MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fincantieri S.p.A.    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
FINCANTIERI: GIUSEPPE GIORDO APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER NAVAL VESSELS BUSINESS UNIT

11/04/2019 | 12:24pm EST

Trieste, November 4, 2019 - Giuseppe Giordo is the new General Manager of Fincantieri Naval Business Unit, taking on the role in place of the Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Bono, who held this position ad interim to date. The appointment marks the entry into the Group of a manager boasting a 30-years experience in the defense and aeronautical sectors. He will contribute to further strengthen Fincantieri's naval business.

In fact, throughout his career, Mr. Giordo has developed a deep knowledge of the Italian national scenario and international markets, by helding different top-level positions both in Italy and abroad. Through his experiences he also consolidated strong and long-term relationships with the main industry players.

Mr. Giordo's appointment within the Group takes on particular importance not only for Fincantieri, but for Italy's industry, which will benefit from the return from abroad of a strategic resource.

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 17:24:02 UTC
