a difference between the Actual Financial Results announced today and the Financial Results Forecast for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 2020, announced on April 21, 2020, Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (FPG) announces as it is described below1.

Notice of Differences between Financial Results Forecast and Actual Financial Results for the

(Code 7148 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

2. Revision to Full-year Financial Results Forecast for the fiscal year ending September 2020

Revision to Full-year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the fiscal year ending September 2020 (October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020)

(Million yen) Operating Ordinary Net income Net income Net sales attributable to per income income owners of parent share Previous forecast (A) 13,200 4,600 5,000 3,400 38.37 yen Revised forecast (B) 13,200 4,000 4,400 3,100 34.98 yen Increase or decrease ― △600 △600 △300 a m o u n t ( B ) - ( A ) Increase or decrease ― △13.0 △12.0 △8.8 p e r c e n t a g e ( % ) (Reference) Full-year results 26,595 14,432 14,394 10,035 113.01 yen (fiscal year ended September 2019)

(Note) The revised forecast for net income per share does not reflect the impact of the acquisition of treasury shares based on the "Notice Regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares" announced April 21, 2020.

3. Reason for Differences between Financial Results Forecast and Actual Financial Results for the second quarter, and Revision to Full-year Financial Results Forecast for the fiscal year ending September 2020

As announced in the "Notice of Impact on Our Company Due to Application for Voluntary Administration by Air

Mauritius Limited" on April 24, 2020 and the "Notice of the Postponement of Announcement of Consolidated

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 2020" on April 27, 2020, FPG had been considering accounting treatment for equity underwritten related to operating lease products of Air Mauritius Limited, who applied for voluntary administration based on the Mauritius Insolvency Act on April 22, 2020.

The accounting treatment has been finalized, and as valuation loss of 527 million yen has been recorded in the cost of sales, there is a difference between the Actual Financial Results and the Financial Results Forecast for the Second Quarter. For more information, please refer to the "Notice of Impact on Our Company Due to Application for Voluntary Administration by Air Mauritius Limited" (progress of disclosure) announced today.

In addition, FPG has revised the full-year financial results forecast by taking into consideration the impact of the application for the voluntary management of Air Mauritius Limited and the expected costs of this matter in the second half.

There is no change in the dividend forecast (annual dividend per share is 30 yen) for the fiscal year ending September 2020, as announced in the "Notice of Change to Dividend Policy for the Fiscal Year Ending September 2020 and Revision to Dividend Forecast" dated April 21, 2020, but as a result of the revision to the full-year Financial Results Forecast, the dividend payout ratio (consolidated) is expected to be 85.8% (the dividend payout ratio does not reflect the impact of the acquisition of treasury shares based on the "Notice Regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares" announced April 21, 2020).

Note: The above forecasts are based on certain assumptions judged to be reasonable by FPG when preparing this document. Actual results may differ from forecasts due to fluctuations caused by a wide variety of factors.

2