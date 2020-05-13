Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fincantieri S.p.A.    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 06:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen on an escalator at Frankfurt's main railways station in Frankfurt

By Christoph Steitz, Tom Käckenhoff and Sabine Siebold

Thyssenkrupp is exploring several strategic options for its warship unit, ranging from combining it with Italy's Fincantieri to creating a national champion with German peers, a person familiar with the matter said.

The talks are aimed at creating economies of scale for the division, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), which builds submarines and surface ships and operates in a highly fragmented sector driven by political decisions, the source said.

As part of the deliberations, the steel-to-car parts conglomerate is in talks with shipbuilder Fincantieri about a 50-50 joint venture to create a European champion with combined sales of 3.4 billion euros (3 billion pounds), the person said.

Under that scenario Fincantieri, which also builds cruise ships and is majority-owned by the Italian government, would bring in its defense activities, which the source said accounted for 1.6 billion euros of sales last year.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

Fincantieri declined to comment on concrete talks. A spokesman added: "The consolidation of the European defense industry remains desirable and the long-standing cooperation with Germany's naval industry to build submarines represents a concrete opportunity to talk about future scenarios of consolidation".

Thyssenkrupp is also in early discussions to merge TKMS with smaller German rivals Luerssen and German Naval Yards (GNYK) to create a national powerhouse in a bid to keep critical defense technology in the country and safeguard jobs, the source said.

GERMAN CHAMPION

One option under discussion includes Luerssen buying a stake of just over 50% in GNYK in a first step, with Thyssenkrupp possibly becoming involved at a later stage, two people familiar with the matter said.

Luerssen and GNYK late on Wednesday confirmed that they would merge their defense vessel units into a joint company to be led by family-run Luerssen to increase efficiency and improve their competitiveness.

"We also want to actively contribute to master the challenges in the shipping sector that have been caused by the corona pandemic and to protect jobs and technology in the country over the long term," Friedrich Luerssen of the Luerssen family said.

Daniel Friedrich, who heads IG Metall Kueste, the powerful German union's arm responsible for workers in coastal areas, said national consolidation was the right step to kick off consolidation.

"The subsequent step would be a European idea. We would then have to talk about how we can make it work with global players such as Fincantieri, such as Naval (Group) in France, that not only have European sites but are present globally."

Thyssenkrupp might also decide to keep the division, which generated 1.8 billion euros of sales and 1 million of adjusted operating profit in the last fiscal year, and develop it further on its own, the source said.

Thyssenkrupp late last year said it planned to invest 250 million euros at TKMS by 2023, encouraged by good order intake and adding it would hire 500 new employees by the end of this year.

(Additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin, Jan Schwartz and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FINCANTIERI S.P.A. 2.63% 0.702 Delayed Quote.-25.73%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 1.00% 4.151 Delayed Quote.-65.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
06:16pEXCLUSIVE : Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
RE
05/11FINCANTIERI S P A : Conference call invitation first quarter 2020 results
PU
05/04FINCANTIERI S P A : Sustainability Report 2019
PU
05/04FINCANTIERI S P A : To build the new u.s. navy frigates
PU
04/28Italian state lender to help companies raise capital, minister says
RE
04/23COMPANY BUSES, EXTRA SHIFTS : Italy retools transport to end lockdown
RE
04/20FINCANTIERI S P A : 1.1 mb
PU
04/17FINCANTIERI S P A : 550.9 kb
PU
04/01FINCANTIERI S P A : 2019 consolidated financial statements and draft financial s..
PU
03/27FINCANTIERI : Conference call invitation full year 2019 results
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 903 M
EBIT 2020 191 M
Net income 2020 39,9 M
Debt 2020 727 M
Yield 2020 0,57%
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
P/E ratio 2021 8,10x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 1 188 M
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,52  €
Last Close Price 0,70  €
Spread / Highest target -7,41%
Spread / Average Target -26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Muratorio Secretary & Independent Director
Fabrizio Palermo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.-25.73%1 258
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.1.30%4 529
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.0.00%2 770
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.1.86%2 028
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.1.85%1 466
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-2.07%1 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group