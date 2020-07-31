Financial Products : Notice of Organizational Change

Log in
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD.

(7148)
07/31/2020 | 03:36am EDT

July 31, 2020

Company:

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder

(Code 7148 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Sakurai,

General Manager of Corporate Planning Dept.

(TEL. +81-3-5288-5691)

Notice of Organizational Change

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (FPG) announces that it has decided to change the name of the Shinjuku Branch Preparatory Office to the West Tokyo Sales Dept. on August 1, 2020.

1. Reason for name change

As reported in the "Notice of Organizational Changes" dated March 17, 2020, for the purpose of further strengthening our relationships with introducers and investors, the Tokyo Sales Depts. 1, 2 and 3 were reorganized into the Tokyo Sales Dept. and the Shinjuku Branch Preparatory Office this April, and FPG has been working to strengthen sales within the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Under these circumstances, the Shinjuku Branch Preparatory Office was being prepared with a view to opening a branch in the Shinjuku area as a branch covering the western part of the Tokyo ward, the Tama area, and Yamanashi prefecture. However, considering the impact of COVID-19, FPG has decided to suspend the opening of the branch for the time being and start the business after changing the name to the West Tokyo Sales Dept. In this way, FPG will further promote the strengthening of sales in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Disclaimer

Financial Products Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:35:08 UTC
